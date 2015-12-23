© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-23-2015

Published December 23, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E flat major   
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  436421

00:32:00 00:45:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major  Op 61 
Cleveland Orchestra Ernest von Dohnanyi William Preucil, violin MAA  19992

01:20:00 00:31:02 Witold Lutoslawski Polish Christmas Carols
 BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Julia Doyle, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus RCA  11561

01:53:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat major  Op 52 
Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA  60248

03:02:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No.  3 in E flat Scottish Chamber Orchestra 
Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc  80370

03:36:00 00:26:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24  
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference  707

04:04:00 00:24:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 110 'Unser Mund sei voll 
Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano; Sarah Connolly, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi  901594

04:30:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor  
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI  82390

05:01:00 00:21:26 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 53 in D major    
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  439779

05:24:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33  
Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo  224082

05:44:00 00:06:32 Percy Fletcher Bal masqué  
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion  66968

05:52:00 00:06:59 John Amner O Ye Little Flock 
Stile Antico  Fretwork Harm Mundi  807544

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:07:54 Hugo Wolf Italian Serenade in G major  
Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Ana Bela Chaves, viola Erato  45416

06:18:00 00:16:29 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals  
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin  4

06:40:00 00:08:24 Jonathan Smith A Little Christmas Medley   
Mainstreet Brass MSR  1325

06:51:00 00:04:17 Francesco Manfredini Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3  
Rudolf Baumgartner Lucerne Festival Strings DeutGram  469376

06:57:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Pierné March of the Little Lead Soldiers  
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10633

07:05:00 00:05:15 John Foster While shepherds watched their flocks 
Taverner Players Andrew Parrott Taverner Choir EMI  54529

07:13:00 00:07:28 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 13  
Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sony  48056

07:23:00 00:12:12 Craig Courtney A Musicological Journey through 'The 
Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville  9402

07:40:00 00:04:48 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

07:44:00 00:01:31 Michael Praetorius Psallite unigenito  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

07:49:00 00:03:06 Jennifer Conner Quiet Promise  
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  102

07:54:00 00:04:44 Frank Bridge Sir Roger de Coverley  
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  5366

08:07:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture  
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS  44932

08:18:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2  
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

08:40:00 00:09:16 Various 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2  
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc  80377

08:51:00 00:02:40 Elizabeth Poston Jesus Christ, the Apple Tree  
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  105

08:55:00 00:04:35 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes  
Sergiu Comissiona Houston Symphony Orchestra Pro Arte  251

09:03:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2  
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc  80309

09:25:00 00:06:52 Ilan Rechtman Variations on 'Dark Eyes'   
Lara St. John, violin; Ilan Rechtman, piano WellTemper  5185

09:34:00 00:12:49 Alfred Burt A Christmas Greeting 
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Philips  416287

09:49:00 00:03:52 Anonymous Corde natus ex parentis Voces8  
Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca  22601

09:57:00 00:02:16 John Henry Hopkins Jr We Three Kings  
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin  1

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:29 Traditional Patapan  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

10:02:00 00:05:01 Traditional The First Nowell  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

10:10:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58  
Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV  657

10:26:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?  
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca  1821

10:32:00 00:04:30 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' 
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1999

10:41:00 00:12:05 Volkmar Andreae Notturno & Scherzo Op 30  
Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild  7377

10:55:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Concerto 
Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine  1224

11:03:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun 
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA  1032

11:17:00 00:08:37 Lars-Erik Larsson Lyric Fantasy Op 54  
Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO  777671

 

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:28:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Nativity Carol Cleveland Orchestra 
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2011

11:32:00 00:03:52 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born 
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2002

11:36:00 00:02:09 Traditional I Saw Three Ships 
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1999

11:38:00 00:02:42 John Williams Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry 
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2014

11:43:00 00:02:26 Anonymous Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' 
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1999

11:45:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys  
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2011

11:49:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful  
Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1999

11:51:00 00:02:49 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing 
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2014

11:54:00 00:02:06 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas 
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2014

 

12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:06:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime  
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2011

12:16:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons   
Burning River Brass BurnRiver  2008

12:27:00 00:02:12 Bedrich Smetana March of the Student's Legion  
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo  180891

12:31:00 00:04:12 John Rutter Candlelight Carol  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

12:39:00 00:04:48 Charles Gounod Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'   
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram  4795023

12:45:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra  
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram  4779525

12:57:00 00:02:15 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile 
Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony  549204

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:40:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major  Op 61 
German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca  13281

13:42:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat major   
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato  45714

 

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:04:04 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

14:05:00 00:03:17 David Conte O magnum mysterium  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

14:10:00 00:14:37 Georg Philipp Telemann Ouverture burlesque in B flat  
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl  7576

14:28:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite  
David Newman Royal Philharmonic Telarc  88801

14:41:00 00:12:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 55  
Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone  5186157

14:55:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland  
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz  5

15:01:00 00:14:30 Frederick the Great Flute Concerto No. 3 in C major  
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram  439895

15:17:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1  
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc  80377

15:31:00 00:03:20 Franz Gruber Silent Night  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

15:38:00 00:04:08 Peter Warlock Bethlehem Down  
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos  557099

15:44:00 00:08:48 Francesco Manfredini Concerto Grosso in C major  Op 3  
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos  634

15:54:00 00:03:18 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Hodie Christus natus est 
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA  1993

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:59:00 00:05:36 Walter Kent I'll Be Home for Christmas  
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference  126

16:07:00 00:01:26 Traditional In dulci jubilo  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

16:12:00 00:11:24 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Three Dances  
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony  215

16:29:00 00:04:40 Michael Chertock Silent Night / Come Thou Long Expected   
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc  80485

16:35:00 00:02:54 Traditional A Virgin Most Pure  
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl  1

16:40:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis  
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  457634

16:51:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on "The Coventry Carol" and  
Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala  55003

17:04:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo La Nuova Musica John Rutter 
Cambridge Singers Collegium  134

17:11:00 00:11:48 Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise   
Eric Parkin, piano Chandos  8847

17:26:00 00:07:48 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in D major   
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos  570329

17:38:00 00:04:48 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

17:44:00 00:01:46 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

17:50:00 00:02:50 Johnny Marks Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer   
Canadian Brass Steinway  30027

17:53:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor  Op 39  
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos  557273

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:00 00:01:20 Traditional Fum, fum, fum Cleveland Orchestra 
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2011

18:09:00 00:14:29 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor  Op 6  
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos  634

18:26:00 00:08:21 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers: Processional
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl  7673

18:36:00 00:05:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive 
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers Avie  2208

18:44:00 00:09:40 Daniel Pinkham Christmas Cantata Lenox Brass 
Donald Teeters Boston Cecilia; James David Christie, organ Koch Intl  7180

18:54:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite  
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2002

 

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture  
Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI  54022

19:12:00 00:43:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 13  
Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sony  48056

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Holiday Concert 2015

CPE Bach: Excerpt from March from the Ark--Riley Conley, Garrett Folger, Mark Toole & Griffith Gentilcore, trumpets; John Brndiar, director

Gwyneth Walker: Love is a Rain of Diamonds--BW Treble Choir; Jordan Saul, conductor

Trad (arr David Willcocks):  I Saw Three Ships--BW University Choir; Dirk Garner, conductor

Boris Ord: Adam Lay Ybounden--BW University Choir; Andrew Cooper, conductor

Eric Whitacre: Lux Aurumque--BW University Choir; Sydney Jahnigen, conductor

Trad (arr David Willcocks): Tomorrow Shall be My Dancin’ Day

Morton Lauridsen: Sure on this Shining Night--BW Motet Choir; Dirk Garner, conductor; Andrew Cooper, piano

Peter Yarrow (arr R. DeCormier): Light One Candle

Trad (arr R. DeCormier): Children, Go Where I Send Thee--BW Singers, Marc Weagraff, conductor; William C. Shaffer, piano

Randol Alan Bass: The Night before Christmas (2007)--BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Brendan Caldwell, conductor; Robert Mayerovitch, narrator

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1946)--BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Brendan Caldwell, conductor

Leroy Anderson (arr Russell Robinson): A Christmas Festival (1950)--BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble; Combined Choirs, Brendan Caldwell, conductor

 

21:10 MUSIC FOR CHRISTMAS
21:12:00 00:23:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 
Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor;
Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi  2908304

21:35:00 00:24:02 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28
Etherea Vocal Ensemble; Grace Cloutier, harp Delos  3422

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
Christmas songs by Leontyne Price 
 

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR 
23:02:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony  
René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi  2908304

23:09:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol  
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM  14

23:17:00 00:04:04 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

23:21:00 00:07:14 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Noël  
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos  9334

23:28:00 00:04:12 John Rutter Candlelight Carol  
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos  3485

23:33:00 00:05:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Nun komm der Heiden  
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos  557883

23:38:00 00:05:55 Traditional Wexford Carol   
Marsha Genensky, soprano; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi  907325

23:43:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of  
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic  2

23:55:00 00:03:01 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music  
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos  557645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 