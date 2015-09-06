Program Guide 09-06-2015

00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin; Gamelan Sekar Jay, gamelan ensemble

Traditional: Lelambatan Tabuh Pat Jagul

Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2

Britten: Suite from ‘The Prince of the Pagodas’

Ives: Three Places in New England

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:16:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

02:20:00 00:48:23 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55 Vernon Handley London Philharmonic LPO 46

03:10:00 00:45:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Daniel McCarthy: Comets in the Winter Sky — Indiana University of Pennsylvania Band (private CD) 3:58

Matthew Saunders: Twenty Views of the Trombone — Matthew Saunders, trombone (private CD) 16:29

Ryan Ramer: Accueil — Liz Huff, Emily Warren, sopranos; Jennifer Woda, mezzo; Cicely Schonberg, alto; Spencer Boyd, tenor; Shaun McGrath, baritone (private CD) 6:44

William Rayer: Fun at the Brass (Three Scenes from the Beach) — William Black, trumpet; Carol Stafinski, horn; John Simna, trombone (private CD) 11:15

Margaret Brouwer: Mandala (2001) — Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559250) 11:55

04:57:00 00:03:10 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Jordi Savall - The prolific Catalan artist this time gives us airs from Marais’ Alcione, part 2 of the Galicia project, and the second collection dedicated to Montserrat Figueras

3:19 Anonymous Invocation & Ductia Alia Vox

4:35 Anonymous Alalà Alia Vox

4:35 Anonymous Pandeirada Alia Vox

1:49 Anonymous Nana Alia Vox

2:16 Anonymous Cançon Alia Vox

2:05 Anonymous Canto De Ciego 2 Alia Vox

5:34 Anonymous José Embala O Menino (Joseph Rocks the Baby) Alia Vox

7:40 Anonymous Lamentation en Hébreu (Lamentation in Hebrew) Alia Vox

6:44 Anonymous La Mare de Déu (The Mother of God) Alia Vox

3:41 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Ouverture Alia Vox

1:32 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1,Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Marche Alia Vox

1:02 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Air Pour Les Faunes Et Les Driades Alia Vox

1:53 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Menuet Pour Les Bergers Et Les Bergères Alia Vox

1:30 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - 2ème Menuet Pour Les Mêmes Alia Vox

1:37 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Bourée Pour Les Bergers Et Les Bergères Alia Vox

1:39 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Passepied 1 & 2 Pour Les Mêmes Alia Vox

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Labor Day & Back to School - Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, and we’ll listen to music to help us celebrate the season. We’ll also mark the beginning of a new school year for many, listening to performances by a number of choirs from academic institutions. Join Peter DuBois for this all new program



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Norwegians Would! (II) - Another celebration of the organ art as practiced in distinctive fashion by soloists and composers from Norway

KNUT NYSTEDT: Introduction & Passacaglia, Op. 7 –Gunnar Petersen-Øverleir (1986 Lund/ Vålerenga Church, Oslo, Norway) Simax 1127

PER HJORT ALBERTSEN: Anna Turtom’s Psalm Tune –Per Fridtjov Bonsaksen (1930 Steinmeyer/Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim, Norway) Pro Musica 9028

(6:30) EGIL HOVLAND: Saul –Trondheim Cathedral Choir/Bjørn Moe, director; Espen Moe, narrator; Øyvind Kåre Pettersen (1930 Steinmeyer/Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim) Sonor 6001

(UN)TRADITIONAL: Improvised Fantasies on Norwegian Hymns (Herre Gud! Ditt dyre Navn og Aere & Hos Gud er idel glede) –Anne-Lise Berntsen, mezzo-soprano; Nils Henrik Asheim (1787 Holzhey/Weissenau Abbey, Germany) Kirkelig Kulturverksted 136

JON LAUKVIK: 3 Slåtter (Folk Dances) –Bjørn Andor Drage (1860 Eriksen & Svendsen/Tjeldsund Church, Norway) Euridice 008

NICOLAY APOLLYON (Kjell Johnsen): Toccata & Fugue –Nicolay Apollyon (1964 Grönlund/Engelbrekt Church, Stockholm, Sweden) IACS 9001

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:09:01 Thomas Tallis Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter Stile Antico Harm Mundi 2908304

08:15:00 00:14:27 Hugh Aston Antiphon "Gaude, virgo mater Christe" Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

08:31:00 00:23:22 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 5 "I will magnify The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

08:57:00 00:03:15 Pawel Lukaszewski Ave Maria Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 28, 2014 - From Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top celebrates grassroots community music schools -- these are the kind of programs that reach out to kids who otherwise might not have any access to musical training. We'll hear an expressive 17-year-old cellist from the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts perform the music of Shostakovich. And we'll meet a phenomenal teenage trombone quartet from one of the greatest urban community music schools in the country - the Merit School of Music in Chicago.

15-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso in A minor, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old pianist Phuong Nghi Pham from Dorchester, Massachusetts, performs the first movement, Grave – Doppio movimento, from Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 35, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849).

The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois, perform the second movement, Presto, from Tissington Variations by Raymond Premru (1934–1998).

17-year-old trombonist Tanner Jackson from Tinley Park, Illinois

15-year-old trombonist Alex Kusper from Orland Park, Illinois

17-year-old trombonist Gabriel Ramos (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

15-year-old trombonist Ivan Saenz (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

17-year-old cellist Georgia Bourderionnet from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op. 40, by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old guitarist David Steinhardt from Pittsford, New York, performs “Usher-Waltz” by Nikita Koshkin (b. 1956).

The Bone Rangers and David Steinhardt perform “No More Blues” by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994), arranged by Kim Scharnberg

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane--Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866--Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in F, Wq 183/3 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Gottfried von der Goltz, conductor Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany Music: 10:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano in B-flat Major K 502: 1. Allegro; 2. Larghetto; 3. Allegretto--Benjamin Beilman, violin; Bion Tsang, cello; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall Seattle, WA Music: 22:00

Isaac Albéniz: Excerpts from Suite española No. 1, Op. 47: 5. Asturias; 3. Sevilla--Xuefei Yang, guitar Great Mountains Music Festival, Alpensia Concert Hall, Pyeongchang, South Korea Music: 10:15

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Glenn Gould

J.S. Bach: Three-Part Inventions Nos.2-5,8,11,13,14 (1723)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 678766 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord in d (1738-39)--Glenn Gould, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 196114 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord in f (1738-39)--Glenn Gould, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Sony 196114 CD)

Italian Concerto in F (1735)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 196114 CD)

Goldberg Variations "Aria" and 1st 5 Variations (1741-42)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 87703 CD)

English Suite No.2 in a (1715)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 541189 CD)

The Art of the Fugue "Contrapunctus 9" ( 1745)--Glenn Gould, organ (Sony 87759 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

14:05:00 00:04:40 Leo Sowerby Overture "Comes Autumn Time" Paul Freeman Czech National Symphony Cedille 33

14:09:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

14:23:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510

14:50:00 00:25:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 11 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

15:15:00 00:09:10 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' Op 40 Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224097

15:24:00 00:09:10 Wayne Barlow Night Song Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

15:33:00 00:08:13 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20 Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7

15:44:00 00:13:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Regine Hangler, soprano (Daphne); Nancy Maultsby, mezzo (Gaea); Andreas Schager, tenor (Apollo); Norbert Enrst, tenor (Leukippos); Ain Anger, bass (Peneios); Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:07:00 01:45:00 Richard Strauss Daphne

17:56:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 13 in B flat minor Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Junior Division contestant Avery Gagliano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo-Allegro from Sonata No. 17 in d Op 31/2 ‘Tempest’

Franz Liszt: Gnomenreigen from Two Concert Studies

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas Op 2

Ernö Dohnányi: Rhapsody in C Op 11/3

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:57:00 00:02:08 William Grant Still Suite for Violin: Gamin Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Composer Collectives - The twentieth century saw an interesting movement as composers banded together in collectives to help promote each other’s work. The movement has only gotten stronger in the twenty-first century with the rise of entrepreneurialism in classical music. We’ll feature the music of several composer collectives and take a close look at their inner workings

Ed Harsh: Not a Single Night’s Sky (excerpt) New Millennium Ensemble Albany 899 1:55

Greg Simon: Blood on the Curb Stepan Rudenko, p. Melos Music (San Francisco)- live recording 5:14

Timothy Edwards: The Conjecture Antonin Hradil, v.; Ludmila Bubenícková, vc.; Lucie Kaucka, p. Navona 5927 6:16

Belinda Reynolds: coming around? New Millennium Ensemble Albany 899 8:10

Eric Wubbels: Shiverer Wet Ink Ensemble Carrier Records 7:20

David Gordon: The Alchemist and the Cat-flap Adam Summerhayes, v.; Catherine Summerhayes, p.

Sargasso 28036 6:02

Christopher Cerrone: Still Life with Arms Extended Cerrone, p. & electronics Pink Pamphlet 6 4:02

Carolyn Yarnell: Lapis Lazuli New Millennium Ensemble Albany 899 7:41

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:10:00 00:09:12 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

23:22:00 00:05:18 Bill Evans Turn Out the Stars Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:27:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

23:32:00 00:05:01 Eric Whitacre Goodnight, Moon London Symphony Orchestra Eric Whitacre Hila Plitmann, soprano Decca 16636

23:39:00 00:05:36 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

23:44:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

23:55:00 00:02:48 Matteo Carcassi Etude mélodique in A major Op 60 Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Philips 446002

23:57:00 00:01:54 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207