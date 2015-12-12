Program Guide 12-12-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

00:29:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864

00:59:00 00:26:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

01:27:00 00:36:21 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417564

02:05:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

02:52:00 00:26:12 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic EMI 68736

03:20:00 00:41:27 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté Parisienne Manuel Rosenthal Monte Carlo Philharmonic EMI 63136

04:03:00 00:37:11 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 17 in D major Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448

04:42:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

05:19:00 00:16:04 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 4 in G Op 65 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

05:37:00 00:06:41 Franz Schubert Overture in D major Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

05:50:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week’s edition of Concierto features a suite by Argentine tango master Pablo Ziegler and traditional Spanish carols sung by Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez. - Esta edición de Concierto tiene una suite por el maestro del tango argentino Pablo Ziegler y villancicos españoles tradicionales cantadas por el tenor peruano Juan Diego Flórez .

06:00:42 Anonymous- 14th C.: Manuscript Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner Licanus 0307

06:07:51 Pablo Ziegler: Suite Canyengue Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Borromeo String Quartet Flutewine 6168920449

06:25:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano No. 1 in c Monique Duphil, piano; Jay Humeston, cello; Antonio Spiller, violin Marco Polo 3182

06:49:59 Franz Schubert: "Ave Maria"--Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502

06:55:00 Traditional Spanish carol: "Buenos Reyes" (Good Kings)-- Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & Choir Edmund Walters Chandos 6672

07:00:39 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah--Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 00234

07:03:00 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter--Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 00234

07:08:10 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon--Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 00234

07:13:25 Traditional Spanish: "A La Nanita Nana" (Sleep Now, You Little Sleepyhead)--Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier Arabesque 6684

07:16:52 Traditional Basque: Gabriel's Message--Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars; Barbara LaFitte, english horn; Eugene Friesen, cello; Siobhan Kelleher, bass Shadow Mountain 55882

07:19:46 Traditional Catalan: "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin)--Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony 62723

07:24:57 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71a--Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046

07:49:19 Franz Gruber: "Silent Night"--José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony Steven Mercurio Sony 89131

07:54:43 José Feliciano: "Feliz Navidad"--José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio Sony 89131

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr Lucien Cailliet): Prelude in g minor, Op 23, No. 5--Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor Album: Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances CBC 5143 Music: 4:36

Alan Hovhaness: Duet for Violin & Cello Op 409--Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Jennifer Humphreys, cello; GTMF Chamber Musicians Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in G minor BWV 1056R--Adele Anthony, violin; Aspen Music Festival Student Ensemble; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen CO Music: 9:37

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 36--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano 92nd St Y, Theresa L. Kaufman Concert Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:44

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for String Orchestra--Savannah Music Festival Players Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:37

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 2: Movements 3 & 4--Chad Hoopes, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Michael Brown, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 20:40

Heitor Villa-Lobos (arr Clarice Assad): Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria--New Century Chamber Orchestra Center for Performing Arts, Atherton, CA Music: 5:20

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.6 “Pastoral”: “Awakening of cheerful feelings upon arrival in the countryside” – Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion -44303 CD) 11:31

Edvard Grieg: “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” – Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 667758 CD) 6:15

Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and piano: “Freylakh” – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube PD) 3:44

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grande Tarantelle for Piano & Orchestra – Eugene List, piano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Igor Buketoff (Vox 5009 CD) 7:36

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93: Finale – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 37761 CD) 4:41

William Boyce: Symphony No.5 in D Major – The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (Archiv 419631 CD) 7:19

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Carter Burwell - We'll talk with the Coen Brothers go-to composer. Carter Burwell tells us about his work on films including Raising Arizona, Fargo and No Country For Old Men plus non-Coen films like Gods and Monsters and the Twilight saga

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Brainerd, Minnesota from Fargo, 1996 TVT Records TVT 8010-2 Carter Burwell original soundtrack

Return of Lot's Wife, 2003 not commercially available Carter Burwell Carter Burwell, keyboards/electric base/chamber ensemble

Blood Simple from Blood Simple, 1984 Varese Sarabande VSD 47284 Carter Burwell original soundtrack

Way Out There from Raising Arizona, 1987 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Carter Burwell original soundtrack

End Titles from Miller's Crossing, 1990 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1271 Carter Burwell The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Barton in Shock from Barton Fink, 1991 TVT Records TVT 8010-2 Carter Burwell original soundtrack

Fargo, North Dakota from Fargo, 1996 TVT Records TVT 8010-2 Carter Burwell original soundtrack

Robert and Mary from Rob Roy, 1995 Virgin Records America 7243 8 40351 2 9 Carter Burwell original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Love in the Trenches from Gods and Monsters, 1998 RCA 9026-63356-2 Carter Burwell original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Friend from Gods and Monsters, 1998 RCA 9026-63356-2 Carter Burwell original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Talking to Horses from True Grit, 2010 Nonesuch Records 526752-2 Carter Burwell Jim Baird, piano/original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Once Around Altair from Forbidden Planet, 1956 Philips 446 403-2 Louis/Bebe Barron Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Ride to Death from True Grit, 2010 Nonesuch Records 526752-2 Carter Burwell Jim Baird, piano/original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

The Wicked Flee from True Grit, 2010 Nonesuch Records 526752-2 Carter Burwell Jim Baird, piano/original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Breaking and Entering from Burn After Reading, 2008 Lakeshore Records 340372 Carter Burwell original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Edward At Her Bed/Bella's Lullaby from Twilight, 2008 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1380 Carter Burwell The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

You Kill Her You Kill Me from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1380 Carter Burwell The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Evan Jolly, cond.

Mr. Holmes from Mr. Holmes, 2015 Lakeshore Records LKS 345102 Carter Burwell original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

The End from Carol, 2015 Varese Sarabande 302 067 380 8 Carter Burwell original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Overture from Anomalisa, 2016 Lakeshore Records N/A Carter Burwell original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Henry Brant; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ballet and Tchaikovsky

A Centennial Salute to Frank Sinatra

12:08:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 63905

12:23:00 00:03:37 Alec Wilder Air for Oboe Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra Mitch Miller, oboe Sony 4271

12:27:00 00:04:11 Alec Wilder Theme and Variations Frank Sinatra Columbia String Orchestra Sony 4271

12:31:00 00:04:34 Alec Wilder Air for Flute Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra Julius Baker, flute Sony 4271

12:39:00 00:03:06 Cy Coleman Witchcraft John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

12:42:00 00:03:38 Harold Arlen The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

12:46:00 00:03:15 John Kander New York, New York John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

12:51:00 00:04:28 Cole Porter I Get a Kick Out of You John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

12:55:00 00:03:23 Richard Rodgers The Lady is a Tramp John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a broadcast of Verdi’s timeless tragedy Rigoletto. The acclaimed young American soprano Nadine Sierra makes her Met broadcast debut as Rigoletto’s innocent daughter Gilda. Željko Lučić is Rigoletto, who tries to shelter her from the evils of his world; and Piotr Beczala is the licentious Duke. The cast also features Russian bass Dimitry Ivashchenko in his Met broadcast debut as the assassin Sparafucile and Nancy Fabiola Herrera as his sister and accomplice Maddalena, and Roberto Abbado conducts. The intermissions include backstage interviews and the Opera Quiz, featuring tenor Lawrence Brownlee



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:22:00 00:06:20 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' Yundi, piano DeutGram 851

16:31:00 00:14:24 Constant Lambert The Rio Grande BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo 436118

16:49:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

16:59:00 00:01:48 Traditional The Cherry Tree Carol John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:11:33 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

17:18:00 00:16:25 Randol Alan Bass A Feast of Carols National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003

17:37:00 00:13:08 Bernard Herrmann Currier and Ives Suite James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

17:52:00 00:08:22 Christopher Rouse Karolju: Finale 'Italian' BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Hugh Martin (Part 1) - This three-part interview show spotlights a great Broadway and Hollywood songwriter; in part one we focus on his Broadway breakthrough with “Best Foot Forward” and the iconic songs for MGM’s “Meet Me in St. Louis”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin: Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:58 00:02:14 Hugh Martin: I Like the Feeling Hugh Martin Michael Feinstein Sing the Hugh Martin Songbook Nonesuch 79314-2

18:03:06 00:01:43 Hugh Martin: The Little Boy Blues Hugh Martin Look, Ma, I'm Dancin' Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 800003571-02

18:04:43 00:01:24 Hugh Martin: Medley from "Meet Me in St. Louis" Richard Glazier A Salute to the Hollywood Musical Centaur CRC-2577

18:06:39 00:01:38 Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh: Exactly Like You Kay Thompson Kay Thompson: The Queen of Swing Vocal Baldwin Street BJH-313

18:09:59 00:02:07 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart:Sing for Your Supper Portia Nelson,Bibi Osterwald The Boys from Syracuse 1954 Studio Cast Sony SK53329

18:12:36 00:02:07 Stanley Adams: La Cucaracha The Martins Hugh Sings Martin PS Classics PS-9535

18:14:25 00:01:33 Hugh Martin: Ev'ry Time Hugh Martin Private collection courtesy Hugh Martin N/A N/A

18:15:57 00:02:53 Hugh Martin: Wish I May Hugh Martin, Ralph Blaine Hugh Martin: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD-2702

18:20:06 00:01:36 Hugh Martin: Ev'ry Time Michael Feinstein Michael Feinstein Sings the Hugh Martin Songbook Nonesuch 79314-2

18:22:21 00:01:15 Hugh Martin: Just a Little Joint with a Jukebox Nancy Walker Songs from Best Foot Forward Bluebird LP1123

18:24:11 00:01:06 Hugh Martin: The Three B's Nancy Walker, June Allyson, Gloria DeHaven Best Foot Forward Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM2-7774

18:27:47 00:03:08 Hugh Martin: The Boy Next Door Judy Garland Meet Me in St. Louis Film Soundtrack Rhino R271958

18:32:26 00:02:38 Hugh Martin: The Trolley Song Barbara Cook Barbara Cook Sings Mostly Sondheim DRG DRG91464

18:36:02 00:02:37 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Judy Garland Meet Me in St. Louis Film Soundtrack Rhino R271958

18:38:56 00:01:11 Hugh Martin: Theme from “Athena” Richard Glazier Private collection courtesy Richard Glazier N/A N/A

18:40:32 00:02:16 Hugh Martin: Love Can Change the Stars Jane Powell Athena Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM2-7768

18:42:37 00:02:58 Hugh Martin: Imagine Debbie Reynolds, Vic Damone Athena Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM2-7768

18:45:31 00:02:23 Hugh Martin: An Occasional Man Judy Holliday Judy Holliday: Trouble Is a Man DRG MRS602

18:49:01 00:03:05 Hugh Martin: I Don't Know What I Want Jane Powell The Girl Most Likely Film Soundtrack DRG DRG19040

18:52:35 00:00:25 Hugh Martin: The Boy Next Door Hugh Martin Private collection courtesy Hugh Martin N/A N/A

18:53:18 00:03:35 Hugh Martin: Filler: Love Lena Horne Lena Horne at MGM Rhino R272246

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:54 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44 Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Members of DeutGram 471613

19:27:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormack, horn; Marc-Andre Hamlin, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:08:00 Franz Joseph Haydn L'isola disabitata: Overture

20:15:00 00:18:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major

20:37:00 00:21:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major

21:02:00 00:27:29 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.101 in D major

21:36:00 00:16:15 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bob and Ray undercover the “Symphony Racket”… Michael Bentine is an orchestra commentator... We learn “How to Cook a Conductor”… And in honor of Beethoven’s birthday, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s “The Music Teacher”… Jan Snow doesn't bake some "UnChristimas Cookies."



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 American String Project MSR 1386

23:08:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

23:21:00 00:06:03 Phil Cunningham The Gentle Light That Wakes Me Nicola Benedetti, violin; Aly Bain, fiddle; Phil Cunningham, piano DeutGram 21290

23:27:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:39:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

23:44:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:56:00 00:02:48 Traditional O Waly, Waly John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

23:57:00 00:02:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 3: Sarabande Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250

