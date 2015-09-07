© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-07-2015

Published September 7, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:25:20    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 98 in B flat major         
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    ViennaPhil     2009

00:29:00    00:24:50    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Variations on a Theme of Chopin Op 22            
Daniil Trifonov, piano    DeutGram     4794970

00:56:00    00:23:06    George Frideric Handel    Il pastor fido: Suite        
Jeanne Lamon    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Sony     68257

01:21:00    00:35:27    Igor Stravinsky    Symphony in E flat major  Op 1        
Mikhail Pletnev    Russian National Orchestra    DeutGram     453434

01:58:00    00:22:14    Franz Schubert    String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major             
Alban Berg Quartet    EMI     56470

02:22:00    00:22:38    Johann Sebastian Bach    Keyboard Concerto No.  1 in D minor     
Berlin State Orchestra    Simone Dinnerstein    Simone Dinnerstein, piano    Sony     81742

02:47:00    00:26:04    Astor Piazzolla    Four Seasons of Buenos Aires            
Almeda Trio    Albany     1386

03:15:00    00:32:29    Mark O'Connor    Americana Symphony "Variations on Appalachia Waltz"        
Marin Alsop    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    OMAC     12

03:49:00    00:28:14    Howard Hanson    Symphony No.  2 Op 30        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     559701

04:19:00    00:17:02    Jean Françaix    The Flower Clock    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Mathias Mönius    Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca     4782564

04:38:00    00:06:45    Padre Antonio Soler    Sonata No.  5 in F major             
Martina Filjak, piano    Naxos     572515

BINGE-LISTENING ‘CLEVELAND OVATIONS’ on Labor Day

5:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 2/11- CIM LIVE recorded live in Severance Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Carl Topilow, conductor; Rubén Rengel, violin; Bora Yoon, clarinet

R. STRAUSS   Don Juan, Op. 20

VIEUXTEMPS   Violin Concerto No. 5 in A minor, Op. 37

DEBUSSY   Première Rhapsodie

RESPIGHI   Pines of Rome

05:44:00    00:15:15    George Frideric Handel    Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 6            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     447733

6:35 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 11/12 - CityMusic Cleveland

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Avner Dorman, Music Director/conductor

Avner Dorman: Concerto Grosso

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2

Encore: Rachel Barton Pine: Happy Birthday Variations

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto RV 560

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3

 

8:05 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 6/24 - ChamberFest Cleveland

Recorded Sunday 6/21/15 at Harkness Chapel – Musicians: Orion Weiss, David Bowlin, Dimitri Murrath, Clive Greensmith, Peter Wiley, Hsin-Yun Huang, Julie Albers and Yura Lee

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet in E-Flat K 493

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C D 956

 

9:40 SPECIAL: Apollo’s Fire at BBC Proms

Recorded Saturday 8/15/15 in Cadogan Hall, London – Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Alina Ibragimova, violin

CPE Bach: Symphony in B Wq 182/5 ‘Hamburg’

Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D RV 234 ‘L’Inquietudine’

Telemann: Don Quixote Suite

Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E BWV 1042

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D

Encore: Glory in the Meetinghouse

 

11:35 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 12/3 - Oberlin

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4--Joseph Hauer, piano; Oberlin Orchestra

Ernest Bloch Schelomo--Charles Colwell, cello; Oberlin Chamber Orchestra

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1--YiQiao Li, piano; Oberlin Orchestra                        

 

13:05 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 10/1 - CIM LIVE Severance Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Joel Smirnoff, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp

 

14:25 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 5/27 - Music from Western Reserve

FEATURED YOUNG ARTIST: March 15, 2015; Megan Lee, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat Op 47

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25/1

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 in c Op 25/12

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 14 in f-Sharp Op 48/2

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 in c Op 48/1

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d’eau

Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles Op 29/1-3

DUO AMARAL: April 19, 2015; Jorge Amaral, guitar; Mia Pomerantz-Amaral, guitar

Victor Ramirez: Saggio: Fantasia (finale)

Alberto Ginastera: Dances from Estancia

Radames Gnattali: Selections from Retratos

Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña

 

16:05 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 9/10 - Quire Cleveland

THE LAND OF HARMONY: AMERICAN CHORAL GEMS – Quire Cleveland, Ross W. Duffin, Artistic Director - recorded April 6, 2014 at Historic St. Peter Church, Cleveland

John Stafford Smith (1750–1836) arr. R. Duffin: Star-spangled banner (1814)

Thomas Ravenscroft (ca.1590–ca.1635): Psalm 98 from the Bay Psalm Book, 1640

John Playford (1623–1686): Psalm 23 from the Bay Psalm Book, 9th ed. 1698

James Lyon (1735–1794): The Lord descended (Psalm 18:9-10) (1761)

William Billings (1746–1800): When Jesus wep’t the falling tear (1770)

William Billings: The dying Christian’s last farewell (1794)

William Billings: I am the rose of Sharon (1778) Solomon 2:1-8,10-11

Daniel Read (1757–1836): Down steers the bass (1786)

William Billings: Modern Music (1781)

Lowell Mason (1792–1872): O look to Golgotha (1843)

arr. William Walker (1809–1875): Amazing Grace (1847)

J. E. Spilman (1812–1896) arr. J. S. Warren: Flow gently, sweet Afton (1857)

Stephen Foster (1826–1864): Come where my love lies dreaming (1855)

O. W. Holmes (1809–1894)/Matthias Keller (1813–1875): Hymn of Peace (1869)

Patty Stair (1868–1926): Minuet (1903)

Amy Beach (1867–1944): Through the house give glimmering light (1897)

Patty Stair: So sweet is she (1916)

Edward MacDowell (1860–1908) writing as Edgar Thorn: The Witch (1898)

R. Nathaniel Dett (1882–1943): Don’t be weary, traveler (1920)

 

17:35 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 10/8 - CIM LIVE recorded live in Kulas Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Carl Topilow, conductor; Rebekah Efthimiou, harp, student artist

J. STRAUSS   Overture to Die Fledermaus (The Bat)

GINASTERA   Harp Concerto, Op. 25

SIBELIUS   Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:12:20    David Amram    Variations on "Red River Valley"    
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Julius Baker, flute    Newport     85546

19:16:00    00:40:36    Aaron Copland    Symphony No.  3        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9474

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:19:09    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

20:23:00    00:33:46    George Gershwin    Piano Concerto in F major     
Buffalo Philharmonic    JoAnn Falletta    Orion Weiss, piano    Naxos     559705

20:57:00    00:02:37    Frederick Delius    Hassan: Serenade    
Cleveland Sinfonietta    Louis Lane    Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp    Sony     48260

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Leonard Bernstein, conductor; John Bogart, boy alto (Psalms & Symphony), Felicia Montealegre, speaker (Symphony); Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano (Symphony); Paul Sperry, tenor (Suite); Bruce Fifer, bass-baritone (Suite); Camerata Singers (Psalms & Symphony); Columbus Boychoir (Symphony)

21:04:00    00:18:13    Leonard Bernstein    Chichester Psalms    

21:26:00    00:37:48    Leonard Bernstein    Symphony No.  3  "Kaddish"    

22:06:00    00:48:00    Leonard Bernstein    The Dybbuk: Suites Nos. 1 & 2            

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:06:10    George Walker    Lyric for Strings        
Edwin London    Cleveland Chamber Symphony    Albany     270

23:08:00    00:08:05    Arthur Honegger    Pastorale d'été        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     82849

23:18:00    00:09:38    Jean Sibelius    Adagio from String Quartet Op 56            
Daedalus Quartet    Bridge     9202

23:27:00    00:09:15    George W. Chadwick    Suite Symphonique: Romanza        
José Serebrier    Czech State Philharmonic Brno    Reference     2104

23:39:00    00:06:07    Lou Harrison    Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"        
Dennis Russell Davies    Brooklyn Philharmonic    MusicMast     67089

23:45:00    00:10:45    Frederick Delius    Late Swallows        
Sir John Barbirolli    Hallé Orchestra    EMI     65119

23:56:00    00:02:51    Aaron Copland    Down a Country Lane        
Hugh Wolff    St Paul Chamber Orchestra    Teldec     77310