Program Guide 06-09-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:24:40 Carl Nielsen Clarinet Concerto Op 57

Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Haken Rosengren, clarinet Sony 53276

00:29:00 00:25:26 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

00:56:00 00:57:55 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Judith Raskin, soprano Sony 46535

01:56:00 00:26:46 Carl Nielsen Wind Quintet Op 43

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

02:25:00 00:32:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major

Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

02:59:00 00:38:15 Giuseppe Verdi Four Sacred Pieces

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Donna Carter, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

03:39:00 00:34:59 Albéric Magnard Quintet for Piano & Winds in D minor Op 8

Montreal Wind Society CBC 1097

04:16:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50

New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708

04:51:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54858

05:20:00 00:17:01 Franz Liszt Réminiscences de Don Juan

Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

05:39:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

05:52:00 00:05:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Bourrée & Double

Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at

9:25

06:07:00 00:04:21 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

06:15:00 00:07:44 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25

Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

06:24:00 00:06:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegro from Symphony No. 31

Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

06:31:00 00:08:22 Ralph Vaughan Williams Coastal Command: Suite

Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094

06:40:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat major

Berlin Philharmonic Nigel Kennedy, violin; Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Members of EMI 57859

06:51:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

06:55:00 00:03:14 Frank H. Losey March "Gloria"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

07:05:00 00:04:25 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers

Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412

07:10:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

07:20:00 00:03:52 Cole Porter Begin the Beguine

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

07:27:00 00:01:26 André Grétry Lucille: Air de danse

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

07:30:00 00:03:40 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now

New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8

07:40:00 00:07:02 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Oboe Sonata in G major

Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013

07:51:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife from Kleine Dreigroschenmusik

London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798

07:55:00 00:03:42 Cole Porter DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte

John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

08:07:00 00:05:54 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

08:15:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

08:20:00 00:03:47 Otto Nicolai The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus

Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein DeutGram 4763793

08:30:00 00:09:00 Radiohead Paranoid Android

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

08:39:00 00:03:40 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 47

Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

08:45:00 00:07:35 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

08:55:00 00:05:41 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic BBC 63

09:08:00 00:16:43 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in A major Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

09:26:00 00:04:30 Cole Porter I Get a Kick Out of You

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

09:35:00 00:05:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Scherzo from Symphony No. 3

Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896

09:52:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sandpaper Ballet

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

09:59:00 00:03:12 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:01:51 Carl Nielsen The Mother: The Fog is Lifting

Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp Nimbus 5247

10:06:00 00:06:42 Alexander Glazunov Novelette No. 1 Op 15

St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262

10:14:00 00:04:05 Robert Schumann Novelette No. 6 in A major Op 21

Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668

10:20:00 00:03:51 Hugo Alfvén The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

10:25:00 00:12:42 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 469376

10:42:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

10:51:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

11:27:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été

Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

11:38:00 00:07:38 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano 5/4 Prods 2010

11:48:00 00:07:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 82

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98265

11:56:00 00:02:45 Johann Strauss Furioso Galop Op 114

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:11:00 00:08:17 Otto Nicolai The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

12:21:00 00:06:34 Cole Porter The Snake in the Grass Ballet

John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

12:29:00 00:07:55 Joseph Lanner Waltz "Evening Stars" Op 180

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

12:39:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

12:48:00 00:10:25 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27

New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623

13:40:00 00:18:44 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite

Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Chandos 8669

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:03:30 Cole Porter DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture

John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

14:04:00 00:03:39 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love

Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

14:11:00 00:16:15 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:30:00 00:10:34 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C major

I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Emer Buckley, harpsichord; Claudio Scimone, harpsichord Erato 88172

14:44:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

15:01:00 00:05:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207

15:05:00 00:07:10 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 2 in E flat minor Op 26

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883

15:12:00 00:14:16 Frederick Loewe Brigadoon: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

15:26:00 00:07:32 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo

Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 17071

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:04:54 Carl Nielsen Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude Op 25

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 53276

16:07:00 00:02:22 Carl Nielsen The Danish Song is a Fair Young Maiden

Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo 220569

16:12:00 00:13:34 John Ireland A London Overture

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879

16:29:00 00:04:36 Cole Porter Night and Day

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Mats Lidström, cello; Masao Kawasaki, viola EMI 56481

16:35:00 00:04:55 Cole Porter Anything Goes: Overture

John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

16:43:00 00:07:35 Robert Schumann Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47

Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

16:52:00 00:04:15 Carl Nielsen Maskarade: Overture

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

16:58:00 00:01:42 Tylman Susato The Danserye: La Mourisque

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131

17:05:00 00:05:18 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor Op 66

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907402

17:12:00 00:10:50 William Alwyn Serenade

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

17:26:00 00:08:22 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25

Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

17:40:00 00:04:42 Carl Nielsen Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

17:47:00 00:02:26 Carl Nielsen The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now

Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo 220569

17:52:00 00:03:22 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Litanei"

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691

17:57:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Valse

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:17:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Three Portraits from "The England of Elizabeth"

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra RCA 60586

18:29:00 00:04:48 Gustav Holst A Fugal Overture Op 40

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420

18:37:00 00:03:26 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Malambo

Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

18:43:00 00:11:37 Gustav Mahler Piano Quartet Movement in A minor

Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

18:53:00 00:04:58 Jack Gallagher Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:58 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dances Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

19:22:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50

New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708

19:57:00 00:01:39 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet

Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:04:29 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

20:08:00 00:47:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80067

20:58:00 00:01:06 Claude Debussy Page d'album

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Alisa Kolosova, mezzo-soprano; Sergey Skorokhodov, tenor; Chicago Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, chorus director

21:04:00 00:45:59 Alexander Scriabin Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 26

21:55:00 00:40:15 Sergei Prokofiev Alexander Nevsky Op 78

22:38:00 00:17:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D major

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:03:57 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

23:05:00 00:05:29 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 58

23:11:00 00:07:13 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Geneve

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

23:21:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra

David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011

23:26:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641

23:40:00 00:04:02 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B flat minor Op 8

Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

23:44:00 00:10:09 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat major

Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

23:56:00 00:02:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major

Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4792479