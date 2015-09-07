Program Guide 09-07-2015
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:25:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009
00:29:00 00:24:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Chopin Op 22
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970
00:56:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257
01:21:00 00:35:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in E flat major Op 1
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434
01:58:00 00:22:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major
Alban Berg Quartet EMI 56470
02:22:00 00:22:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor
Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742
02:47:00 00:26:04 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
03:15:00 00:32:29 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony "Variations on Appalachia Waltz"
Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OMAC 12
03:49:00 00:28:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701
04:19:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564
04:38:00 00:06:45 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 5 in F major
Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515
BINGE-LISTENING ‘CLEVELAND OVATIONS’ on Labor Day
5:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 2/11- CIM LIVE recorded live in Severance Hall
Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Carl Topilow, conductor; Rubén Rengel, violin; Bora Yoon, clarinet
R. STRAUSS Don Juan, Op. 20
VIEUXTEMPS Violin Concerto No. 5 in A minor, Op. 37
DEBUSSY Première Rhapsodie
RESPIGHI Pines of Rome
05:44:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
6:35 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 11/12 - CityMusic Cleveland
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Avner Dorman, Music Director/conductor
Avner Dorman: Concerto Grosso
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2
Encore: Rachel Barton Pine: Happy Birthday Variations
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto RV 560
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3
8:05 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 6/24 - ChamberFest Cleveland
Recorded Sunday 6/21/15 at Harkness Chapel – Musicians: Orion Weiss, David Bowlin, Dimitri Murrath, Clive Greensmith, Peter Wiley, Hsin-Yun Huang, Julie Albers and Yura Lee
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet in E-Flat K 493
Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C D 956
9:40 SPECIAL: Apollo’s Fire at BBC Proms
Recorded Saturday 8/15/15 in Cadogan Hall, London – Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Alina Ibragimova, violin
CPE Bach: Symphony in B Wq 182/5 ‘Hamburg’
Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D RV 234 ‘L’Inquietudine’
Telemann: Don Quixote Suite
Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E BWV 1042
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D
Encore: Glory in the Meetinghouse
11:35 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 12/3 - Oberlin
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4--Joseph Hauer, piano; Oberlin Orchestra
Ernest Bloch Schelomo--Charles Colwell, cello; Oberlin Chamber Orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1--YiQiao Li, piano; Oberlin Orchestra
13:05 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 10/1 - CIM LIVE Severance Hall
Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Joel Smirnoff, conductor
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp
14:25 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 5/27 - Music from Western Reserve
FEATURED YOUNG ARTIST: March 15, 2015; Megan Lee, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat Op 47
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25/1
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 in c Op 25/12
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 14 in f-Sharp Op 48/2
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 in c Op 48/1
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d’eau
Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles Op 29/1-3
DUO AMARAL: April 19, 2015; Jorge Amaral, guitar; Mia Pomerantz-Amaral, guitar
Victor Ramirez: Saggio: Fantasia (finale)
Alberto Ginastera: Dances from Estancia
Radames Gnattali: Selections from Retratos
Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña
16:05 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 9/10 - Quire Cleveland
THE LAND OF HARMONY: AMERICAN CHORAL GEMS – Quire Cleveland, Ross W. Duffin, Artistic Director - recorded April 6, 2014 at Historic St. Peter Church, Cleveland
John Stafford Smith (1750–1836) arr. R. Duffin: Star-spangled banner (1814)
Thomas Ravenscroft (ca.1590–ca.1635): Psalm 98 from the Bay Psalm Book, 1640
John Playford (1623–1686): Psalm 23 from the Bay Psalm Book, 9th ed. 1698
James Lyon (1735–1794): The Lord descended (Psalm 18:9-10) (1761)
William Billings (1746–1800): When Jesus wep’t the falling tear (1770)
William Billings: The dying Christian’s last farewell (1794)
William Billings: I am the rose of Sharon (1778) Solomon 2:1-8,10-11
Daniel Read (1757–1836): Down steers the bass (1786)
William Billings: Modern Music (1781)
Lowell Mason (1792–1872): O look to Golgotha (1843)
arr. William Walker (1809–1875): Amazing Grace (1847)
J. E. Spilman (1812–1896) arr. J. S. Warren: Flow gently, sweet Afton (1857)
Stephen Foster (1826–1864): Come where my love lies dreaming (1855)
O. W. Holmes (1809–1894)/Matthias Keller (1813–1875): Hymn of Peace (1869)
Patty Stair (1868–1926): Minuet (1903)
Amy Beach (1867–1944): Through the house give glimmering light (1897)
Patty Stair: So sweet is she (1916)
Edward MacDowell (1860–1908) writing as Edgar Thorn: The Witch (1898)
R. Nathaniel Dett (1882–1943): Don’t be weary, traveler (1920)
17:35 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 10/8 - CIM LIVE recorded live in Kulas Hall
Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Carl Topilow, conductor; Rebekah Efthimiou, harp, student artist
J. STRAUSS Overture to Die Fledermaus (The Bat)
GINASTERA Harp Concerto, Op. 25
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
19:16:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
20:23:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
20:57:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade
Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Leonard Bernstein, conductor; John Bogart, boy alto (Psalms & Symphony), Felicia Montealegre, speaker (Symphony); Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano (Symphony); Paul Sperry, tenor (Suite); Bruce Fifer, bass-baritone (Suite); Camerata Singers (Psalms & Symphony); Columbus Boychoir (Symphony)
21:04:00 00:18:13 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms
21:26:00 00:37:48 Leonard Bernstein Symphony No. 3 "Kaddish"
22:06:00 00:48:00 Leonard Bernstein The Dybbuk: Suites Nos. 1 & 2
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings
Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270
23:08:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849
23:18:00 00:09:38 Jean Sibelius Adagio from String Quartet Op 56
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
23:27:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza
José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104
23:39:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"
Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089
23:45:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows
Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119
23:56:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310