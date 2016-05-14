Program Guide 05-14-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:30:07 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 29 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

00:34:00 00:31:15 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 17 Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224042

01:07:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5 Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

01:45:00 00:38:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 10 in C major Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Nancy Argenta, soprano; Catherine Denley, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633

02:26:00 00:19:28 Lou Harrison Seven Pastorales Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

02:47:00 00:39:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major Op 97 Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

03:29:00 00:44:41 Joseph Joachim Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 11 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

04:16:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708

04:51:00 00:30:27 Josef Suk Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323

05:23:00 00:14:15 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Suite Op 8 Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

05:39:00 00:06:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724

05:50:00 00:08:24 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Erato 45786

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Listen this time for a mass by Francisco Guerro, sonatas by Antonio Soler, and a ballet suite by the Spanish composer Rodolfo Halffter.

Esta vez escuche una missa por Francisco Guerro, sonatas por Antonio Soler, y una suite de ballet por el compositor español Rodolfo Halffter.

06:00:50 Francisco Guerrero: Missa Simile est regnum coelorum Choir of the Church of the Advent Edith H ARSIS CD 113

06:26:18 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 12 in F# Major (Allegro) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321

06:29:08 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 2 in C# Minor (Allegro Moderato) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321

06:32:18 Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in G Minor (Allegro) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321

06:37:52 Rodolfo Halffter: Don Lindo de Almería, suite, Op. 7b Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Luis Herrera de la Fuente Guild 7211

07:00:50 Joaquín Turina: La Procesion del Rocio, Op. 9 Orquesta Nacional de España Ataúlfo Argenta Vocacion CDNS-214

007:10:51 David del Puerto: Viento de Primavera Adam Levin, guitar Gober GOB-MFOTI-

07:18:17 Código Trujillo del Perú Siglo XVII Cachua a Duo y a Cuatro: Niño il Mijor que logrado" Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

07:21:48 Código Trujillo del Perú Siglo XVII Cachua a Voz y Bajo: Dennos Lecencia Señores" Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

07:25:17 Guabina de Vélez: Canto Tradicional: Colombia Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

07:26:53 Santiago de Murcia: Cumbes for Guitar Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

07:30:53 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane--Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866--Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marc-Andre Hamelin: Pavane Variée--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 10:23

Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music for Violin, Cello & Piano--Anthony Marwood, violin; Peter Stumpf, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 15:21

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47 Movement 4 Allegro non troppo--USSR Ministry of Culture Symphony Orchestra; Gennady Rozhdestvensky, conductor Album: Rozhdestvensky: Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 MCA 32128 Music: 11:00

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00 00:05:51 Johann Christian Bach Zanaida: Overture Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488

10:06:00 00:09:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

10:17:00 00:03:04 J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

10:21:00 00:02:53 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, flute Koch Intl 7576

10:26:00 00:06:21 Franz von Suppé The Jolly Robbers: Overture Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

10:35:00 00:02:52 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Menuet Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

10:40:00 00:08:49 John Williams The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & John Williams Symphony Orchestra Disney 21772

10:51:00 00:05:43 Franz Liszt Ballade from "The Flying Dutchman" Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

10:58:00 00:02:15 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King King's Singers RCA 61885

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 19, 2015 - From Atlanta, Georgia, this week’s episode features a thrilling performance by a local public school choir, a 14-year-old cellist performs Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccioso with tremendous warmth and spirit, and we’ll meet a young organist with a great story of how his devotion to musical scholarship got him into a bit of trouble - his local library once threatened him with over $2000 in fines for keeping so many musical scores out beyond their due date

17-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Budapest, Hungary, performs Sonatensatz in C minor, WoO 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old cellist Isaiah Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Pezzo capriccioso, Op. 62, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old organist Forrest Eimold from Winthrop, Massachusetts, performs Carillon de Westminster, Op. 54, No. 6, by Louis Vierne (1870-1937)

17-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia, performs the first movement, Fantasie, and the second movement, Thema mit Variationen, from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 11, No. 4, by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The CCCEPA Chamber Chorus from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, performs “A Jubilant Song” by Norman Dello Joio (1913-2008)

Cellist Isaiah Kim performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in A major, G.4, by Luigi Boccherini (1743-1805), arranged by Alfredo Piatti, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Pianist and host Christopher O’Riley performs the complete break piece: “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell, arranged by Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sousa's ‘Stars and Stripes Forever!’ March; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Frédéric Chopin & Polonaises

12:10:00 00:04:42 George Frideric Handel Polonaise from Concerto Grosso Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

12:17:00 00:11:27 Christoph Willibald Gluck Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture Otto Klemperer Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 64143

12:32:00 00:19:03 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:53:00 00:05:23 Lou Harrison Suite for Violin & American Gamelan: New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Maria Bachmann, violin Koch Intl 7465

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 01:01:28 Carl Orff Carmina burana Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Patricia Petibon, soprano; Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:07:00 00:09:10 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' Op 40 Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224097

14:19:00 00:18:53 William David Brohn Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

14:40:00 00:18:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 31 in D major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 647

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sousa's ‘Stars and Stripes Forever!’ March

15:02:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

15:33:00 00:15:00 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregory Peck, narrator Decca 4785437

15:51:00 00:06:51 Victor Herbert Festival March Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Vox 3035

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

16:35:00 00:14:24 Benjamin Britten Matinées musicales Op 24 Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

16:50:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Prison Escape Films - Entertaining movies and their scores highlighting prison escapes, including The Great Escape, The Shawshank Redemption and to show it's not always about humans, Chicken Run

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Opening Escape from Chicken Run, 2000 RCA Victor 09026-63702-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams/John Powell original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Main Title and The World is Mine from The Count of Monte Cristo, 1975 Prometheus PCD 130 The Film Music of Allyn Ferguson, Vol. 1: The Count of Monte Cristo and The Main in the Iron Mask Allyn Ferguson original soundtrack recording

Main Theme from The Great Escape, 1963 Denon 75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Symphonic Sketches from Cool Hand Luke, 1967 Aleph Records 022 Original Soundtrack Recording Lalo Schifrin original soundtrack recording

Out to Sea from Papillon, 1973 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183 Jerry Goldsmith 40 Years of Film Music Jerry Goldsmith The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Trolling and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (closing theme) from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1975 Silva Screen Records SIL-VD-3016 - Original Soundtrack Recording Jack Nitzsche original soundtrack recording

Shawshank Redemption from The Shawshank Redemption, 1994 Epix Soundtrax EK 66621 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Suds on the Roof from The Shawshank Redemption, 1994 Epix Soundtrax EK 66621 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Shawshank Prison from The Shawshank Redemption, 1994 Epix Soundtrax EK 66621 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Overture from Con Air, 1997 Hollywood Records HR-62099-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Marc Mancina/Trevor Rabin original soundtrack recording

Rescue from Rescue Dawn, 2006 Milan Records M2-36285 Music from the Motion Picture Rescue Dawn Klaus Badelt London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Angel Band from O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2001 RCA Red Seal 82876-50932-2 Quiet on the Set: James Galway at the Movies Traditional James Galway, flute/London Mozart Players/Thomas Kochan, cond.

Lift Off, The Evil Mrs. Tweedy and Escape to Paradise from Chicken Run, 2000 RCA Victor 09026-63702-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams/John Powell original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Morning People, Night People - We’ll hear from two kinds of people who have been known to drive each other crazy … and whatever your position, we have songs to help you defend it

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:55 00:02:56 R.Rodgers-O-Hammerstein Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' Laurence Guittard Oklahoma! 1980 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-3572

18:03:50 00:02:49 Jerome Kern-Leo Robin Up With the Lark Louanne Hogan Centennial Summer Film Soundtrack Classic Int'l Film Musicals CIFM4003

18:06:57 00:04:41 Jerry Herman Each Tomorrow Morning Angela Lansbury Dear World Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:11:26 00:02:36 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Street Vendors Company Porgy and Bess Studio Cast, Cleveland Orchestra London OSA-13116

18:13:58 00:02:33 G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Good Morning, Starshine Melba Moore, James Rado, Gerome Ragni Hair Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:16:59 00:02:02 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Good Morning Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

18:19:22 00:03:42 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Carolina in the Morning Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:23:36 00:02:18 Alan Jay Lerner-F.Loewe I Could Have Danced All Night Julie Andrews My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK60539

18:25:50 00:02:10 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Lovely Night Julie Andrews Cinderella Original TV Cast Sony SK60889

18:28:20 00:01:58 Cole Porter Hark to the Sound of the Night Ken Page Out of This World 1995 City Center Encores DRG DRG94764

18:30:15 00:02:21 Cole Porter In the Still of the Night Nelson Eddy Rosalie Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27601

18:33:12 00:01:58 Frank Loesser My Time of Day Robert Alda Guys and Dolls Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112

18:35:30 00:02:22 Stephen Sondheim Saturday Night Greg Zola, Joey Serge Saturday Night NY Cast Nonesuch 79609-2

18:38:13 00:03:00 Jonathan Larson Out Tonight Daphne Rubin-Vega Rent Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:41:18 00:02:41 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Quiet Night Michael Zita On Your Toes 1983 B'way Revival TER CDTER1063

18:44:06 00:04:37 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart My Friend the Night Mary Cleere Haran This Funny World Varese Sarabande VSC-5584

18:49:00 00:02:58 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Some Enchanted Evening Paolo Szot South Pacific 2008 B'way Revival Masterworks B'way 88697-30457

18:52:10 00:00:50 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:46 G.MacDermot-John Guare Filler: Night Letter Clifton Davis, Jonelle Allen Two Gentlemen of Verona Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017565-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:05:09 Gioacchino Rossini La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

19:09:00 00:45:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

19:57:00 00:01:56 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin - live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:17 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'

20:18:00 00:38:24 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2

21:18:00 00:29:06 Béla Bartók Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - John Cleese is suing an Australian theatre for staging a version of his BBC television hit “Fawlty Towers.” So we present a chapter from this series, “The Rat”… And we fill out the hour with other Cleese pieces from Monty Python’s Flying Circus and a show with David Frost: “Bookshop,” “The Cheese Shop,” and “Adventure”… Jan C. Show has suggestions of what to do with “Toothpaste”… Also, “This Week in the Media”



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:10:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

23:22:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother" Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:28:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:39:00 00:04:03 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010

23:43:00 00:09:56 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

23:55:00 00:03:13 Maurice Ravel Vocalise en forme d'Habañera Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777

23:57:00 00:02:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402