Program Guide 04-24-2015
00:02:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
00:26:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
01:09:00 00:27:45 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin
Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809
01:39:00 00:41:34 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 4 in E minor
Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896
02:22:00 00:48:26 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage "Switzerland"
Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525
03:12:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
03:32:00 00:48:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 15 in G major
Takács Quartet Decca 452854
04:22:00 00:22:11 Alan Hovhaness Sonata for Harp & Guitar
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297
04:46:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099
05:19:00 00:17:03 Muzio Clementi Symphony in B flat Op 18
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9234
05:38:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
05:50:00 00:06:28 Josef Suk Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
05:58:00 00:01:33 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Street Awakens
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80597
06:07:00 00:03:19 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo Op 61
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485
06:14:00 00:07:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 101
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
06:25:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402
06:30:00 00:09:27 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quintet
Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307
06:40:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music
Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 2419
06:55:00 00:01:54 Leonard Bernstein Macbeth Blues
Chamber Ensemble Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony 60566
07:00:00 00:02:36 Frank Panella March "On the Square"
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
07:05:00 00:03:21 Stephen Warbeck Shakespeare in Love: Main Title
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80551
07:13:00 00:07:09 Hector Berlioz Queen Mab Scherzo from "Roméo et
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301
07:20:00 00:03:09 Alexandre Tansman Foxtrot from "Sonatine Transatlantique" Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849
07:30:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109
Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542
07:40:00 00:07:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan Macbeth: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
07:51:00 00:02:41 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Fuoco di gioia
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152
07:55:00 00:03:19 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
08:07:00 00:05:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089
08:15:00 00:09:16 Roger Quilter As You Like It: Suite Op 21
Adrian Leaper Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223444
08:26:00 00:05:25 Johann Ernst Altenburg Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani in C major
Richard Kapp David Bilger, trumpet; Stephen Burns, trumpet; Edward Carroll, trumpet; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Ben Harms, timpani ESS.A.Y 1035
08:35:00 00:03:10 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Act 3 Finale "Tutto nel mondo
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364
08:35:00 00:02:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619
08:40:00 00:08:21 Josef Rheinberger Overture to "The Taming of the Shrew" Op 18
Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Signum 6000
08:54:00 00:01:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut,
Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090
08:55:00 00:02:17 Sir William Walton Henry V: Agincourt Song
James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070
08:58:00 00:01:42 Sir William Walton Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 48260
09:08:00 00:16:56 Zdenek Fibich Othello Op 6
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
09:30:00 00:05:59 Peter Schickele Songs from Shakespeare
Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc 80666
09:38:00 00:08:14 Mauro Giuliani Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385
09:50:00 00:07:10 Henri Rabaud Suite Anglaise No. 2 in B flat major
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503
09:57:00 00:01:58 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11
Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano DeutGram 439886
10:02:00 00:03:26 Igor Stravinsky Tango in D minor
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
10:06:00 00:03:38 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28
Leon McCawley, piano VirginClas 45270
10:12:00 00:07:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Scherzando No. 2 in C major
Haydn Ensemble Berlin Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 56577
10:22:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's "Rule Britannia"
Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834
10:27:00 00:04:11 Antonín Dvorák Lasst mich allein Op 82
Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765
10:33:00 00:11:37 Zdenek Fibich The Tempest Op 46
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
10:46:00 00:02:16 Anonymous Spiritual "The Battle of Jericho"
Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806
10:51:00 00:29:48 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 30
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385
11:25:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F
Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590
11:36:00 00:08:36 César Cui Two Pieces Op 36
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134
11:46:00 00:08:11 Miklós Rózsa Hungarian Sketch No. 3 "Danza" Op 14
Mariusz Smolij Budapest Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572285
12:12:00 00:06:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Poisoned Kiss: Overture
George Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos 2419
12:20:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
12:30:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag
William Appling, piano Albany 1163
12:38:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25
Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962
12:46:00 00:07:17 Daniel Auber The Bronze Horse: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
13:02:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor
Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898
13:49:00 00:07:58 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
14:01:00 00:02:25 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little
Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar Sony 64498
14:04:00 00:02:05 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Edelweiss
Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar Sony 64498
14:09:00 00:12:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 14 for Winds in B flat major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669
14:26:00 00:04:56 Ruggiero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Stridono lassù
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049
14:42:00 00:14:07 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major Op 92
Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Murray Perahia, piano Sony 64577
14:58:00 00:02:12 Mohammed Fairouz Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio"
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
15:02:00 00:22:11 Alan Hovhaness Sonata for Harp & Guitar
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297
15:28:00 00:08:27 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Arioso from Concerto Italiano Op 31
SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Tianwa Yang, violin Naxos 573135
15:40:00 00:12:31 Zdenek Fibich Toman and the Wood Nymph Op 49
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
15:58:00 00:05:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber The Phantom of the Opera: Overture
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
16:07:00 00:02:25 Joan Tower Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60778
16:13:00 00:12:59 Zdenek Fibich Spring Op 13
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
16:32:00 00:04:54 Carl Nielsen Easter Bloom! Why Are You Here?
Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo 220569
16:38:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
16:41:00 00:03:52 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
16:44:00 00:03:43 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
16:52:00 00:03:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Bourrée alla Polacca
John Williams, guitar CBS 44518
16:57:00 00:01:31 Henry Purcell Amphitrion: Air
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149
17:05:00 00:05:25 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Polonaise Op 52
Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347
17:26:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
17:40:00 00:04:19 Leonard Bernstein Peter Pan: Dream with Me
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos 3445
17:46:00 00:04:40 John Williams Hook: Flight to Neverland
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419
17:53:00 00:01:45 "PDQ Bach" Long Live the King
Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc 80666
17:57:00 00:01:09 Jacques Offenbach La vie Parisienne: Galop
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
18:09:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'
Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105
18:34:00 00:02:26 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York
Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358
18:39:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 63085
18:46:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352
18:56:00 00:02:07 Leonard Bernstein Waltz from Divertimento for Orchestra
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
19:02:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major
Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
19:38:00 00:18:27 Robert Schumann Symphony in G minor
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591
19:57:00 00:01:32 Francis Poulenc Intermezzo No. 1 in C major
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862
20:02:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
20:25:00 00:31:11 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437
20:57:00 00:01:56 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231
21:02:00 00:20:00 Leon Kirchner String Quartet No. 1
Orion String Quartet WFMT 1
21:22:00 00:38:01 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Suite for 2 Violins, Cello & Piano Op 23
Leon Fleisher, piano; Joseph Silverstein, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48253
23:02:00 00:06:26 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765
23:08:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major Op 10
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
23:20:00 00:06:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from "A Musical Offering"
Joshua Smith, flute; Allison Guest Edberg, violin; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408
23:26:00 00:08:53 George Frideric Handel Messiah: He was despised
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo Avie 2208
23:37:00 00:06:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1
Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781
23:43:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181
23:56:00 00:02:46 Frank Bridge Entr'acte "Canzonetta"
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366