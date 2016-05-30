Program Guide 05-30-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
00:38:00 00:23:49 Randall Thompson The Testament of Freedom
Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49
01:04:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474
01:47:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
02:27:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
03:03:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
03:33:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
04:11:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748
05:00:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
05:24:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
05:38:00 00:06:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice Americain "Columbia" Op 34
Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668
05:45:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421
06:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling
06:00:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160
06:17:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156
06:33:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310
07:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jacqueline Gerber
07:00:00 00:04:52 Henri Vieuxtemps Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
07:04:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
07:07:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
07:15:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699
07:24:00 00:07:14 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
07:31:00 00:07:46 John Knowles Paine Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748
07:39:00 00:09:34 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9053
07:48:00 00:07:55 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: D-Day
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835
07:56:00 00:04:03 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
08:00:00 00:10:26 George Gershwin Cuban Overture
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326
08:11:00 00:10:12 William Grant Still The American Scene: The East
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
08:21:00 00:01:05 Jacques Offenbach Marine's Hymn
Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121
08:30:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104
08:45:00 00:05:07 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart South Rampart Street Parade
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
09:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Bill O’Connell
09:02:00 00:05:21 George Gershwin O Land of Mine, America
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Central State Univ. Chorus Telarc 80445
09:07:00 00:12:19 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody
Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge 9212
09:22:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048
09:31:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333
09:40:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on 'America'
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
09:47:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
10:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
10:11:00 00:10:53 Frederick Loewe Paint Your Wagon: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375
10:21:00 00:08:30 Irving Fine Diversions for Orchestra
Joel Spiegelman Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Delos 3139
10:30:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'
Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105
11:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Angela Mitchell
11:02:00 00:14:32 Ernö Dohnányi American Rhapsody Op 47
Alun Francis Frankfurt Radio Symphony CPO 999308
11:18:00 00:07:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
11:28:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
11:36:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212
11:46:00 00:13:13 Vincent Persichetti A Lincoln Address Op 124
Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator Naxos 559373
12:00pm MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Rob Grier
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto in F (1925)
Jerome Kern (arr Chas Miller): Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE with Robert Conrad
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2 (1952)
14:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)
Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)
15:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jacqueline Gerber
Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique ‘Yankee Doodle Variations’ Op 17 (1845)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo Op 15 (1855)
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite (1940)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
John Knowles Paine: Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35 (1881)
Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17 (1942)
16:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Bill O’Connell
17:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Mark Satola
18:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Angela Mitchell
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:13 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings in E major Op 63
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
19:20:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
19:57:00 00:02:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Cattle
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326
20:22:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
20:57:00 00:02:18 Lou Harrison Western Dance
Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Bernard Haitink, conductor
21:05:00 00:23:58 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D
21:32:00 01:00:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major
22:36:00 00:20:01 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Suite
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
23:08:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
23:17:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra
David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011
23:22:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on 'Red River Valley'
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
23:36:00 00:06:28 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings
Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic 1116
23:42:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352
23:54:00 00:03:19 Stephen Paulus The Road Home
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243
23:57:00 00:02:42 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445