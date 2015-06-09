© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 06-09-2015

Published June 9, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:24:40    Carl Nielsen    Clarinet Concerto Op 57    
Swedish Radio Symphony    Esa-Pekka Salonen    Haken Rosengren, clarinet    Sony     53276

00:29:00    00:25:26    Robert Schumann    Cello Concerto in A minor  Op 129    
Cleveland Orchestra    Sir Neville Marriner    Lynn Harrell, cello    Decca     410019

00:56:00    00:57:55    Gustav Mahler    Symphony No.  4 in G major     
Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Judith Raskin, soprano    Sony     46535

01:56:00    00:26:46    Carl Nielsen    Wind Quintet Op 43            
Reykjavik Wind Quintet    Chandos     9849

02:25:00    00:32:10    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major     
Odense Symphony    Scott Yoo    Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9328

02:59:00    00:38:15    Giuseppe Verdi    Four Sacred Pieces    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Donna Carter, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80254

03:39:00    00:34:59    Albéric Magnard    Quintet for Piano & Winds in D minor  Op 8            
Montreal Wind Society    CBC     1097

04:16:00    00:33:14    Carl Nielsen    Symphony No.  5 Op 50    
New York Philharmonic    Leonard Bernstein    Stanley Drucker, clarinet    CBS     44708

04:51:00    00:27:36    Zoltán Kodály    Peacock Variations        
Franz Welser-Möst    London Philharmonic    EMI     54858

05:20:00    00:17:01    Franz Liszt    Réminiscences de Don Juan            
Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale     2020

05:39:00    00:06:03    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Castor and Pollux: Chaconne        
Frans Brüggen    Orchestra of the 18th Century    Philips     426714

05:52:00    00:05:16    Johann Sebastian Bach    Violin Partita No.  1: Bourrée & Double            
Chris Thile, mandolin    Nonesuch     535360

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at

9:25

06:07:00    00:04:21    Aaron Copland    The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559240

06:15:00    00:07:44    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25            
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello    DeutGram     22906

06:24:00    00:06:57    Franz Joseph Haydn    Allegro from Symphony No. 31        
Sir Charles Mackerras    Orchestra of St Luke's    Telarc     80156

06:31:00    00:08:22    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Coastal Command: Suite        
Kenneth Alwyn    Philharmonia Orchestra    Silva     1094

06:40:00    00:09:07    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat major     
Berlin Philharmonic        Nigel Kennedy, violin; Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Members of    EMI     57859

06:51:00    00:03:10    Ottorino Respighi    Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana        
Jesús López-Cobos    Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80309

06:55:00    00:03:14    Frank H. Losey    March "Gloria"        
Col. Lowell Graham    USAF Heritage of America Band    Klavier     11139

07:05:00    00:04:25    Bedrich Smetana    The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers        
Geoffrey Simon    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     8412

07:10:00    00:07:51    Antonín Dvorák    Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 10        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Warner     65775

07:20:00    00:03:52    Cole Porter    Begin the Beguine            
Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway     30011

07:27:00    00:01:26    André Grétry    Lucille: Air de danse        
Stefan Sanderling    Orchestre de Bretagne    ASV     1095

07:30:00    00:03:40    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now    
New Century Chamber Orch        Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn    NSS Music     8

07:40:00    00:07:02    Giovanni Battista Sammartini    Oboe Sonata in G major             
Duo Amaral    DuoAmaral     2013

07:51:00    00:01:55    Kurt Weill    The Ballade of Mack the Knife from Kleine Dreigroschenmusik
London Symphony Orchestra    Michael Tilson Thomas    Members of    CBS     44798

07:55:00    00:03:42    Cole Porter    DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte        
John McGlinn    London Sinfonietta    EMI     54300

08:07:00    00:05:54    Felix Mendelssohn    Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25    
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Riccardo Chailly    Saleem Ashkar, piano    Decca    4810778

08:15:00    00:05:52    Manuel de Falla    The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance        
Juanjo Mena    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10694

08:20:00    00:03:47    Otto Nicolai    The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus    
Vienna Philharmonic    Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Singverein    DeutGram     4763793

08:30:00    00:09:00    Radiohead    Paranoid Android            
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano    Steinway     30006

08:39:00    00:03:40    Robert Schumann    Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 47            
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello    DeutGram     22906

08:45:00    00:07:35    Astor Piazzolla    Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer            
Almeda Trio    Albany     1386

08:55:00    00:05:41    George Gershwin    Girl Crazy: Overture        
Yan Pascal Tortelier    BBC Philharmonic    BBC     63

09:08:00    00:16:43    George Frideric Handel    Concerto Grosso in A major  Op 6            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     447733

09:26:00    00:04:30    Cole Porter    I Get a Kick Out of You        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     47235

09:35:00    00:05:23    Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry    Scherzo from Symphony No. 3        
Matthias Bamert    London Philharmonic    Chandos     8896

09:52:00    00:03:11    Leroy Anderson    Sandpaper Ballet        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559357

09:59:00    00:03:12    Carl Nielsen    Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34        
Howard Griffiths    Brandenburg State Orchestra    Klanglogo     1506

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:03:00    00:01:51    Carl Nielsen    The Mother: The Fog is Lifting            
Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp    Nimbus     5247

10:06:00    00:06:42    Alexander Glazunov    Novelette No. 1 Op 15            
St. Petersburg String Quartet    Delos     3262

10:14:00    00:04:05    Robert Schumann    Novelette No.  6 in A major  Op 21            
Kotaro Fukuma, piano    Naxos     557668

10:20:00    00:03:51    Hugo Alfvén    The Mountain King: Dance of the    Shepherd Girl    
Esa-Pekka Salonen    Swedish Radio Symphony    Sony     46668

10:25:00    00:12:42    Hugo Alfvén    Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     469376

10:42:00    00:07:01    Ludwig van Beethoven    Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Révolutionaire et Romantique    Soli Deo     721

10:51:00    00:33:45    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite        
Frans Brüggen    Orchestra of the 18th Century    Philips     426714

11:27:00    00:08:56    Arthur Honegger    Pastorale d'été        
Michel Plasson    Orch du Capitole de Toulouse    DeutGram     469376

11:38:00    00:07:38    Gioacchino Rossini    The Barber of Seville: Overture            
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano    5/4 Prods     2010

11:48:00    00:07:10    Franz Joseph Haydn    Finale from Symphony No. 82        
Thomas Fey    Heidelberg Symphony    Hänssler     98265

11:56:00    00:02:45    Johann Strauss    Furioso Galop Op 114        
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4782601

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:11:00    00:08:17    Otto Nicolai    The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture        
Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     573418

12:21:00    00:06:34    Cole Porter    The Snake in the Grass Ballet        
John McGlinn    London Sinfonietta    EMI     54300

12:29:00    00:07:55    Joseph Lanner    Waltz "Evening Stars" Op 180        
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     4763793

12:39:00    00:07:19    Alfred Newman    How the West Was Won: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80141

12:48:00    00:10:25    Franz Liszt    Hungarian Rhapsody No.  2 in C sharp minor         
Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    DeutGram     4779525

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:37:10    Carl Nielsen    Symphony No.  3 Op 27    
New York Philharmonic    Alan Gilbert    Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone    DaCapo     220623

13:40:00    00:18:44    Sir Arnold Bax    Russian Suite        
Bryden Thomson    London Philharmonic    Chandos     8669

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00    00:03:30    Cole Porter    DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture        
John McGlinn    London Sinfonietta    EMI     54300

14:04:00    00:03:39    Cole Porter    Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love            
Richard Glazier, piano    Centaur     3347

14:11:00    00:16:15    Giuseppe Verdi    Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779

14:30:00    00:10:34    Giovanni Battista Pergolesi    Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C major     
I Solisti Veneti    Claudio Scimone    Emer Buckley, harpsichord; Claudio Scimone, harpsichord    Erato     88172

14:44:00    00:11:52    Sir Arthur Bliss    Mêlée Fantasque        
David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     557641

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

15:01:00    00:05:33    Johann Sebastian Bach    Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5    
Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin    Avie     2207

15:05:00    00:07:10    Frédéric Chopin    Polonaise No.  2 in E flat minor  Op 26            
Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram     18883

15:12:00    00:14:16    Frederick Loewe    Brigadoon: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80375

15:26:00    00:07:32    Giacomo Puccini    Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo        
Kent Nagano    Lyon Opera Orchestra    Erato     17071

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00    00:04:54    Carl Nielsen    Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude Op 25        
Esa-Pekka Salonen    Swedish Radio Symphony    Sony     53276

16:07:00    00:02:22    Carl Nielsen    The Danish Song is a Fair Young Maiden        
Michael Bojesen    Ars Nova Copenhagen    DaCapo     220569

16:12:00    00:13:34    John Ireland    A London Overture        
Richard Hickox    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     8879

16:29:00    00:04:36    Cole Porter    Night and Day            
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Mats Lidström, cello; Masao Kawasaki, viola    EMI     56481

16:35:00    00:04:55    Cole Porter    Anything Goes: Overture        
John McGlinn    London Sinfonietta    EMI     54300

16:43:00    00:07:35    Robert Schumann    Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47            
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello    DeutGram 22906

16:52:00    00:04:15    Carl Nielsen    Maskarade: Overture        
Herbert Blomstedt    San Francisco Symphony    Decca     425857

16:58:00    00:01:42    Tylman Susato    The Danserye: La Mourisque        
Philip Pickett    New London Consort    l'Oiseau     436131

17:05:00    00:05:18    Frédéric Chopin    Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor  Op 66            
Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi     907402

17:12:00    00:10:50    William Alwyn    Serenade        
David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Naxos     570145

17:26:00    00:08:22    Johannes Brahms    Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25            
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello    DeutGram     22906

17:40:00    00:04:42    Carl Nielsen    Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43            
Reykjavik Wind Quintet    Chandos     9849

17:47:00    00:02:26    Carl Nielsen    The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now        
Michael Bojesen    Ars Nova Copenhagen    DaCapo     220569

17:52:00    00:03:22    Franz Liszt    Schubert Song "Litanei"            
Arcadi Volodos, piano    Sony     62691

17:57:00    00:01:58    Igor Stravinsky    Valse            
Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway     30028

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:17:36    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Three Portraits from "The England of Elizabeth"    
André Previn    London Symphony Orchestra    RCA     60586

18:29:00    00:04:48    Gustav Holst    A Fugal Overture Op 40        
Richard Hickox    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9420

18:37:00    00:03:26    Alberto Ginastera    Estancia: Malambo        
Gisèle Ben-Dor    London Symphony Orchestra    Naxos     570999

18:43:00    00:11:37    Gustav Mahler    Piano Quartet Movement in A minor             
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello    DeutGram     22906

18:53:00    00:04:58    Jack Gallagher    Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings        
JoAnn Falletta    London Symphony Orchestra    Naxos     559652

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:17:58    Edvard Grieg    Norwegian Dances Op 35        
Petri Sakari    Iceland Symphony    Chandos     9028

19:22:00    00:33:14    Carl Nielsen    Symphony No.  5 Op 50    
New York Philharmonic    Leonard Bernstein    Stanley Drucker, clarinet    CBS     44708

19:57:00    00:01:39    Henry Purcell    The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet        
Kevin Mallon    Aradia Ensemble    Naxos     570149

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:04:29    Leonard Bernstein    Candide: Overture        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     87

20:08:00    00:47:00    Dmitri Shostakovich    Symphony No.  5 in D minor  Op 47        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80067

20:58:00    00:01:06    Claude Debussy    Page d'album            
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     460247

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Alisa Kolosova, mezzo-soprano; Sergey Skorokhodov, tenor; Chicago Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, chorus director

21:04:00    00:45:59    Alexander Scriabin    Symphony No. 1 in E major  Op 26    

21:55:00    00:40:15    Sergei Prokofiev    Alexander Nevsky Op 78    

22:38:00    00:17:06    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento for Strings in D major

23:00 LATE PROGRAM        

23:02:00    00:03:57    Claude Debussy    Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles        
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     1820

23:05:00    00:05:29    Maurice Ravel    Miroirs: La vallée des cloches        
Yakov Kreizberg    Netherlands Philharmonic    PentaTone     58

23:11:00    00:07:13    Franz Liszt    Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Geneve            
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur     3280

23:21:00    00:05:05    Henry Cowell    Hymn for String Orchestra        
David Amos    City of London Sinfonia    Harm Mundi     906011

23:26:00    00:12:17    Jean Roger-Ducasse    Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"        
Leif Segerstam    Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic    MarcoPolo     223641

23:40:00    00:04:02    Alexander Scriabin    Etude in B flat minor  Op 8            
Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano    Cedille     120

23:44:00    00:10:09    Franz Liszt    Transcendental Etude No.  9 in A flat major             
Alice Sara Ott, piano    DeutGram     4778362

23:56:00    00:02:40    Johann Sebastian Bach    Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major     
Bavarian Radio Symphony    Lisa Batiashvili    Lisa Batiashvili, violin    DeutGram 4792479

 