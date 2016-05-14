© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 05-14-2016

Published May 14, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:30:07            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  3 in E flat major  Op 29      WDR Symphony Cologne            Thomas Sanderling        Anna Malikova, piano    Audite   92510

00:34:00            00:31:15            Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann  Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 17                   Thomas Dausgaard        Danish National Radio Sym       DaCapo            224042

01:07:00            00:35:48            Niels Gade        Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 5                     Dmitri Kitayenko            Danish National Radio Sym       Chandos           9422

01:45:00            00:38:41            Franz Joseph Haydn      Mass No. 10 in C major             Collegium Musicum 90   Richard Hickox  Nancy Argenta, soprano; Catherine Denley, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus       Chandos           633

02:26:00            00:19:28            Lou Harrison     Seven Pastorales                      Dennis Russell Davies   Brooklyn Philharmonic     MusicMast        67089

02:47:00            00:39:45            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major  Op 97                           Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello     Marlboro           80001

03:29:00            00:44:41            Joseph Joachim            Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor  Op 11 London Philharmonic            Leon Botstein    Elmar Oliveira, violin      IMP      27

04:16:00            00:33:14            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  5 Op 50            New York Philharmonic  Leonard Bernstein            Stanley Drucker, clarinet            CBS     44708

04:51:00            00:30:27            Josef Suk         Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16              JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   572323

05:23:00            00:14:15            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: Suite Op 8                  Gisèle Ben-Dor  London Symphony Orchestra          Naxos   570999

05:39:00            00:06:33            Peter Tchaikovsky         Pezzo capriccioso Op 62           San Francisco Ballet Orchestra            Martin West       Zuill Bailey, cello           Telarc   80724

05:50:00            00:08:24            Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                     Daniel Barenboim          Chicago Symphony Orchestra     Erato    45786

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Listen this time for a mass by Francisco Guerro, sonatas by Antonio Soler, and a ballet suite by the Spanish composer Rodolfo Halffter.

Esta vez escuche una missa por Francisco Guerro, sonatas por Antonio Soler, y una suite de ballet por el compositor español Rodolfo Halffter.
06:00:50 Francisco Guerrero: Missa Simile est regnum coelorum   Choir of the Church of the Advent    Edith H   ARSIS   CD 113                 

06:26:18 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 12 in F# Major (Allegro)   Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano   Melodiya   74321 3321   

06:29:08 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 2 in C# Minor (Allegro Moderato)   Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano   Melodiya  74321 3321     

06:32:18 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in G Minor (Allegro)  Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano   Melodiya  74321 3321  

06:37:52 Rodolfo Halffter: Don Lindo de Almería, suite, Op. 7b   Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria   Luis Herrera de la Fuente   Guild   7211                     

07:00:50 Joaquín Turina: La Procesion del Rocio, Op. 9   Orquesta Nacional de España   Ataúlfo Argenta   Vocacion   CDNS-214                                

007:10:51 David del Puerto: Viento de Primavera   Adam Levin, guitar   Gober   GOB-MFOTI-                                        

07:18:17 Código Trujillo del Perú Siglo XVII Cachua a Duo y a Cuatro: Niño il Mijor que logrado"  Hespèrion XX   Jordi Savall   Alia Vox   9876                                  

07:21:48 Código Trujillo del Perú Siglo XVII Cachua a Voz y Bajo: Dennos Lecencia Señores"   Hespèrion XX   Jordi Savall   Alia Vox   9876                                 

07:25:17 Guabina de Vélez: Canto Tradicional: Colombia   Hespèrion XX   Jordi Savall   Alia Vox   9876                                   

07:26:53 Santiago de Murcia: Cumbes for Guitar   Hespèrion XX   Jordi Savall   Alia Vox   9876                                    

07:30:53 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64   Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria   Carlos Miguel Prieto   Avanticlassic  10362                  

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane--Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866--Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marc-Andre Hamelin: Pavane Variée--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu  Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 10:23

Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music for Violin, Cello & Piano--Anthony Marwood, violin; Peter Stumpf, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 15:21

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47 Movement 4 Allegro non troppo--USSR Ministry of Culture Symphony Orchestra; Gennady Rozhdestvensky, conductor Album: Rozhdestvensky: Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 MCA 32128 Music: 11:00

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00            00:05:51            Johann Christian Bach   Zanaida: Overture                      Anthony Halstead          Hanover Band    CPO     999488

10:06:00            00:09:58            Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor                   Yannick Nézet-Séguin            Philadelphia Orchestra   DeutGram         19032

10:17:00            00:03:04            J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss     Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue                                 Kristo Käo, guitar    Kitarrikoo          2008

10:21:00            00:02:53            Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder   Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell   Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, flute       Koch Intl           7576

10:26:00            00:06:21            Franz von Suppé           The Jolly Robbers: Overture                   Zubin Mehta      Vienna Philharmonic     CBS     44932

10:35:00            00:02:52            Claude Debussy            Petite Suite: Menuet                  Jun Märkl          National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos   572583

10:40:00            00:08:49            John Williams    The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps &                John Williams    Symphony Orchestra          Disney  21772

10:51:00            00:05:43            Franz Liszt        Ballade from "The Flying Dutchman"                              Daniel Barenboim, piano    DeutGram         4779525

10:58:00            00:02:15            Gilbert & Sullivan           The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King                                    King's Singers   RCA     61885

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 19, 2015 - From Atlanta, Georgia, this week’s episode features a thrilling performance by a local public school choir, a 14-year-old cellist performs Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccioso with tremendous warmth and spirit, and we’ll meet a young organist with a great story of how his devotion to musical scholarship got him into a bit of trouble - his local library once threatened him with over $2000 in fines for keeping so many musical scores out beyond their due date

17-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Budapest, Hungary, performs Sonatensatz in C minor, WoO 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old cellist Isaiah Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Pezzo capriccioso, Op. 62, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old organist Forrest Eimold from Winthrop, Massachusetts, performs Carillon de Westminster, Op. 54, No. 6, by Louis Vierne (1870-1937)

17-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia, performs the first movement, Fantasie, and the second movement, Thema mit Variationen, from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 11, No. 4, by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The CCCEPA Chamber Chorus from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, performs “A Jubilant Song” by Norman Dello Joio (1913-2008)

Cellist Isaiah Kim performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in A major, G.4, by Luigi Boccherini (1743-1805), arranged by Alfredo Piatti, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Pianist and host Christopher O’Riley performs the complete break piece: “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell, arranged by Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sousa's ‘Stars and Stripes Forever!’ March; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Frédéric Chopin & Polonaises

12:10:00            00:04:42            George Frideric Handel  Polonaise from Concerto Grosso Op 6                           Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         447733

12:17:00            00:11:27            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture                  Otto Klemperer            Philharmonia Orchestra  EMI      64143

12:32:00            00:19:03            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale              Neeme Järvi      Orch de la Suisse Romande            Chandos           5122

12:53:00            00:05:23            Lou Harrison     Suite for Violin & American Gamelan:     New Zealand Symphony            James Sedares Maria Bachmann, violin  Koch Intl           7465

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            01:01:28            Carl Orff           Carmina burana Bavarian Radio Symphony         Daniel Harding  Patricia Petibon, soprano; Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus            DeutGram         4778778

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:07:00            00:09:10            Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann  Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' Op 40               Thomas Dausgaard            Danish National Radio Sym       DaCapo            224097

14:19:00            00:18:53            William David Brohn      Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' Philharmonia Orchestra            David Zinman    Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    89358

14:40:00            00:18:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 31 in D major                 Jane Glover            London Mozart Players  ASV     647

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sousa's ‘Stars and Stripes Forever!’ March

15:02:00            00:28:06            Hershy Kay       Stars and Stripes Ballet             Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA            61501

15:33:00            00:15:00            Aaron Copland  A Lincoln Portrait           Los Angeles Philharmonic          Zubin Mehta            Gregory Peck, narrator  Decca   4785437

15:51:00            00:06:51            Victor Herbert    Festival March               Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Vox            3035

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:30:21            Edvard Grieg    Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 16          Ohio Philharmonic         Domenico Boyagian          Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Centaur 3311

16:35:00            00:14:24            Benjamin Britten            Matinées musicales Op 24                     Okko Kamu       Helsingborg Symphony        Ondine  825

16:50:00            00:09:12            Peter Warlock   Capriol Suite                 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra            Chandos            8808

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Prison Escape Films - Entertaining movies and their scores highlighting prison escapes, including The Great Escape, The Shawshank Redemption and to show it's not always about humans, Chicken Run
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Opening Escape from Chicken Run, 2000  RCA Victor 09026-63702-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams/John Powell  original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Main Title and The World is Mine from The Count of Monte Cristo, 1975  Prometheus PCD 130  The Film Music of Allyn Ferguson, Vol. 1: The Count of Monte Cristo and The Main in the Iron Mask  Allyn Ferguson  original soundtrack recording

Main Theme from The Great Escape, 1963  Denon 75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Symphonic Sketches from Cool Hand Luke, 1967  Aleph Records 022  Original Soundtrack Recording  Lalo Schifrin  original soundtrack recording

Out to Sea from Papillon, 1973  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183  Jerry Goldsmith 40 Years of Film Music  Jerry Goldsmith  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Trolling and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (closing theme) from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1975  Silva Screen Records SIL-VD-3016 - Original Soundtrack Recording  Jack Nitzsche  original soundtrack recording

Shawshank Redemption from The Shawshank Redemption, 1994  Epix Soundtrax EK 66621  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Suds on the Roof from The Shawshank Redemption, 1994  Epix Soundtrax EK 66621  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Shawshank Prison from The Shawshank Redemption, 1994  Epix Soundtrax EK 66621  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Overture from Con Air, 1997  Hollywood Records HR-62099-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Marc Mancina/Trevor Rabin  original soundtrack recording

Rescue from Rescue Dawn, 2006  Milan Records M2-36285  Music from the Motion Picture Rescue Dawn  Klaus Badelt  London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Angel Band from O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2001  RCA Red Seal 82876-50932-2  Quiet on the Set: James Galway at the Movies  Traditional  James Galway, flute/London Mozart Players/Thomas Kochan, cond.

Lift Off, The Evil Mrs. Tweedy and Escape to Paradise from Chicken Run, 2000  RCA Victor 09026-63702-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams/John Powell  original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Morning People, Night People - We’ll hear from two kinds of people who have been known to drive each other crazy … and whatever your position, we have songs to help you defend it

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:55  00:02:56  R.Rodgers-O-Hammerstein   Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'  Laurence Guittard Oklahoma!  1980 B'way Revival RCA  RCD1-3572

18:03:50  00:02:49  Jerome Kern-Leo Robin  Up With the Lark  Louanne Hogan    Centennial Summer  Film Soundtrack  Classic Int'l Film Musicals  CIFM4003

18:06:57  00:04:41  Jerry Herman  Each Tomorrow Morning  Angela Lansbury  Dear World   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48220

18:11:26  00:02:36  George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward   Street Vendors  Company  Porgy and Bess    Studio Cast, Cleveland Orchestra  London  OSA-13116

18:13:58  00:02:33  G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado  Good Morning, Starshine  Melba Moore, James Rado, Gerome Ragni  Hair   Original B'way Cast       RCA  82876-56085

18:16:59  00:02:02  Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown  Good Morning  Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy  Rhino            R271921

18:19:22  00:03:42  Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn  Carolina in the Morning  Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall            Sony  SMK62017

18:23:36  00:02:18  Alan Jay Lerner-F.Loewe  I Could Have Danced All Night  Julie Andrews  My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60539

18:25:50  00:02:10  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   A Lovely Night Julie Andrews  Cinderella   Original TV Cast  Sony  SK60889

18:28:20  00:01:58  Cole Porter  Hark to the Sound of the Night   Ken Page  Out of This World   1995 City Center Encores            DRG  DRG94764

18:30:15  00:02:21  Cole Porter  In the Still of the Night  Nelson Eddy  Rosalie   Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27601

18:33:12  00:01:58  Frank Loesser  My Time of Day  Robert Alda  Guys and Dolls  Original B'way Cast Decca B'way  012-159112

18:35:30  00:02:22  Stephen Sondheim   Saturday Night  Greg Zola, Joey Serge  Saturday Night   NY Cast  Nonesuch      79609-2

18:38:13  00:03:00  Jonathan Larson  Out Tonight  Daphne Rubin-Vega    Rent   Original B'way Cast Dreamworks  DRMD2-50003

18:41:18  00:02:41  R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Quiet Night   Michael Zita  On Your Toes  1983 B'way Revival   TER  CDTER1063

18:44:06  00:04:37  R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  My Friend the Night  Mary Cleere Haran  This Funny World Varese Sarabande  VSC-5584

18:49:00  00:02:58  R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Some Enchanted Evening  Paolo Szot  South Pacific    2008 B'way Revival  Masterworks B'way  88697-30457

18:52:10  00:00:50  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:15  00:03:46  G.MacDermot-John Guare  Filler: Night Letter  Clifton Davis, Jonelle Allen  Two Gentlemen of Verona   Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  440-017565-2

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:05:09            Gioacchino Rossini       La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture                               Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         415363

19:09:00            00:45:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  9 in D major                    Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        Sony    372068

19:57:00            00:01:56            Sir Thomas Beecham     The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet                        Yehudi Menuhin            Royal Philharmonic        MCA     6231

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin - live from Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:10:17            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'                     

20:18:00            00:38:24            Béla Bartók       Violin Concerto No.  2  

21:18:00            00:29:06            Béla Bartók       Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta            

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - John Cleese is suing an Australian theatre for staging a version of his BBC television  hit “Fawlty Towers.”  So we present a chapter from this series, “The Rat”… And we fill out the hour with other Cleese pieces from Monty Python’s Flying Circus and a show with David Frost: “Bookshop,” “The Cheese Shop,” and  “Adventure”… Jan C. Show has suggestions of what to do with “Toothpaste”… Also,  “This Week in the Media”
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:08:19            Gustav Mahler   Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major                      Michael Tilson Thomas            San Francisco Symphony          SF Sym            60

23:10:00            00:10:11            Jean Sibelius    The Swan of Tuonela Op 22                   Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony        Ondine  953

23:22:00            00:06:07            Lou Harrison     Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"                       Dennis Russell Davies            Brooklyn Philharmonic   MusicMast        67089

23:28:00            00:09:18            Henry Cowell     Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra   Richard Auldon Clark     Bert Lucarelli, oboe       Koch Intl           7282

23:39:00            00:04:03            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107              Carlton Woods  Blue Water Chamber Orchestra          Blue Water        2010

23:43:00            00:09:56            Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.  2 Op 21      Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Jerzy Semkow   Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram         4795448

23:55:00            00:03:13            Maurice Ravel   Vocalise en forme d'Habañera   Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI     Karel Mark Chichon            Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram         14777

23:57:00            00:02:02            Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2                                   Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord  Delos   3402   

 

 

 