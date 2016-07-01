Program Guide 07-01-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:37:29 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70 Pierre Monteux London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

00:41:00 00:23:46 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 1 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano CBS 46446

01:07:00 00:37:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F major Op 59 Amadeus Quartet DeutGram 4795448

01:46:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60 Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

02:23:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623

03:02:00 00:36:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major Cleveland Quartet John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of Telarc 80225

03:41:00 00:32:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 68

04:15:00 00:33:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018

04:51:00 00:27:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

05:20:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

05:40:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite Les Délices Délices 2013

05:52:00 00:04:21 Eric Whitacre Sleep Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 559677

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:04:00 Hieronymus Praetorius Cantate Domino Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

06:15:00 00:07:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

06:23:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

06:29:00 00:05:06 George Butterworth English Idyll No. 1 Andrew Manze BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 392

06:40:00 00:04:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

06:45:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Violin Concerto Op 64 London Symphony Orchestra Piero Gamba Ruggiero Ricci, violin Decca 4785437

06:51:00 00:01:18 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Viktoria! Viktoria! Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4795448

06:55:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

07:05:00 00:02:17 Ernesto Lecuona Vals maravilloso Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

07:07:00 00:02:11 Ernesto Lecuona La comparsa Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

07:10:00 00:07:15 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia in F major Op 3 Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453435

07:20:00 00:04:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita for solo flute: Sarabande Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402

07:25:00 00:02:18 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

07:30:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Embraceable You London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

07:40:00 00:03:00 Healey Willan Hail, Gladdening Light Robert Hunter Bell St Mary Magdalene Church Choir VirginClas 45109

07:45:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

07:55:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

07:55:00 00:01:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

08:07:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

08:15:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

08:28:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

08:40:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001

08:50:00 00:04:12 Sir William Walton Scherzo from Viola Concerto London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292

08:50:00 00:04:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

08:55:00 00:06:07 Leroy Anderson A Harvard Festival Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

09:09:00 00:17:06 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

09:31:00 00:05:29 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80606

09:39:00 00:06:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Sinfonia Concertante Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175

09:48:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388 Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

09:57:00 00:01:33 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: Ching-A St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:25 Ernesto Lecuona Preludio en la noche Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

10:04:00 00:04:58 Ernesto Lecuona Ante El Escorial Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

10:11:00 00:12:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324

10:24:00 00:04:35 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

10:31:00 00:03:30 Yin Chengzong Prelude from 'Yellow River' Concerto China Philharmonic Long Yu Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 8233

10:38:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

10:44:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from "Nordic Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

10:51:00 00:27:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat major Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

11:21:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

11:31:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

11:41:00 00:11:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 London Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Julius Katchen, piano Decca 4785437

11:53:00 00:06:00 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

12:06:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

12:16:00 00:09:44 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV 910

12:27:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

12:33:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Chandos 9227

12:43:00 00:03:01 Ernesto Lecuona Vals romantico Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

12:48:00 00:09:37 Johan Wagenaar Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:39:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 5 in D major Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

13:43:00 00:16:01 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Petite Suite de Concert Op 77 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516

FIRST FRIDAYS with Jacqueline Gerber: Verditas Quartet, recorded in the KeyBank Studio in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square

14:02:00 00:28:40 Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C Major, Op. 76, No. 3 ‘Emperor’

14:32:00 00:28:31 Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, op. 96 ‘American’

CLASSICAL MUSIC with MARK SATOLA

15:01:00 00:16:26 Ernesto Lecuona Valses fantásticos Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

15:21:00 00:08:50 Joaquín Turina Rapsodia sinfónica Op 66 London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 410289

15:32:00 00:03:30 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

15:38:00 00:03:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Goblet Dance Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

15:43:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture Thomas Schippers London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64335

15:54:00 00:02:59 Duke Ellington The River: Giggling Rapids JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

15:58:00 00:04:07 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 2 'Habanera' Op 21 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brahms and Berg on Busman Holidays?

16:07:00 00:02:36 Ernesto Lecuona La habanera Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

16:12:00 00:12:27 Muzio Clementi Piano Sonata in B flat major Op 24 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 66808

16:28:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

16:36:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March 'The Black Horse Troop' Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

16:41:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

16:52:00 00:02:52 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: At St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

16:57:00 00:02:03 Karl King March 'Voice of America' Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

17:05:00 00:05:36 Virgil Thomson Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

17:13:00 00:09:50 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 Riccardo Muti Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 63572

17:26:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

17:40:00 00:04:52 Henri Vieuxtemps Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

17:45:00 00:02:43 Jay Roberts The Entertainer's Rag Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

17:49:00 00:04:25 Bud Abbott & Lou Costello Who's on First? Abbott & Costello Telarc 80468

17:56:00 00:03:05 Ernesto Lecuona La conga de media noche Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:24:50 Randall Davidson The Young Lutheran's Guide to the Minnesota Orchestra Philip Brunelle Garrison Keillor, narrator VirginClas 91109

18:36:00 00:04:38 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Vox 3035

18:43:00 00:02:33 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

18:47:00 00:06:47 Brian Dykstra Old Powell Rag Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

18:56:00 00:03:13 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 21 Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

19:26:00 00:28:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D major Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 4785437

19:58:00 00:01:10 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance Op 47 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:19:03 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC 94

20:23:00 00:32:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

20:57:00 00:02:11 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F major Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Mozart and Currier

21:03:00 00:18:00 Sebastian Currier Verge Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Members of WFMT 1

21:24:00 00:32:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Hagai Shaham, violin; Shlomo Mintz, viola Avie 2058

CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Dramatic Power: The Past, the Present, and Future of Theater in Cleveland

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

23:10:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

23:22:00 00:05:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

23:27:00 00:02:03 Ernesto Lecuona Canción de luna Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

23:29:00 00:04:37 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

23:36:00 00:07:38 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

23:43:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

23:55:00 00:03:03 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449

23:56:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849