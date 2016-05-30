© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 05-30-2016

Program Guide 05-30-2016

Published May 30, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:34:27    Morton Gould    American Ballads        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

00:38:00    00:23:49    Randall Thompson    The Testament of Freedom    
Dallas Wind Symphony    Timothy Seelig    Turtle Creek Chorale    Reference     49

01:04:00    00:40:36    Aaron Copland    Symphony No.  3        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9474

01:47:00    00:38:18    Charles Ives    Symphony No. 2        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1003

02:27:00    00:34:39    Morton Gould    Stephen Foster Gallery        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

03:03:00    00:28:22    Don Gillis    Star-Spangled Symphony        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

03:33:00    00:35:44    Aaron Copland    Appalachian Spring        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

04:11:00    00:47:53    John Knowles Paine    Symphony No.  2 in A major  Op 34        
JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559748

05:00:00    00:21:43    Richard Rodgers    Victory at Sea: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80175

05:24:00    00:12:26    Virgil Thomson    The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite        
Sir Neville Marriner    Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra    EMI     6612

05:38:00    00:06:45    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Caprice Americain "Columbia" Op 34            
Leonard Pennario, piano    EMI     64668

05:45:00    00:11:47    Antonín Dvorák    Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     414421

06:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling

06:00:00    00:17:48    Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Scott Goff, flute    Naxos     559160

06:17:00    00:15:25    David Diamond    This Sacred Ground    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir    Naxos     559156

06:33:00    00:20:31    Virgil Thomson    Symphony on a Hymn Tune        
Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434310

07:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jacqueline Gerber

07:00:00    00:04:52    Henri Vieuxtemps    Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle            
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Telarc     80744

07:04:00    00:03:07    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    The Banjo Op 15            
Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos     559145

07:07:00    00:07:19    Morton Gould    American Ballads: Amber Waves        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

07:15:00    00:08:59    Aaron Copland    Our Town: Suite        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     61699

07:24:00    00:07:14    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559240

07:31:00    00:07:46    John Knowles Paine    Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35        
JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559748

07:39:00    00:09:34    Samuel Barber    Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9053

07:48:00    00:07:55    Richard Rodgers    Victory at Sea: D-Day        
Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     63835

07:56:00    00:04:03    Richard Hayman    Servicemen on Parade        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

08:00:00    00:10:26    George Gershwin    Cuban Overture        
Riccardo Chailly    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     417326

08:11:00    00:10:12    William Grant Still    The American Scene: The East        
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

08:21:00    00:01:05    Jacques Offenbach    Marine's Hymn        
Gerard Schwarz    United States Marine Band    Naxos     573121

08:30:00    00:07:16    Ferde Grofé    Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Ilkka Talvi, violin    Delos     3104

08:45:00    00:05:07    Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart    South Rampart Street Parade        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     46747

09:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Bill O’Connell  

09:02:00    00:05:21    George Gershwin    O Land of Mine, America    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Central State Univ. Chorus    Telarc     80445

09:07:00    00:12:19    George Gershwin    Second Rhapsody    
Harmonie Ensemble New York    Steven Richman    Lincoln Mayorga, piano    Bridge     9212

09:22:00    00:09:43    Alexander Glazunov    Triumphal March Op 40        
Vladimir Ziva    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     555048

09:31:00    00:06:06    John Williams    Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     51333

09:40:00    00:07:08    Charles Ives    Variations on 'America'        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     559083

09:47:00    00:09:58    Victor Herbert    American Fantasy        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

10:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:11:01    Don Gillis    Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

10:11:00    00:10:53    Frederick Loewe    Paint Your Wagon: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80375

10:21:00    00:08:30    Irving Fine    Diversions for Orchestra        
Joel Spiegelman    Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra    Delos     3139

10:30:00    00:22:09    Leonard Bernstein    Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'        
Keith Lockhart    Utah Symphony    Reference     105

11:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Angela Mitchell

11:02:00    00:14:32    Ernö Dohnányi    American Rhapsody Op 47        
Alun Francis    Frankfurt Radio Symphony    CPO     999308

11:18:00    00:07:22    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    The Union Op 48            
Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos     559145

11:28:00    00:06:51    Bernard Herrmann    For the Fallen        
James Sedares    New Zealand Symphony    Koch Intl     7224

11:36:00    00:06:51    Franz Doppler    Duettino Americain Op 37            
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano    Delos     3212

11:46:00    00:13:13    Vincent Persichetti    A Lincoln Address Op 124    
Nashville Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    Barry Scott, narrator    Naxos     559373

12:00pm MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Rob Grier

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto in F (1925)

Jerome Kern (arr Chas Miller): Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE with Robert Conrad

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2 (1952)

14:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

15:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jacqueline Gerber  

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique ‘Yankee Doodle Variations’ Op 17 (1845)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo Op 15 (1855)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite (1940)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

John Knowles Paine: Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35 (1881)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17 (1942)

16:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Bill O’Connell  

16:02:00    00:05:21    George Gershwin    O Land of Mine, America    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Central State Univ. Chorus    Telarc     80445

16:07:00    00:12:19    George Gershwin    Second Rhapsody    
Harmonie Ensemble New York    Steven Richman    Lincoln Mayorga, piano    Bridge     9212

16:22:00    00:09:43    Alexander Glazunov    Triumphal March Op 40        
Vladimir Ziva    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     555048

16:31:00    00:06:06    John Williams    Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     51333

16:40:00    00:07:08    Charles Ives    Variations on 'America'        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     559083

16:47:00    00:09:58    Victor Herbert    American Fantasy        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

17:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Mark Satola

17:00:00    00:11:01    Don Gillis    Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

17:11:00    00:10:53    Frederick Loewe    Paint Your Wagon: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80375

17:21:00    00:08:30    Irving Fine    Diversions for Orchestra        
Joel Spiegelman    Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra    Delos     3139

17:30:00    00:22:09    Leonard Bernstein    Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'        
Keith Lockhart    Utah Symphony    Reference     105

18:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Angela Mitchell 

18:02:00    00:14:32    Ernö Dohnányi    American Rhapsody Op 47        
Alun Francis    Frankfurt Radio Symphony    CPO     999308

18:18:00    00:07:22    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    The Union Op 48            
Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos     559145

18:28:00    00:06:51    Bernard Herrmann    For the Fallen        
James Sedares    New Zealand Symphony    Koch Intl     7224

18:36:00    00:06:51    Franz Doppler    Duettino Americain Op 37            
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano    Delos     3212

18:46:00    00:13:13    Vincent Persichetti    A Lincoln Address Op 124    
Nashville Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    Barry Scott, narrator    Naxos     559373

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:16:13    Arthur Foote    Suite for Strings in E major  Op 63        
Mikhail Gurewitsch    do.gma chamber orchestra    MD+G     9121717

19:20:00    00:35:44    Aaron Copland    Appalachian Spring        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

19:57:00    00:02:26    Virgil Thomson    The Plow that Broke the Plains: Cattle        
Sir Neville Marriner    Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra    EMI     6612

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:17:39    George Gershwin    An American in Paris        
Riccardo Chailly    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     417326

20:22:00    00:33:46    George Gershwin    Piano Concerto in F major     
Buffalo Philharmonic    JoAnn Falletta    Orion Weiss, piano    Naxos     559705

20:57:00    00:02:18    Lou Harrison    Western Dance            
Michael Boriskin, piano    Koch Intl     7465

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Bernard Haitink, conductor

21:05:00    00:23:58    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 96 in D        

21:32:00    01:00:15    Anton Bruckner    Symphony No. 7 in E major         

22:36:00    00:20:01    Bernard Herrmann    The Devil and Daniel Webster: Suite        

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:06:14    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51            
Alan Feinberg, piano    Argo     436121

23:08:00    00:07:08    William Grant Still    The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown        
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

23:17:00    00:05:05    Henry Cowell    Hymn for String Orchestra        
David Amos    City of London Sinfonia    Harm Mundi     906011

23:22:00    00:12:20    David Amram    Variations on 'Red River Valley'    
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Julius Baker, flute    Newport     85546

23:36:00    00:06:28    Arthur Foote    A Night Piece for Flute & Strings    
Cleveland Sinfonietta    Louis Lane    Maurice Sharp, flute    Epic     1116

23:42:00    00:10:01    Samuel Barber    Adagio for Strings Op 11        
Leonard Bernstein    Los Angeles Philharmonic    DeutGram     4776352

23:54:00    00:03:19    Stephen Paulus    The Road Home        
Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers    Gothic     49243

23:57:00    00:02:42    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time            
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano    Delos     3445
 