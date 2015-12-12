© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-12-2015

Program Guide 12-12-2015

Published December 12, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:25:00            Claude Debussy            Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra  Orchestre National de France            Marek Janowski            Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     68127

00:29:00            00:28:16            Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides               Richard Bonynge           National Philharmonic            Decca   433864

00:59:00            00:26:16            Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 1          Academy Ancient Music Berlin            René Jacobs     Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi      2908304

01:27:00            00:36:21            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70                   Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   417564

02:05:00            00:45:18            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Tudor Portraits       New Philharmonia Orchestra       Sir David Willcocks            Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir           EMI      64722

02:52:00            00:26:12            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite                        Rudolph Kempe            Royal Philharmonic        EMI      68736

03:20:00            00:41:27            Manuel Rosenthal          Gaîté Parisienne                        Manuel Rosenthal          Monte Carlo Philharmonic     EMI      63136

04:03:00            00:37:11            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata No. 17 in D major                                     Leif Ove Andsnes, piano    EMI      16448

04:42:00            00:35:07            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  2 in B minor  Op 16                   Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic     DaCapo            220623

05:19:00            00:16:04            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Piano Trio No.  4 in G Op 65                              Beaux Arts Trio       Philips  446077

05:37:00            00:06:41            Franz Schubert  Overture in D major                   Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia            Naxos   570329

05:50:00            00:09:18            Henry Cowell     Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra   Richard Auldon Clark     Bert Lucarelli, oboe       Koch Intl           7282

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week’s edition of Concierto features a suite by Argentine tango master Pablo Ziegler and traditional Spanish carols sung by Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez. - Esta edición de Concierto tiene una suite por el maestro del tango argentino Pablo Ziegler y villancicos españoles tradicionales cantadas por el tenor peruano Juan Diego Flórez .

06:00:42 Anonymous- 14th C.: Manuscript  Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real Capella de Ministrers  Carles Magraner    Licanus  0307                    

06:07:51 Pablo Ziegler: Suite Canyengue   Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Borromeo String Quartet    Flutewine  6168920449                

06:25:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano No. 1 in c   Monique Duphil, piano; Jay Humeston, cello; Antonio Spiller, violin  Marco Polo   3182        

06:49:59 Franz Schubert: "Ave Maria"--Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra  Michele Mariotti Decca   001487502

06:55:00 Traditional Spanish carol:  "Buenos Reyes" (Good Kings)-- Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & Choir   Edmund Walters   Chandos  6672

07:00:39 Gabriela Montero:  Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah--Gabriela Montero, piano   EMI 00234

07:03:00 Gabriela Montero:  Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter--Gabriela Montero, piano   EMI 00234

07:08:10 Gabriela Montero:  Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon--Gabriela Montero, piano   EMI 00234   

07:13:25 Traditional Spanish: "A La Nanita Nana" (Sleep Now, You Little Sleepyhead)--Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble   Robert DeCormier   Arabesque  6684                                    

07:16:52 Traditional Basque:  Gabriel's Message--Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars; Barbara LaFitte, english horn; Eugene Friesen, cello; Siobhan Kelleher, bass     Shadow Mountain     55882    

07:19:46 Traditional Catalan: "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin)--Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar    Sony 62723                                                   

07:24:57 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71a--Royal Philharmonic Orchestra   Enrique Bátiz    ASV 3046                     

07:49:19 Franz Gruber: "Silent Night"--José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony   Steven Mercurio  Sony 89131                                        

07:54:43 José Feliciano: "Feliz Navidad"--José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir   Steven Mercurio   Sony 89131

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr Lucien Cailliet): Prelude in g minor, Op 23, No. 5--Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor Album: Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances CBC 5143 Music: 4:36

Alan Hovhaness: Duet for Violin & Cello Op 409--Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Jennifer Humphreys, cello; GTMF Chamber Musicians Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in G minor BWV 1056R--Adele Anthony, violin; Aspen Music Festival Student Ensemble; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen CO Music: 9:37

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 36--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano 92nd St Y, Theresa L. Kaufman Concert Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:44

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for String Orchestra--Savannah Music Festival Players Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:37

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 2: Movements 3 & 4--Chad Hoopes, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Michael Brown, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 20:40

Heitor Villa-Lobos (arr Clarice Assad): Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria--New Century Chamber Orchestra Center for Performing Arts, Atherton, CA Music: 5:20

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Happy Music

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.6 “Pastoral”: “Awakening of cheerful feelings upon arrival in the countryside” – Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion -44303 CD) 11:31

Edvard Grieg: “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” – Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 667758 CD) 6:15

Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and piano: “Freylakh” – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube PD) 3:44

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grande Tarantelle for Piano & Orchestra – Eugene List, piano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Igor Buketoff (Vox 5009 CD) 7:36

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93: Finale – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 37761 CD) 4:41

William Boyce: Symphony No.5 in D Major – The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (Archiv 419631 CD) 7:19

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Carter Burwell - We'll talk with the Coen Brothers go-to composer. Carter Burwell tells us about his work on films including Raising Arizona, Fargo and No Country For Old Men plus non-Coen films like Gods and Monsters and the Twilight saga

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops  Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Brainerd, Minnesota from Fargo, 1996  TVT Records TVT 8010-2  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack

Return of Lot's Wife, 2003  not commercially available  Carter Burwell  Carter Burwell, keyboards/electric base/chamber ensemble

Blood Simple from Blood Simple, 1984  Varese Sarabande VSD 47284  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack

Way Out There from Raising Arizona, 1987  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack

End Titles from Miller's Crossing, 1990  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1271  Carter Burwell  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Barton in Shock from Barton Fink, 1991  TVT Records TVT 8010-2  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack

Fargo, North Dakota from Fargo, 1996  TVT Records TVT 8010-2  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack

Robert and Mary from Rob Roy, 1995  Virgin Records America 7243 8 40351 2 9  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Love in the Trenches from Gods and Monsters, 1998  RCA 9026-63356-2  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Friend from Gods and Monsters, 1998  RCA 9026-63356-2  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Talking to Horses from True Grit, 2010  Nonesuch Records 526752-2  Carter Burwell  Jim Baird, piano/original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Once Around Altair from Forbidden Planet, 1956  Philips 446 403-2  Louis/Bebe Barron  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Ride to Death from True Grit, 2010  Nonesuch Records 526752-2  Carter Burwell  Jim Baird, piano/original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

The Wicked Flee from True Grit, 2010  Nonesuch Records 526752-2  Carter Burwell  Jim Baird, piano/original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Breaking and Entering from Burn After Reading, 2008  Lakeshore Records 340372  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Edward At Her Bed/Bella's Lullaby from Twilight, 2008  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1380  Carter Burwell  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

You Kill Her You Kill Me from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1380  Carter Burwell  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Evan Jolly, cond.

Mr. Holmes from Mr. Holmes, 2015  Lakeshore Records LKS 345102  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

The End from Carol, 2015  Varese Sarabande 302 067 380 8  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Overture from Anomalisa, 2016  Lakeshore Records N/A  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Henry Brant; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ballet and Tchaikovsky

A Centennial Salute to Frank Sinatra

12:08:00            00:10:49            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: Three Dance Episodes                  Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony           EMI      63905

12:23:00            00:03:37            Alec Wilder       Air for Oboe      Columbia String Orchestra         Frank Sinatra     Mitch Miller, oboe    Sony    4271

12:27:00            00:04:11            Alec Wilder       Theme and Variations                Frank Sinatra     Columbia String Orchestra            Sony    4271

12:31:00            00:04:34            Alec Wilder       Air for Flute       Columbia String Orchestra         Frank Sinatra     Julius Baker, flute      Sony    4271

12:39:00            00:03:06            Cy Coleman      Witchcraft                     John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra Sony    47235

12:42:00            00:03:38            Harold Arlen      The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby                             Richard Glazier, piano    Centaur 3347

12:46:00            00:03:15            John Kander     New York, New York                  John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra            Sony    47235

12:51:00            00:04:28            Cole Porter       I Get a Kick Out of You             John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra            Sony    47235

12:55:00            00:03:23            Richard Rodgers           The Lady is a Tramp                  John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    47235

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a broadcast of Verdi’s timeless tragedy Rigoletto. The acclaimed young American soprano Nadine Sierra makes her Met broadcast debut as Rigoletto’s innocent daughter Gilda. Željko Lučić is Rigoletto, who tries to shelter her from the evils of his world; and Piotr Beczala is the licentious Duke.  The cast also features Russian bass Dimitry Ivashchenko in his Met broadcast debut as the assassin Sparafucile and Nancy Fabiola Herrera as his sister and accomplice Maddalena, and Roberto Abbado conducts. The intermissions include backstage interviews and the Opera Quiz, featuring tenor Lawrence Brownlee
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:22:00            00:06:20            Franz Liszt        Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto'                                   Yundi, piano            DeutGram         851

16:31:00            00:14:24            Constant Lambert          The Rio Grande BBC Concert Orchestra  Barry Wordsworth            Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo     436118

16:49:00            00:08:40            Anthony DiLorenzo        Christmas 'Toons                                  Burning River Brass            BurnRiver          2008

16:59:00            00:01:48            Traditional         The Cherry Tree Carol                John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         106

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00            00:11:33            Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass                       Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra          Naxos   559357

17:18:00            00:16:25            Randol Alan Bass          A Feast of Carols          National Symphony Orchestra    Randol Alan Bass     Tallis Chamber Choir      Kodanja            2003

17:37:00            00:13:08            Bernard Herrmann          Currier and Ives Suite                 James Sedares New Zealand Symphony        Koch Intl           7224

17:52:00            00:08:22            Christopher Rouse         Karolju: Finale 'Italian'    BBC Symphony Orchestra         David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus      RCA     11561

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Hugh Martin (Part 1) - This three-part interview show spotlights a great Broadway and Hollywood songwriter; in part one we focus on his Broadway breakthrough with “Best Foot Forward” and the iconic songs for MGM’s “Meet Me in St. Louis”

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin: Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:58  00:02:14  Hugh Martin: I Like the Feeling  Hugh Martin  Michael Feinstein Sing the Hugh Martin Songbook   Nonesuch  79314-2

18:03:06  00:01:43  Hugh Martin: The Little Boy Blues  Hugh Martin  Look, Ma, I'm Dancin'  Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  800003571-02

18:04:43  00:01:24  Hugh Martin: Medley from "Meet Me in St. Louis"  Richard Glazier  A Salute to the Hollywood Musical  Centaur  CRC-2577

18:06:39  00:01:38  Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh: Exactly Like You  Kay Thompson  Kay Thompson: The Queen of Swing Vocal  Baldwin Street  BJH-313

18:09:59  00:02:07  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart:Sing for Your Supper  Portia Nelson,Bibi Osterwald The Boys from Syracuse    1954 Studio Cast  Sony  SK53329

18:12:36  00:02:07  Stanley Adams: La Cucaracha  The Martins  Hugh Sings Martin  PS Classics  PS-9535

18:14:25  00:01:33  Hugh Martin: Ev'ry Time  Hugh Martin  Private collection courtesy Hugh Martin  N/A  N/A

18:15:57  00:02:53  Hugh Martin: Wish I May  Hugh Martin, Ralph Blaine  Hugh Martin: Hidden Treasures  Harbinger  HCD-2702

18:20:06  00:01:36  Hugh Martin: Ev'ry Time  Michael Feinstein  Michael Feinstein Sings the Hugh Martin Songbook  Nonesuch  79314-2

18:22:21  00:01:15  Hugh Martin: Just a Little Joint with a Jukebox  Nancy Walker  Songs from Best Foot Forward  Bluebird   LP1123

18:24:11  00:01:06  Hugh Martin: The Three B's   Nancy Walker, June Allyson, Gloria DeHaven  Best Foot Forward  Film Soundtrack  Rhino  RHM2-7774

18:27:47  00:03:08  Hugh Martin: The Boy Next Door  Judy Garland  Meet Me in St. Louis   Film Soundtrack  Rhino  R271958

18:32:26  00:02:38  Hugh Martin: The Trolley Song  Barbara Cook  Barbara Cook Sings Mostly Sondheim  DRG  DRG91464

18:36:02  00:02:37  Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas  Judy Garland  Meet Me in St. Louis  Film Soundtrack  Rhino  R271958

18:38:56  00:01:11  Hugh Martin: Theme from “Athena”  Richard Glazier  Private collection courtesy Richard Glazier  N/A    N/A

18:40:32  00:02:16  Hugh Martin: Love Can Change the Stars  Jane Powell  Athena  Film Soundtrack Rhino  RHM2-7768

18:42:37  00:02:58  Hugh Martin: Imagine  Debbie Reynolds, Vic Damone  Athena   Film Soundtrack Rhino  RHM2-7768

18:45:31  00:02:23  Hugh Martin: An Occasional Man  Judy Holliday  Judy Holliday: Trouble Is a Man   DRG  MRS602

18:49:01  00:03:05  Hugh Martin: I Don't Know What I Want  Jane Powell  The Girl Most Likely  Film Soundtrack  DRG  DRG19040

18:52:35  00:00:25  Hugh Martin: The Boy Next Door  Hugh Martin  Private collection courtesy Hugh Martin  N/A  N/A

18:53:18  00:03:35  Hugh Martin: Filler: Love  Lena Horne  Lena Horne at MGM  Rhino  R272246

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:54            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor  Op 44   Vienna Philharmonic      Myung-Whun Chung     Members of      DeutGram         471613

19:27:00            00:28:16            Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides               Richard Bonynge           National Philharmonic            Decca   433864

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormack, horn; Marc-Andre Hamlin, piano -  recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:08:00            Franz Joseph Haydn      L'isola disabitata: Overture                    

20:15:00            00:18:22            Franz Joseph Haydn      Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major

20:37:00            00:21:02            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major

21:02:00            00:27:29            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.101 in D major   

21:36:00            00:16:15            Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen             Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bob and Ray undercover the “Symphony Racket”… Michael Bentine is an orchestra commentator... We learn “How to Cook a Conductor”… And in honor of Beethoven’s birthday, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s “The Music Teacher”… Jan Snow doesn't bake some "UnChristimas Cookies."
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:06            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44                                   American String Project MSR     1386

23:08:00            00:10:48            John Field         Nocturne No. 17 in E major                                John O'Conor, piano            Telarc   80290

23:21:00            00:06:03            Phil Cunningham           The Gentle Light That Wakes Me                                    Nicola Benedetti, violin; Aly Bain, fiddle; Phil Cunningham, piano           DeutGram         21290

23:27:00            00:09:38            Joachim Raff    In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

23:39:00            00:05:51            Frederick Delius            Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda'              Sir Charles Mackerras         Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo     433704

23:44:00            00:09:44            Gerald Finzi       Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10        English String Orchestra            William Boughton          Martin Jones, piano       Nimbus 5366

23:56:00            00:02:48            Traditional         O Waly, Waly                John Rutter       Cambridge Singers        Collegium            120

23:57:00            00:02:44            Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 3: Sarabande                              Jason Vieaux, guitar            Azica    71250
 

 