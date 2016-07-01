© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-01-2016

Published July 1, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00    00:37:29    Antonín Dvorák    Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70        Pierre Monteux    London Symphony Orchestra    Decca     4785437
00:41:00    00:23:46    Béla Bartók    Piano Concerto No.  1    Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Rudolf Serkin, piano    CBS     46446
01:07:00    00:37:22    Ludwig van Beethoven    String Quartet No.  7 in F major  Op 59            Amadeus Quartet    DeutGram     4795448
01:46:00    00:35:26    Richard Strauss    Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60        Erich Leinsdorf    Chamber Orchestra of Europe    ASV     809
02:23:00    00:37:10    Carl Nielsen    Symphony No.  3 Op 27    New York Philharmonic    Alan Gilbert    Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone    DaCapo     220623
03:02:00    00:36:46    Franz Schubert    Piano Quintet in A major     Cleveland Quartet        John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of    Telarc     80225
03:41:00    00:32:19    Dmitri Shostakovich    Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 54        Vladimir Jurowski    Russian National Orchestra    PentaTone     68
04:15:00    00:33:48    Modest Mussorgsky    Pictures at an Exhibition            Nikolai Demidenko, piano    Hyperion     67018
04:51:00    00:27:23    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 25 in G minor         Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Vienna Concentus Musicus    DHM     75736
05:20:00    00:18:11    Ottorino Respighi    The Birds            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437533
05:40:00    00:05:30    Jean-Baptiste Lully    Psyché: Suite            Les Délices    Délices     2013
05:52:00    00:04:21    Eric Whitacre    Sleep        Noel Edison    Elora Festival Singers    Naxos     559677

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00    00:04:00    Hieronymus Praetorius    Cantate Domino        Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     2013
06:15:00    00:07:06    Ludwig van Beethoven    Andante from Symphony No. 1 Op 21        Bruno Weil    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Tafelmusik     1032
06:23:00    00:04:03    Adolphe Adam    Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80625
06:29:00    00:05:06    George Butterworth    English Idyll No. 1        Andrew Manze    BBC Scottish Symphony    BBC     392
06:40:00    00:04:06    Sergei Prokofiev    Romeo and Juliet: Minuet        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779
06:45:00    00:06:12    Felix Mendelssohn    Finale from Violin Concerto Op 64    London Symphony Orchestra    Piero Gamba    Ruggiero Ricci, violin    Decca     4785437
06:51:00    00:01:18    Carl Maria von Weber    Der Freischütz: Viktoria! Viktoria!    Berlin German Opera Orchestra    Giuseppe Sinopoli    Chorus of Berlin German Opera    DeutGram     4795448
06:55:00    00:04:05    Pascual Marquina    March "España Cañí"        Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Brain     7505
07:05:00    00:02:17    Ernesto Lecuona    Vals maravilloso            Kathryn Stott, piano    EMI     56803
07:07:00    00:02:11    Ernesto Lecuona    La comparsa            Kathryn Stott, piano    EMI     56803
07:10:00    00:07:15    Johann Adolph Hasse    Sinfonia in F major  Op 3        Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     453435
07:20:00    00:04:12    Johann Sebastian Bach    Partita for solo flute: Sarabande            Joshua Smith, flute    Delos     3402
07:25:00    00:02:18    Georges Bizet    Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80703
07:30:00    00:04:16    George Gershwin    Girl Crazy: Embraceable You    London Symphony Orchestra    John Williams    Joshua Bell, violin    Sony     60659
07:40:00    00:03:00    Healey Willan    Hail, Gladdening Light        Robert Hunter Bell    St Mary Magdalene Church Choir    VirginClas     45109
07:45:00    00:09:13    Aaron Copland    An Outdoor Overture        Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3140
07:55:00    00:03:12    Johann Strauss    Radetzky March Op 228        Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Sony     544071
07:55:00    00:01:05    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the            Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi     907336
08:07:00    00:06:24    Maurice Ravel    Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso            Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano    DeutGram     14764
08:15:00    00:10:14    Ludwig van Beethoven    Consecration of the House Overture Op 124        Claudio Abbado    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     429762
08:28:00    00:05:05    Sir Arthur Sullivan    The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture        Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Philips     434916
08:40:00    00:05:02    C. Monteverdi & T. Merula    Two Ciacconas    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra        Members of    Tafelmusik     1001
08:50:00    00:04:12    Sir William Walton    Scherzo from Viola Concerto    London Symphony Orchestra    André Previn    Yuri Bashmet, viola    RCA     63292
08:50:00    00:04:10    Peter Tchaikovsky    Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48            East Coast Chamber Orch    E1 Music     7784
08:55:00    00:06:07    Leroy Anderson    A Harvard Festival        Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559356
09:09:00    00:17:06    Claude Debussy    Suite bergamasque            Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9350
09:31:00    00:05:29    William Steffe    The Battle Hymn of the Republic    Orchestra of Temple Square    Craig Jessop    Mormon Tabernacle Choir    Telarc     80606
09:39:00    00:06:15    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Finale from Sinfonia Concertante    Cleveland Orchestra    Christoph von Dohnányi    Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola    Decca     443175
09:48:00    00:08:37    Johann Strauss Jr    Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388        Daniel Barenboim    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     12569
09:57:00    00:01:33    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 2: Ching-A    St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00    00:02:25    Ernesto Lecuona    Preludio en la noche            Kathryn Stott, piano    EMI     56803
10:04:00    00:04:58    Ernesto Lecuona    Ante El Escorial            Kathryn Stott, piano    EMI     56803
10:11:00    00:12:33    Johann Sebastian Bach    Prelude & Fugue in D            Nikolai Demidenko, piano    Hyperion     67324
10:24:00    00:04:35    Edward MacDowell    Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42        Takuo Yuasa    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559075
10:31:00    00:03:30    Yin Chengzong    Prelude from 'Yellow River' Concerto    China Philharmonic    Long Yu    Lang Lang, piano    DeutGram     8233
10:38:00    00:04:56    Ferde Grofé    Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras        Steven Richman    Harmonie Ensemble New York    Bridge     9212
10:44:00    00:05:07    Edvard Grieg    Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from "Nordic        Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437520
10:51:00    00:27:30    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Quartet No.  2 in E flat major             Fauré Quartet    DeutGram     6609
11:21:00    00:08:18    Sir William Walton    Scapino Comedy Overture        John Wilson    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Avie     2194
11:31:00    00:08:21    Joseph Bodin de Boismortier    Trio Sonata No. 5 in F            Geminiani Ensemble    Christoph     74590
11:41:00    00:11:02    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18    London Symphony Orchestra    Sir Georg Solti    Julius Katchen, piano    Decca     4785437
11:53:00    00:06:00    Franz Schubert    Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major         Karl Münchinger    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437
12:06:00    00:06:45    Richard Rodgers    State Fair: Suite        John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     434932
12:16:00    00:09:44    Darius Milhaud    Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche'            Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano    ASV     910
12:27:00    00:04:14    Peter Tchaikovsky    Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55        Vladimir Jurowski    Russian National Orchestra    PentaTone     61
12:33:00    00:05:50    Dmitri Shostakovich    The Gadfly: Romance Op 97    Detroit Symphony    Neeme Järvi    Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin    Chandos     9227
12:43:00    00:03:01    Ernesto Lecuona    Vals romantico            Kathryn Stott, piano    EMI     56803
12:48:00    00:09:37    Johan Wagenaar    Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38        Riccardo Chailly    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Decca     425833

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00    00:39:57    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Symphony No. 5 in D major         Robert Spano    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Telarc     80676
13:43:00    00:16:01    Samuel Coleridge-Taylor    Petite Suite de Concert Op 77        Adrian Leaper    RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin    MarcoPolo     223516

FIRST FRIDAYS with Jacqueline Gerber: Verditas Quartet, recorded in the KeyBank Studio in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square
14:02:00        00:28:40        Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C Major, Op. 76, No. 3 ‘Emperor’
14:32:00        00:28:31        Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, op. 96 ‘American’

CLASSICAL MUSIC with MARK SATOLA
15:01:00    00:16:26    Ernesto Lecuona    Valses fantásticos            Kathryn Stott, piano    EMI     56803
15:21:00    00:08:50    Joaquín Turina    Rapsodia sinfónica Op 66    London Philharmonic    Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos    Alicia de Larrocha, piano    Decca     410289
15:32:00    00:03:30    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance        Oivin Fjeldstad    London Symphony Orchestra    Decca     4785437
15:38:00    00:03:10    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Goblet Dance        Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Decca     10104
15:43:00    00:09:36    Gioacchino Rossini    The Siege of Corinth: Overture        Thomas Schippers    London Symphony Orchestra    EMI     64335
15:54:00    00:02:59    Duke Ellington    The River: Giggling Rapids        JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559737
15:58:00    00:04:07    Pablo de Sarasate    Spanish Dance No. 2 'Habanera' Op 21            Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano    Decca     4785950

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brahms and Berg on Busman Holidays?
16:07:00    00:02:36    Ernesto Lecuona    La habanera            Kathryn Stott, piano    EMI     56803
16:12:00    00:12:27    Muzio Clementi    Piano Sonata in B flat major  Op 24            Nikolai Demidenko, piano    Hyperion     66808
16:28:00    00:06:06    John Williams    Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen    Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     51333
16:36:00    00:03:18    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Black Horse Troop'        Loras John Schissel    Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601
16:41:00    00:09:06    Darius Milhaud    Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche'            Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano    Philips     426284
16:52:00    00:02:52    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 2: At    St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310
16:57:00    00:02:03    Karl King    March 'Voice of America'        Col. Lowell Graham    USAF Heritage of America Band    Klavier     11139
17:05:00    00:05:36    Virgil Thomson    Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'        Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983
17:13:00    00:09:50    Manuel de Falla    The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No.  1        Riccardo Muti    Philadelphia Orchestra    EMI     63572
17:26:00    00:08:43    George Gershwin    Variations on 'I Got Rhythm'    Buffalo Philharmonic    JoAnn Falletta    Orion Weiss, piano    Naxos     559705
17:40:00    00:04:52    Henri Vieuxtemps    Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle            Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Telarc     80744
17:45:00    00:02:43    Jay Roberts    The Entertainer's Rag            Richard Dowling, piano    Klavier     77035
17:49:00    00:04:25    Bud Abbott & Lou Costello    Who's on First?            Abbott & Costello    Telarc     80468
17:56:00    00:03:05    Ernesto Lecuona    La conga de media noche            Kathryn Stott, piano    EMI     56803

DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00    00:24:50    Randall Davidson    The Young Lutheran's Guide to the    Minnesota Orchestra    Philip Brunelle    Garrison Keillor, narrator    VirginClas     91109
18:36:00    00:04:38    George Gershwin    Tip-Toes: Overture        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Vox     3035
18:43:00    00:02:33    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing    Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    Decca     4787779
18:47:00    00:06:47    Brian Dykstra    Old Powell Rag            Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano    Centaur     3161
18:56:00    00:03:13    George Gershwin    Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'            John O'Conor, piano    Telarc     80391

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00    00:22:37    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  1 in C major  Op 21        Fritz Reiner    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350
19:26:00    00:28:47    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No.104 in D major         Antal Doráti    Philharmonia Hungarica    Decca     4785437
19:58:00    00:01:10    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  4: Norwegian Dance Op 47            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur     2930

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00    00:19:03    Benjamin Britten    The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34    BBC Philharmonic    Yan Pascal Tortelier    Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator    BBC     94
20:23:00    00:32:11    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58    Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Leon Fleisher, piano    Sony     42445
20:57:00    00:02:11    Johannes Brahms    Hungarian Dance No.  3 in F major             Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano    Sony     53285

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Mozart and Currier
21:03:00    00:18:00    Sebastian Currier    Verge    Chamber Music Soc Linc Center        Members of    WFMT     1
21:24:00    00:32:03    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major     English Chamber Orchestra    Shlomo Mintz    Hagai Shaham, violin; Shlomo Mintz, viola    Avie     2058

CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Dramatic Power: The Past, the Present, and Future of Theater in Cleveland

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00    00:08:56    Arthur Honegger    Pastorale d'été        Michel Plasson    Orch du Capitole de Toulouse    DeutGram     469376
23:10:00    00:09:15    Béla Bartók    Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto    Swedish Radio Symphony    Daniel Harding    Isabelle Faust, violin    Harm Mundi     902146
23:22:00    00:05:19    Ludwig van Beethoven    Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27            Valentina Lisitsa, piano    Decca     17091
23:27:00    00:02:03    Ernesto Lecuona    Canción de luna            Kathryn Stott, piano    EMI     56803
23:29:00    00:04:37    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des            Spencer Myer, piano    Harm Mundi     907477
23:36:00    00:07:38    Franz Schubert    Rosamunde: Entr'acte No.  3 in B flat major         Karl Münchinger    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437
23:43:00    00:10:11    Jean Sibelius    The Swan of Tuonela Op 22        Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony    Ondine     953
23:55:00    00:03:03    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in E major  Op 116            Emil Gilels, piano    DeutGram     4793449
23:56:00    00:02:00    Aaron Copland    Midsummer Nocturne            Leo Smit, piano    Sony     82849