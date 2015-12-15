WCLV's December Choice CDs

WCLV celebrates the season with CDs from the St. Paul's Cathedral Choir, the Vienna Boys Choir (singing, among other things, 'Jingle Bell Rock') and Capella SF. We honor Beethoven's birthday this month with a splendid disc from the Pittsburgh Symphony and conductor Manfred Honeck of LvB's Fifth and Seventh Symphonies. Two other symphonies are featured as well: Felix Mendelssohn's famous 'Reformation' Symphony from Sir John Eliot Gardiner and the LSO, and American George Frederick Bristow's surprising Symphony No. 2 'Jullien' played by the Royal Northern Sinfonia led by Oberlin grad Rebecca Miller. And there's 'A Festival of Fucik', music by the Czech composer and bandmaster--including the 'Entrance of the Gladiators', all making for a festive month indeed.

You'll find the complete list here.