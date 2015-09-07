Program Guide 09-07-2015

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:25:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

00:29:00 00:24:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Chopin Op 22

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970

00:56:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

01:21:00 00:35:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in E flat major Op 1

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

01:58:00 00:22:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major

Alban Berg Quartet EMI 56470

02:22:00 00:22:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor

Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742

02:47:00 00:26:04 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

03:15:00 00:32:29 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony "Variations on Appalachia Waltz"

Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OMAC 12

03:49:00 00:28:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

04:19:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

04:38:00 00:06:45 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 5 in F major

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

BINGE-LISTENING ‘CLEVELAND OVATIONS’ on Labor Day

5:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 2/11- CIM LIVE recorded live in Severance Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Carl Topilow, conductor; Rubén Rengel, violin; Bora Yoon, clarinet

R. STRAUSS Don Juan, Op. 20

VIEUXTEMPS Violin Concerto No. 5 in A minor, Op. 37

DEBUSSY Première Rhapsodie

RESPIGHI Pines of Rome

05:44:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

6:35 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 11/12 - CityMusic Cleveland

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Avner Dorman, Music Director/conductor

Avner Dorman: Concerto Grosso

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2

Encore: Rachel Barton Pine: Happy Birthday Variations

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto RV 560

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3

8:05 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 6/24 - ChamberFest Cleveland

Recorded Sunday 6/21/15 at Harkness Chapel – Musicians: Orion Weiss, David Bowlin, Dimitri Murrath, Clive Greensmith, Peter Wiley, Hsin-Yun Huang, Julie Albers and Yura Lee

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet in E-Flat K 493

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C D 956

9:40 SPECIAL: Apollo’s Fire at BBC Proms

Recorded Saturday 8/15/15 in Cadogan Hall, London – Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Alina Ibragimova, violin

CPE Bach: Symphony in B Wq 182/5 ‘Hamburg’

Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D RV 234 ‘L’Inquietudine’

Telemann: Don Quixote Suite

Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E BWV 1042

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D

Encore: Glory in the Meetinghouse

11:35 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 12/3 - Oberlin

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4--Joseph Hauer, piano; Oberlin Orchestra

Ernest Bloch Schelomo--Charles Colwell, cello; Oberlin Chamber Orchestra

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1--YiQiao Li, piano; Oberlin Orchestra

13:05 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 10/1 - CIM LIVE Severance Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Joel Smirnoff, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp

14:25 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 5/27 - Music from Western Reserve

FEATURED YOUNG ARTIST: March 15, 2015; Megan Lee, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat Op 47

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25/1

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 in c Op 25/12

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 14 in f-Sharp Op 48/2

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 in c Op 48/1

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d’eau

Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles Op 29/1-3

DUO AMARAL: April 19, 2015; Jorge Amaral, guitar; Mia Pomerantz-Amaral, guitar

Victor Ramirez: Saggio: Fantasia (finale)

Alberto Ginastera: Dances from Estancia

Radames Gnattali: Selections from Retratos

Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña

16:05 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 9/10 - Quire Cleveland

THE LAND OF HARMONY: AMERICAN CHORAL GEMS – Quire Cleveland, Ross W. Duffin, Artistic Director - recorded April 6, 2014 at Historic St. Peter Church, Cleveland

John Stafford Smith (1750–1836) arr. R. Duffin: Star-spangled banner (1814)

Thomas Ravenscroft (ca.1590–ca.1635): Psalm 98 from the Bay Psalm Book, 1640

John Playford (1623–1686): Psalm 23 from the Bay Psalm Book, 9th ed. 1698

James Lyon (1735–1794): The Lord descended (Psalm 18:9-10) (1761)

William Billings (1746–1800): When Jesus wep’t the falling tear (1770)

William Billings: The dying Christian’s last farewell (1794)

William Billings: I am the rose of Sharon (1778) Solomon 2:1-8,10-11

Daniel Read (1757–1836): Down steers the bass (1786)

William Billings: Modern Music (1781)

Lowell Mason (1792–1872): O look to Golgotha (1843)

arr. William Walker (1809–1875): Amazing Grace (1847)

J. E. Spilman (1812–1896) arr. J. S. Warren: Flow gently, sweet Afton (1857)

Stephen Foster (1826–1864): Come where my love lies dreaming (1855)

O. W. Holmes (1809–1894)/Matthias Keller (1813–1875): Hymn of Peace (1869)

Patty Stair (1868–1926): Minuet (1903)

Amy Beach (1867–1944): Through the house give glimmering light (1897)

Patty Stair: So sweet is she (1916)

Edward MacDowell (1860–1908) writing as Edgar Thorn: The Witch (1898)

R. Nathaniel Dett (1882–1943): Don’t be weary, traveler (1920)

17:35 CLEVELAND OVATIONS 10/8 - CIM LIVE recorded live in Kulas Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Carl Topilow, conductor; Rebekah Efthimiou, harp, student artist

J. STRAUSS Overture to Die Fledermaus (The Bat)

GINASTERA Harp Concerto, Op. 25

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

19:16:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

20:23:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

20:57:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade

Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Leonard Bernstein, conductor; John Bogart, boy alto (Psalms & Symphony), Felicia Montealegre, speaker (Symphony); Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano (Symphony); Paul Sperry, tenor (Suite); Bruce Fifer, bass-baritone (Suite); Camerata Singers (Psalms & Symphony); Columbus Boychoir (Symphony)

21:04:00 00:18:13 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms

21:26:00 00:37:48 Leonard Bernstein Symphony No. 3 "Kaddish"

22:06:00 00:48:00 Leonard Bernstein The Dybbuk: Suites Nos. 1 & 2

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings

Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

23:08:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849

23:18:00 00:09:38 Jean Sibelius Adagio from String Quartet Op 56

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

23:27:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

23:39:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"

Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:45:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows

Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:56:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310