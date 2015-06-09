Program Guide 06-09-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:24:40 Carl Nielsen Clarinet Concerto Op 57
Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Haken Rosengren, clarinet Sony 53276
00:29:00 00:25:26 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019
00:56:00 00:57:55 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Judith Raskin, soprano Sony 46535
01:56:00 00:26:46 Carl Nielsen Wind Quintet Op 43
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849
02:25:00 00:32:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major
Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328
02:59:00 00:38:15 Giuseppe Verdi Four Sacred Pieces
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Donna Carter, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254
03:39:00 00:34:59 Albéric Magnard Quintet for Piano & Winds in D minor Op 8
Montreal Wind Society CBC 1097
04:16:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50
New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708
04:51:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54858
05:20:00 00:17:01 Franz Liszt Réminiscences de Don Juan
Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020
05:39:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
05:52:00 00:05:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Bourrée & Double
Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at
9:25
06:07:00 00:04:21 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
06:15:00 00:07:44 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906
06:24:00 00:06:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegro from Symphony No. 31
Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
06:31:00 00:08:22 Ralph Vaughan Williams Coastal Command: Suite
Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094
06:40:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat major
Berlin Philharmonic Nigel Kennedy, violin; Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Members of EMI 57859
06:51:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
06:55:00 00:03:14 Frank H. Losey March "Gloria"
Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
07:05:00 00:04:25 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers
Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412
07:10:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 10
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
07:20:00 00:03:52 Cole Porter Begin the Beguine
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
07:27:00 00:01:26 André Grétry Lucille: Air de danse
Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
07:30:00 00:03:40 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now
New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8
07:40:00 00:07:02 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Oboe Sonata in G major
Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013
07:51:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife from Kleine Dreigroschenmusik
London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798
07:55:00 00:03:42 Cole Porter DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte
John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300
08:07:00 00:05:54 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
08:15:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
08:20:00 00:03:47 Otto Nicolai The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus
Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein DeutGram 4763793
08:30:00 00:09:00 Radiohead Paranoid Android
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
08:39:00 00:03:40 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 47
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906
08:45:00 00:07:35 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
08:55:00 00:05:41 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic BBC 63
09:08:00 00:16:43 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in A major Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
09:26:00 00:04:30 Cole Porter I Get a Kick Out of You
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235
09:35:00 00:05:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Scherzo from Symphony No. 3
Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896
09:52:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sandpaper Ballet
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
09:59:00 00:03:12 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:03:00 00:01:51 Carl Nielsen The Mother: The Fog is Lifting
Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp Nimbus 5247
10:06:00 00:06:42 Alexander Glazunov Novelette No. 1 Op 15
St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262
10:14:00 00:04:05 Robert Schumann Novelette No. 6 in A major Op 21
Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668
10:20:00 00:03:51 Hugo Alfvén The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668
10:25:00 00:12:42 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 469376
10:42:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
10:51:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
11:27:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été
Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376
11:38:00 00:07:38 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano 5/4 Prods 2010
11:48:00 00:07:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 82
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98265
11:56:00 00:02:45 Johann Strauss Furioso Galop Op 114
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:11:00 00:08:17 Otto Nicolai The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
12:21:00 00:06:34 Cole Porter The Snake in the Grass Ballet
John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300
12:29:00 00:07:55 Joseph Lanner Waltz "Evening Stars" Op 180
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
12:39:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
12:48:00 00:10:25 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27
New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623
13:40:00 00:18:44 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite
Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Chandos 8669
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:03:30 Cole Porter DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture
John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300
14:04:00 00:03:39 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love
Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347
14:11:00 00:16:15 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
14:30:00 00:10:34 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C major
I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Emer Buckley, harpsichord; Claudio Scimone, harpsichord Erato 88172
14:44:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS
15:01:00 00:05:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207
15:05:00 00:07:10 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 2 in E flat minor Op 26
Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883
15:12:00 00:14:16 Frederick Loewe Brigadoon: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375
15:26:00 00:07:32 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo
Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 17071
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:04:54 Carl Nielsen Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude Op 25
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 53276
16:07:00 00:02:22 Carl Nielsen The Danish Song is a Fair Young Maiden
Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo 220569
16:12:00 00:13:34 John Ireland A London Overture
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879
16:29:00 00:04:36 Cole Porter Night and Day
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Mats Lidström, cello; Masao Kawasaki, viola EMI 56481
16:35:00 00:04:55 Cole Porter Anything Goes: Overture
John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300
16:43:00 00:07:35 Robert Schumann Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906
16:52:00 00:04:15 Carl Nielsen Maskarade: Overture
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
16:58:00 00:01:42 Tylman Susato The Danserye: La Mourisque
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131
17:05:00 00:05:18 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor Op 66
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907402
17:12:00 00:10:50 William Alwyn Serenade
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145
17:26:00 00:08:22 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906
17:40:00 00:04:42 Carl Nielsen Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849
17:47:00 00:02:26 Carl Nielsen The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now
Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo 220569
17:52:00 00:03:22 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Litanei"
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691
17:57:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Valse
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:17:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Three Portraits from "The England of Elizabeth"
André Previn London Symphony Orchestra RCA 60586
18:29:00 00:04:48 Gustav Holst A Fugal Overture Op 40
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420
18:37:00 00:03:26 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Malambo
Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999
18:43:00 00:11:37 Gustav Mahler Piano Quartet Movement in A minor
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906
18:53:00 00:04:58 Jack Gallagher Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:17:58 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dances Op 35
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
19:22:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50
New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708
19:57:00 00:01:39 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:04:29 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
20:08:00 00:47:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80067
20:58:00 00:01:06 Claude Debussy Page d'album
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Alisa Kolosova, mezzo-soprano; Sergey Skorokhodov, tenor; Chicago Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, chorus director
21:04:00 00:45:59 Alexander Scriabin Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 26
21:55:00 00:40:15 Sergei Prokofiev Alexander Nevsky Op 78
22:38:00 00:17:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D major
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:03:57 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820
23:05:00 00:05:29 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches
Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 58
23:11:00 00:07:13 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Geneve
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280
23:21:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra
David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011
23:26:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641
23:40:00 00:04:02 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B flat minor Op 8
Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120
23:44:00 00:10:09 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat major
Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362
23:56:00 00:02:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major
Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4792479