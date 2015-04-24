© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-24-2015

Published April 24, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome 
 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI  55600

00:26:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No.  3 in A minor  Op 44
  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  457598

01:09:00 00:27:45 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin
  Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV  809

01:39:00 00:41:34 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 4 in E minor
   Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos  8896

02:22:00 00:48:26 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage "Switzerland"
   Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram  4779525

03:12:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37
  Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

03:32:00 00:48:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 15 in G major
   Takács Quartet Decca  452854

04:22:00 00:22:11 Alan Hovhaness Sonata for Harp & Guitar
   Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica  71297

04:46:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass 
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos  3099

05:19:00 00:17:03 Muzio Clementi Symphony in B flat Op 18
  Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos  9234

05:38:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song
  Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference  117

05:50:00 00:06:28 Josef Suk Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6 
  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  447109

05:58:00 00:01:33 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Street Awakens 
 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80597

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:19 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo Op 61 
 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony  485

06:14:00 00:07:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 101
  Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve  5176

06:25:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3
   Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos  3402

06:30:00 00:09:27 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quintet
 Cypress String Quartet  Gary Hoffman, cello Avie  2307

06:40:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music 
 Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos  2419

06:55:00 00:01:54 Leonard Bernstein Macbeth Blues
 Chamber Ensemble  Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony  60566

07:00:00 00:02:36 Frank Panella March "On the Square"
  Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA  40601

07:05:00 00:03:21 Stephen Warbeck Shakespeare in Love: Main Title
  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80551

07:13:00 00:07:09 Hector Berlioz Queen Mab Scherzo from "Roméo et 
 Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  1301

07:20:00 00:03:09 Alexandre Tansman Foxtrot from "Sonatine Transatlantique"   Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia  849

07:30:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109
  Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala  542

07:40:00 00:07:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan Macbeth: Overture 
 Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  434916

07:51:00 00:02:41 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Fuoco di gioia
 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80152

07:55:00 00:03:19 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl 
 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

08:07:00 00:05:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the
  Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc  80089

08:15:00 00:09:16 Roger Quilter As You Like It: Suite Op 21
  Adrian Leaper Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo  223444

08:26:00 00:05:25 Johann Ernst Altenburg Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani in C major
  Richard Kapp David Bilger, trumpet; Stephen Burns, trumpet; Edward Carroll, trumpet; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Ben Harms, timpani ESS.A.Y  1035

08:35:00 00:03:10 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Act 3 Finale "Tutto nel mondo 
 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80364

08:35:00 00:02:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte
  Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc  80619

08:40:00 00:08:21 Josef Rheinberger Overture to "The Taming of the Shrew" Op 18
  Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Signum  6000

08:54:00 00:01:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, 
 Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas  1090

08:55:00 00:02:17 Sir William Walton Henry V: Agincourt Song 
 James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi  907070

08:58:00 00:01:42 Sir William Walton Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part
  Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony  48260

09:08:00 00:16:56 Zdenek Fibich Othello Op 6
  Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

09:30:00 00:05:59 Peter Schickele Songs from Shakespeare 
  Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc  80666

09:38:00 00:08:14 Mauro Giuliani Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30
 Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony  63385

09:50:00 00:07:10 Henri Rabaud Suite Anglaise No.  2 in B flat major
  Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo  223503

09:57:00 00:01:58 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11
   Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano DeutGram  439886

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:03:26 Igor Stravinsky Tango in D minor  
  Jenny Lin, piano Steinway  30028

10:06:00 00:03:38 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28 
  Leon McCawley, piano VirginClas  45270

10:12:00 00:07:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Scherzando No. 2 in C major  
Haydn Ensemble Berlin  Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI  56577

10:22:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's "Rule Britannia" 
  Olli Mustonen, piano Decca  436834

10:27:00 00:04:11 Antonín Dvorák Lasst mich allein Op 82
   Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca  19765

10:33:00 00:11:37 Zdenek Fibich The Tempest Op 46
  Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

10:46:00 00:02:16 Anonymous Spiritual "The Battle of Jericho"
  Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro  9806

10:51:00 00:29:48 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major  Op 30
 Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony  63385

11:25:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F
   Geminiani Ensemble Christoph  74590

11:36:00 00:08:36 César Cui Two Pieces Op 36
 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas  91134

11:46:00 00:08:11 Miklós Rózsa Hungarian Sketch No. 3 "Danza" Op 14 
 Mariusz Smolij Budapest Symphony Orchestra Naxos  572285

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:12:00 00:06:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Poisoned Kiss: Overture 
 George Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos  2419

12:20:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite
  John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips  434932

12:30:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag
   William Appling, piano Albany  1163

12:38:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25
  Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  553962

12:46:00 00:07:17 Daniel Auber The Bronze Horse: Overture 
 Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos  9765

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor  
 Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca  448898

13:49:00 00:07:58 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music
  José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos  570293

WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:02:25 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little
   Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar Sony  64498

14:04:00 00:02:05 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Edelweiss
   Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar Sony  64498

14:09:00 00:12:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 14 for Winds in B flat major
   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  415669

14:26:00 00:04:56 Ruggiero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Stridono lassù
 London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca  467049

14:42:00 00:14:07 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major  Op 92
 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Murray Perahia, piano Sony  64577

14:58:00 00:02:12 Mohammed Fairouz Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio" 
  Lara Downes, piano Steinway  30016

APRIL CHOICE CDs
15:02:00 00:22:11 Alan Hovhaness Sonata for Harp & Guitar
   Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica  71297

15:28:00 00:08:27 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Arioso from Concerto Italiano Op 31
 SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Tianwa Yang, violin Naxos  573135

15:40:00 00:12:31 Zdenek Fibich Toman and the Wood Nymph Op 49 
 Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

15:58:00 00:05:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber The Phantom of the Opera: Overture
  Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops  4

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:07:00 00:02:25 Joan Tower Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1
  Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA  60778

16:13:00 00:12:59 Zdenek Fibich Spring Op 13
  Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

16:32:00 00:04:54 Carl Nielsen Easter Bloom! Why Are You Here?
  Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo  220569

16:38:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major
   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  429783

16:41:00 00:03:52 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born
 Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2002

16:44:00 00:03:43 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah
 Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2008

16:52:00 00:03:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Bourrée alla Polacca
   John Williams, guitar CBS  44518

16:57:00 00:01:31 Henry Purcell Amphitrion: Air
  Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos  570149

17:05:00 00:05:25 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Polonaise Op 52
  Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc  80347

17:26:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis
  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  457634

17:40:00 00:04:19 Leonard Bernstein Peter Pan: Dream with Me
   Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos  3445

17:46:00 00:04:40 John Williams Hook: Flight to Neverland
  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony  68419

17:53:00 00:01:45 "PDQ Bach" Long Live the King 
  Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc  80666

17:57:00 00:01:09 Jacques Offenbach La vie Parisienne: Galop
  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80625

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'
  Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference  105

18:34:00 00:02:26 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York
 Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony  89358

18:39:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture 
 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony  63085

18:46:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
  Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram  4776352

18:56:00 00:02:07 Leonard Bernstein Waltz from Divertimento for Orchestra 
 Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference  87

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major  
 Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc  80156

19:38:00 00:18:27 Robert Schumann Symphony in G minor
  Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv  457591

19:57:00 00:01:32 Francis Poulenc Intermezzo No. 1 in C major  
  Pascal Rogé, piano Decca  425862

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome 
 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

20:25:00 00:31:11 Robert Schumann Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 97 
 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram  4792437

20:57:00 00:01:56 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet
  Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA  6231

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest:
21:02:00 00:20:00 Leon Kirchner String Quartet No.  1
   Orion String Quartet WFMT  1

21:22:00 00:38:01 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Suite for 2 Violins, Cello & Piano Op 23 
  Leon Fleisher, piano; Joseph Silverstein, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  48253

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Voices for Civil Justice: Martha Bergmark, Founding Executive Director, Voices for Civil Justice

LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:26 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11 
 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA  7765

23:08:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major  Op 10
   Alessio Bax, piano Signum  309

23:20:00 00:06:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from "A Musical Offering"
   Joshua Smith, flute; Allison Guest Edberg, violin; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos  3408

23:26:00 00:08:53 George Frideric Handel Messiah: He was despised 
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo Avie  2208

23:37:00 00:06:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1
 Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram  435781

23:43:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9
 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca  17181

23:56:00 00:02:46 Frank Bridge Entr'acte "Canzonetta"
  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  5366