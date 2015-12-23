Program Guide 12-23-2015
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E flat major
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
00:32:00 00:45:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61
Cleveland Orchestra Ernest von Dohnanyi William Preucil, violin MAA 19992
01:20:00 00:31:02 Witold Lutoslawski Polish Christmas Carols
BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Julia Doyle, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561
01:53:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 52
Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248
03:02:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat Scottish Chamber Orchestra
Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
03:36:00 00:26:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 707
04:04:00 00:24:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 110 'Unser Mund sei voll
Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano; Sarah Connolly, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901594
04:30:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
05:01:00 00:21:26 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 53 in D major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779
05:24:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33
Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082
05:44:00 00:06:32 Percy Fletcher Bal masqué
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
05:52:00 00:06:59 John Amner O Ye Little Flock
Stile Antico Fretwork Harm Mundi 807544
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:07:54 Hugo Wolf Italian Serenade in G major
Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Ana Bela Chaves, viola Erato 45416
06:18:00 00:16:29 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 4
06:40:00 00:08:24 Jonathan Smith A Little Christmas Medley
Mainstreet Brass MSR 1325
06:51:00 00:04:17 Francesco Manfredini Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3
Rudolf Baumgartner Lucerne Festival Strings DeutGram 469376
06:57:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Pierné March of the Little Lead Soldiers
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
07:05:00 00:05:15 John Foster While shepherds watched their flocks
Taverner Players Andrew Parrott Taverner Choir EMI 54529
07:13:00 00:07:28 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 13
Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sony 48056
07:23:00 00:12:12 Craig Courtney A Musicological Journey through 'The
Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402
07:40:00 00:04:48 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
07:44:00 00:01:31 Michael Praetorius Psallite unigenito
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
07:49:00 00:03:06 Jennifer Conner Quiet Promise
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
07:54:00 00:04:44 Frank Bridge Sir Roger de Coverley
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
08:07:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932
08:18:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
08:40:00 00:09:16 Various 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
08:51:00 00:02:40 Elizabeth Poston Jesus Christ, the Apple Tree
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
08:55:00 00:04:35 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes
Sergiu Comissiona Houston Symphony Orchestra Pro Arte 251
09:03:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
09:25:00 00:06:52 Ilan Rechtman Variations on 'Dark Eyes'
Lara St. John, violin; Ilan Rechtman, piano WellTemper 5185
09:34:00 00:12:49 Alfred Burt A Christmas Greeting
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Philips 416287
09:49:00 00:03:52 Anonymous Corde natus ex parentis Voces8
Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 22601
09:57:00 00:02:16 John Henry Hopkins Jr We Three Kings
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:29 Traditional Patapan
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
10:02:00 00:05:01 Traditional The First Nowell
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
10:10:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58
Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657
10:26:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821
10:32:00 00:04:30 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
10:41:00 00:12:05 Volkmar Andreae Notturno & Scherzo Op 30
Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377
10:55:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Concerto
Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224
11:03:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032
11:17:00 00:08:37 Lars-Erik Larsson Lyric Fantasy Op 54
Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:28:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Nativity Carol Cleveland Orchestra
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:32:00 00:03:52 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
11:36:00 00:02:09 Traditional I Saw Three Ships
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:38:00 00:02:42 John Williams Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:43:00 00:02:26 Anonymous Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:45:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
11:49:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful
Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:51:00 00:02:49 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:54:00 00:02:06 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:06:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
12:16:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008
12:27:00 00:02:12 Bedrich Smetana March of the Student's Legion
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891
12:31:00 00:04:12 John Rutter Candlelight Carol
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
12:39:00 00:04:48 Charles Gounod Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023
12:45:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
12:57:00 00:02:15 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile
Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:40:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61
German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281
13:42:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat major
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:04:04 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
14:05:00 00:03:17 David Conte O magnum mysterium
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
14:10:00 00:14:37 Georg Philipp Telemann Ouverture burlesque in B flat
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
14:28:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite
David Newman Royal Philharmonic Telarc 88801
14:41:00 00:12:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 55
Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 5186157
14:55:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
15:01:00 00:14:30 Frederick the Great Flute Concerto No. 3 in C major
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
15:17:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
15:31:00 00:03:20 Franz Gruber Silent Night
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
15:38:00 00:04:08 Peter Warlock Bethlehem Down
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
15:44:00 00:08:48 Francesco Manfredini Concerto Grosso in C major Op 3
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634
15:54:00 00:03:18 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Hodie Christus natus est
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA 1993
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:59:00 00:05:36 Walter Kent I'll Be Home for Christmas
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
16:07:00 00:01:26 Traditional In dulci jubilo
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
16:12:00 00:11:24 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Three Dances
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215
16:29:00 00:04:40 Michael Chertock Silent Night / Come Thou Long Expected
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485
16:35:00 00:02:54 Traditional A Virgin Most Pure
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
16:40:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
16:51:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on "The Coventry Carol" and
Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003
17:04:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo La Nuova Musica John Rutter
Cambridge Singers Collegium 134
17:11:00 00:11:48 Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise
Eric Parkin, piano Chandos 8847
17:26:00 00:07:48 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in D major
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
17:38:00 00:04:48 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
17:44:00 00:01:46 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
17:50:00 00:02:50 Johnny Marks Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
17:53:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:00 00:01:20 Traditional Fum, fum, fum Cleveland Orchestra
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
18:09:00 00:14:29 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634
18:26:00 00:08:21 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers: Processional
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673
18:36:00 00:05:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
18:44:00 00:09:40 Daniel Pinkham Christmas Cantata Lenox Brass
Donald Teeters Boston Cecilia; James David Christie, organ Koch Intl 7180
18:54:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture
Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI 54022
19:12:00 00:43:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 13
Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sony 48056
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Holiday Concert 2015
CPE Bach: Excerpt from March from the Ark--Riley Conley, Garrett Folger, Mark Toole & Griffith Gentilcore, trumpets; John Brndiar, director
Gwyneth Walker: Love is a Rain of Diamonds--BW Treble Choir; Jordan Saul, conductor
Trad (arr David Willcocks): I Saw Three Ships--BW University Choir; Dirk Garner, conductor
Boris Ord: Adam Lay Ybounden--BW University Choir; Andrew Cooper, conductor
Eric Whitacre: Lux Aurumque--BW University Choir; Sydney Jahnigen, conductor
Trad (arr David Willcocks): Tomorrow Shall be My Dancin’ Day
Morton Lauridsen: Sure on this Shining Night--BW Motet Choir; Dirk Garner, conductor; Andrew Cooper, piano
Peter Yarrow (arr R. DeCormier): Light One Candle
Trad (arr R. DeCormier): Children, Go Where I Send Thee--BW Singers, Marc Weagraff, conductor; William C. Shaffer, piano
Randol Alan Bass: The Night before Christmas (2007)--BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Brendan Caldwell, conductor; Robert Mayerovitch, narrator
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1946)--BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Brendan Caldwell, conductor
Leroy Anderson (arr Russell Robinson): A Christmas Festival (1950)--BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble; Combined Choirs, Brendan Caldwell, conductor
21:10 MUSIC FOR CHRISTMAS
21:12:00 00:23:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 5
Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor;
Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
21:35:00 00:24:02 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28
Etherea Vocal Ensemble; Grace Cloutier, harp Delos 3422
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
Christmas songs by Leontyne Price
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony
René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304
23:09:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14
23:17:00 00:04:04 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
23:21:00 00:07:14 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Noël
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334
23:28:00 00:04:12 John Rutter Candlelight Carol
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
23:33:00 00:05:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Nun komm der Heiden
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883
23:38:00 00:05:55 Traditional Wexford Carol
Marsha Genensky, soprano; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325
23:43:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2
23:55:00 00:03:01 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645