Program Guide 05-30-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

00:38:00 00:23:49 Randall Thompson The Testament of Freedom

Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

01:04:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

01:47:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

02:27:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

03:03:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

03:33:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

04:11:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

05:00:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

05:24:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

05:38:00 00:06:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice Americain "Columbia" Op 34

Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668

05:45:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

06:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling

06:00:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

06:17:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156

06:33:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310

07:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jacqueline Gerber

07:00:00 00:04:52 Henri Vieuxtemps Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

07:04:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

07:07:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

07:15:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699

07:24:00 00:07:14 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

07:31:00 00:07:46 John Knowles Paine Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

07:39:00 00:09:34 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9053

07:48:00 00:07:55 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: D-Day

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

07:56:00 00:04:03 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

08:00:00 00:10:26 George Gershwin Cuban Overture

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

08:11:00 00:10:12 William Grant Still The American Scene: The East

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

08:21:00 00:01:05 Jacques Offenbach Marine's Hymn

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

08:30:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

08:45:00 00:05:07 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart South Rampart Street Parade

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

09:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Bill O’Connell

09:02:00 00:05:21 George Gershwin O Land of Mine, America

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Central State Univ. Chorus Telarc 80445

09:07:00 00:12:19 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody

Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge 9212

09:22:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048

09:31:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

09:40:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on 'America'

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

09:47:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

10:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

10:11:00 00:10:53 Frederick Loewe Paint Your Wagon: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

10:21:00 00:08:30 Irving Fine Diversions for Orchestra

Joel Spiegelman Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Delos 3139

10:30:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'

Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105

11:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Angela Mitchell

11:02:00 00:14:32 Ernö Dohnányi American Rhapsody Op 47

Alun Francis Frankfurt Radio Symphony CPO 999308

11:18:00 00:07:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

11:28:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

11:36:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212

11:46:00 00:13:13 Vincent Persichetti A Lincoln Address Op 124

Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator Naxos 559373

12:00pm MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Rob Grier

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto in F (1925)

Jerome Kern (arr Chas Miller): Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE with Robert Conrad

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2 (1952)

14:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

15:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jacqueline Gerber

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique ‘Yankee Doodle Variations’ Op 17 (1845)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo Op 15 (1855)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite (1940)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

John Knowles Paine: Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35 (1881)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17 (1942)

16:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Bill O’Connell

16:02:00 00:05:21 George Gershwin O Land of Mine, America

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Central State Univ. Chorus Telarc 80445

16:07:00 00:12:19 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody

Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge 9212

16:22:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048

16:31:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

16:40:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on 'America'

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

16:47:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

17:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Mark Satola

17:00:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

17:11:00 00:10:53 Frederick Loewe Paint Your Wagon: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

17:21:00 00:08:30 Irving Fine Diversions for Orchestra

Joel Spiegelman Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Delos 3139

17:30:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'

Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105

18:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Angela Mitchell

18:02:00 00:14:32 Ernö Dohnányi American Rhapsody Op 47

Alun Francis Frankfurt Radio Symphony CPO 999308

18:18:00 00:07:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

18:28:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

18:36:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212

18:46:00 00:13:13 Vincent Persichetti A Lincoln Address Op 124

Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator Naxos 559373

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:13 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings in E major Op 63

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

19:20:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

19:57:00 00:02:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Cattle

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

20:22:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

20:57:00 00:02:18 Lou Harrison Western Dance

Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Bernard Haitink, conductor

21:05:00 00:23:58 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D

21:32:00 01:00:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major

22:36:00 00:20:01 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Suite

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

23:08:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:17:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra

David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011

23:22:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on 'Red River Valley'

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

23:36:00 00:06:28 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings

Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic 1116

23:42:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

23:54:00 00:03:19 Stephen Paulus The Road Home

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

23:57:00 00:02:42 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

