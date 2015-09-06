© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-06-2015

Published September 6, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin; Gamelan Sekar Jay, gamelan ensemble

Traditional: Lelambatan Tabuh Pat Jagul

Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2

Britten: Suite from ‘The Prince of the Pagodas’

Ives: Three Places in New England

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:16:19            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis               Robert Spano  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

02:20:00            00:48:23            Sir Edward Elgar           Symphony No.  1 in A flat major  Op 55             Vernon Handley            London Philharmonic     LPO      46

03:10:00            00:45:08            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  9 in E minor  Op 95                   Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80616

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Daniel McCarthy: Comets in the Winter Sky — Indiana University of Pennsylvania Band (private CD) 3:58

Matthew Saunders: Twenty Views of the Trombone — Matthew Saunders, trombone (private CD) 16:29

Ryan Ramer: Accueil — Liz Huff, Emily Warren, sopranos; Jennifer Woda, mezzo; Cicely Schonberg, alto; Spencer Boyd, tenor; Shaun McGrath, baritone (private CD) 6:44

William Rayer: Fun at the Brass (Three Scenes from the Beach) — William Black, trumpet; Carol Stafinski, horn; John Simna, trombone (private CD) 11:15

Margaret Brouwer: Mandala (2001) — Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559250) 11:55

04:57:00            00:03:10            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden                        Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80601

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Jordi Savall - The prolific Catalan artist this time gives us airs from Marais’ Alcione, part 2 of the Galicia project, and the second collection dedicated to Montserrat Figueras

3:19 Anonymous Invocation & Ductia Alia Vox

4:35 Anonymous Alalà   Alia Vox

4:35 Anonymous Pandeirada     Alia Vox

1:49 Anonymous Nana Alia Vox

2:16 Anonymous Cançon Alia Vox

2:05 Anonymous Canto De Ciego 2        Alia Vox

5:34 Anonymous José Embala O Menino (Joseph Rocks the Baby) Alia Vox

7:40 Anonymous Lamentation en Hébreu (Lamentation in Hebrew) Alia Vox

6:44 Anonymous La Mare de Déu (The Mother of God)   Alia Vox

3:41 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Ouverture      Alia Vox

1:32 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1,Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Marche Alia Vox

1:02 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Air Pour Les Faunes Et Les Driades    Alia Vox

1:53 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Menuet Pour Les Bergers Et Les Bergères      Alia Vox

1:30 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - 2ème Menuet Pour Les Mêmes Alia Vox

1:37 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Bourée Pour Les Bergers Et Les Bergères Alia Vox

1:39 Marin Marais Alcione Suite #1, Airs Pour Les Driades Et Les Bergers - Passepied 1 & 2 Pour Les Mêmes      Alia Vox

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Labor Day & Back to School -  Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, and we’ll listen to music to help us celebrate the season.  We’ll also mark the beginning of a new school year for many, listening to performances by a number of choirs from academic institutions.  Join Peter DuBois for this all new program
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Norwegians Would! (II) - Another celebration of the organ art as practiced in distinctive fashion by soloists and composers from Norway

KNUT NYSTEDT:  Introduction & Passacaglia, Op. 7 –Gunnar Petersen-Øverleir (1986 Lund/ Vålerenga Church, Oslo, Norway) Simax 1127

PER HJORT ALBERTSEN:  Anna Turtom’s Psalm Tune –Per Fridtjov Bonsaksen (1930 Steinmeyer/Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim, Norway) Pro Musica 9028

(6:30)  EGIL HOVLAND:  Saul –Trondheim Cathedral Choir/Bjørn Moe, director; Espen Moe, narrator; Øyvind Kåre Pettersen (1930 Steinmeyer/Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim) Sonor 6001

(UN)TRADITIONAL:  Improvised Fantasies on Norwegian Hymns (Herre Gud! Ditt dyre Navn og Aere & Hos Gud er idel glede) –Anne-Lise Berntsen, mezzo-soprano; Nils Henrik Asheim (1787 Holzhey/Weissenau Abbey, Germany) Kirkelig Kulturverksted 136

JON  LAUKVIK:  3 Slåtter (Folk Dances) –Bjørn Andor Drage (1860 Eriksen & Svendsen/Tjeldsund Church, Norway) Euridice 008

NICOLAY APOLLYON (Kjell Johnsen):  Toccata & Fugue –Nicolay Apollyon (1964 Grönlund/Engelbrekt Church, Stockholm, Sweden) IACS 9001

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:09:01            Thomas Tallis    Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter                            Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      2908304

08:15:00            00:14:27            Hugh Aston       Antiphon "Gaude, virgo mater Christe"                            Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      907419

08:31:00            00:23:22            George Frideric Handel  Chandos Anthem No.  5  "I will magnify  The Sixteen Choir & Orch            Harry Christophers         Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor      Chandos           504

08:57:00            00:03:15            Pawel Lukaszewski        Ave Maria                     Ralph Woodward           Fairhaven Singers            Guild    7380

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 28, 2014 - From Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top celebrates grassroots community music schools -- these are the kind of programs that reach out to kids who otherwise might not have any access to musical training. We'll hear an expressive 17-year-old cellist from the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts perform the music of Shostakovich. And we'll meet a phenomenal teenage trombone quartet from one of the greatest urban community music schools in the country - the Merit School of Music in Chicago.

15-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso in A minor, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old pianist Phuong Nghi Pham from Dorchester, Massachusetts, performs the first movement, Grave – Doppio movimento, from Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 35, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849).

The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois, perform the second movement, Presto, from Tissington Variations by Raymond Premru (1934–1998).

            17-year-old trombonist Tanner Jackson from Tinley Park, Illinois

            15-year-old trombonist Alex Kusper from Orland Park, Illinois

17-year-old trombonist Gabriel Ramos (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

15-year-old trombonist Ivan Saenz (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

17-year-old cellist Georgia Bourderionnet from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op. 40, by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old guitarist David Steinhardt from Pittsford, New York, performs “Usher-Waltz” by Nikita Koshkin (b. 1956).

The Bone Rangers and David Steinhardt perform “No More Blues” by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994), arranged by Kim Scharnberg

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane--Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866--Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in F, Wq 183/3 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Gottfried von der Goltz, conductor Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany Music: 10:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano in B-flat Major K 502: 1. Allegro; 2. Larghetto; 3. Allegretto--Benjamin Beilman, violin; Bion Tsang, cello; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music  Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall Seattle, WA Music: 22:00

Isaac Albéniz: Excerpts from Suite española No. 1, Op. 47: 5. Asturias; 3. Sevilla--Xuefei Yang, guitar Great Mountains Music Festival, Alpensia Concert Hall, Pyeongchang, South Korea Music: 10:15

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Glenn Gould

J.S. Bach: Three-Part Inventions Nos.2-5,8,11,13,14 (1723)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 678766 CD) 

Concerto for Harpsichord in d (1738-39)--Glenn Gould, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 196114 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord in f (1738-39)--Glenn Gould, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Sony 196114 CD)

Italian Concerto in F (1735)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 196114 CD)

Goldberg Variations "Aria" and 1st 5 Variations (1741-42)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 87703 CD)

English Suite No.2 in a (1715)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 541189 CD)

The Art of the Fugue "Contrapunctus 9" ( 1745)--Glenn Gould, organ (Sony 87759 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:05:15            Wayne Barlow   The Winter's Passed      Brooklyn Philharmonic   Michael Barrett  Bert Lucarelli, oboe  Koch Intl           7187

14:05:00            00:04:40            Leo Sowerby     Overture "Comes Autumn Time"             Paul Freeman    Czech National Symphony        Cedille  33

14:09:00            00:13:37            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques Op 112                    Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1004

14:23:00            00:11:15            George Frideric Handel  Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia                   Paul McCreesh  Gabrieli Players            Archiv   474510

14:50:00            00:25:23            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 11 in D major                          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         415669

15:15:00            00:09:10            Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann  Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' Op 40               Thomas Dausgaard            Danish National Radio Sym       DaCapo            224097

15:24:00            00:09:10            Wayne Barlow   Night Song                   Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra            Mercury            434347

15:33:00            00:08:13            Pablo de Sarasate         Zigeunerweisen Op 20   Orchestra of Castille & Leon      Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin         Canary  7

15:44:00            00:13:37            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44                   Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457598

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Regine Hangler, soprano (Daphne); Nancy Maultsby, mezzo (Gaea); Andreas Schager, tenor (Apollo); Norbert Enrst, tenor (Leukippos); Ain Anger, bass (Peneios); Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:07:00            01:45:00            Richard Strauss Daphne

17:56:00            00:02:31            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  13 in B flat minor  Op 72                Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430171

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Junior Division contestant Avery Gagliano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo-Allegro from Sonata No. 17 in d Op 31/2 ‘Tempest’

Franz Liszt: Gnomenreigen from Two Concert Studies

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas Op 2

Ernö Dohnányi: Rhapsody in C Op 11/3

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:19            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis               Robert Spano  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

19:20:00            00:48:23            Sir Edward Elgar           Symphony No.  1 in A flat major  Op 55             Vernon Handley            London Philharmonic     LPO      46

20:10:00            00:45:08            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  9 in E minor  Op 95                   Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80616

21:57:00            00:02:08            William Grant Still          Suite for Violin: Gamin                           Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano      Koch Intl           7192

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Daniel McCarthy: Comets in the Winter Sky — Indiana University of Pennsylvania Band (private CD) 3:58

Matthew Saunders: Twenty Views of the Trombone — Matthew Saunders, trombone (private CD) 16:29

Ryan Ramer: Accueil — Liz Huff, Emily Warren, sopranos; Jennifer Woda, mezzo; Cicely Schonberg, alto; Spencer Boyd, tenor; Shaun McGrath, baritone (private CD) 6:44

William Rayer: Fun at the Brass (Three Scenes from the Beach) — William Black, trumpet; Carol Stafinski, horn; John Simna, trombone (private CD) 11:15

Margaret Brouwer: Mandala (2001) — Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559250) 11:55

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Composer Collectives - The twentieth century saw an interesting movement as composers banded together in collectives to help promote each other’s work. The movement has only gotten stronger in the twenty-first century with the rise of entrepreneurialism in classical music. We’ll feature the music of several composer collectives and take a close look at their inner workings

Ed Harsh: Not a Single Night’s Sky (excerpt)  New Millennium Ensemble  Albany 899  1:55

Greg Simon: Blood on the Curb  Stepan Rudenko, p.  Melos Music (San Francisco)- live recording  5:14

Timothy Edwards: The Conjecture  Antonin Hradil, v.; Ludmila Bubenícková, vc.; Lucie Kaucka, p.  Navona 5927  6:16

Belinda Reynolds: coming around?  New Millennium Ensemble  Albany 899  8:10

Eric Wubbels: Shiverer  Wet Ink Ensemble  Carrier Records  7:20

David Gordon: The Alchemist and the Cat-flap  Adam Summerhayes, v.; Catherine Summerhayes, p.

Sargasso 28036  6:02

Christopher Cerrone: Still Life with Arms Extended Cerrone, p. & electronics  Pink Pamphlet 6  4:02

Carolyn Yarnell: Lapis Lazuli  New Millennium Ensemble  Albany 899  7:41

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:44            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30                         Delmé String Quartet     Hyperion           66568

23:10:00            00:09:12            Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.  2 Op 21      Orch of Age of Enlightenment   Sir Charles Mackerras    Emanuel Ax, piano        Sony    63371

23:22:00            00:05:18            Bill Evans         Turn Out the Stars                                 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   455512

23:27:00            00:05:15            Wayne Barlow   The Winter's Passed      Brooklyn Philharmonic   Michael Barrett  Bert Lucarelli, oboe  Koch Intl           7187

23:32:00            00:05:01            Eric Whitacre     Goodnight, Moon          London Symphony Orchestra     Eric Whitacre     Hila Plitmann, soprano         Decca   16636

23:39:00            00:05:36            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in E major  Op 116                            Stanislav Khristenko, piano          Steinway           30032

23:44:00            00:09:14            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from String Symphony No. 11                Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss         Claves  9002

23:55:00            00:02:48            Matteo Carcassi            Etude mélodique in A major  Op 60        Academy St. Martin in Fields            Kenneth Sillito   Alexandre Lagoya, guitar           Philips  446002

23:57:00            00:01:54            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71                              Per Tengstrand, piano         Azica    71207

 