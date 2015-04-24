Program Guide 04-24-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

00:26:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

01:09:00 00:27:45 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin

Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

01:39:00 00:41:34 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 4 in E minor

Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896

02:22:00 00:48:26 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage "Switzerland"

Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

03:12:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

03:32:00 00:48:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 15 in G major

Takács Quartet Decca 452854

04:22:00 00:22:11 Alan Hovhaness Sonata for Harp & Guitar

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

04:46:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099

05:19:00 00:17:03 Muzio Clementi Symphony in B flat Op 18

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9234

05:38:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

05:50:00 00:06:28 Josef Suk Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

05:58:00 00:01:33 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Street Awakens

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80597

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:19 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo Op 61

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485

06:14:00 00:07:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 101

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

06:25:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402

06:30:00 00:09:27 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quintet

Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

06:40:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music

Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 2419

06:55:00 00:01:54 Leonard Bernstein Macbeth Blues

Chamber Ensemble Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony 60566

07:00:00 00:02:36 Frank Panella March "On the Square"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:03:21 Stephen Warbeck Shakespeare in Love: Main Title

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80551

07:13:00 00:07:09 Hector Berlioz Queen Mab Scherzo from "Roméo et

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301

07:20:00 00:03:09 Alexandre Tansman Foxtrot from "Sonatine Transatlantique" Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849

07:30:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109

Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542

07:40:00 00:07:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan Macbeth: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

07:51:00 00:02:41 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Fuoco di gioia

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

07:55:00 00:03:19 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

08:07:00 00:05:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

08:15:00 00:09:16 Roger Quilter As You Like It: Suite Op 21

Adrian Leaper Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223444

08:26:00 00:05:25 Johann Ernst Altenburg Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani in C major

Richard Kapp David Bilger, trumpet; Stephen Burns, trumpet; Edward Carroll, trumpet; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Ben Harms, timpani ESS.A.Y 1035

08:35:00 00:03:10 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Act 3 Finale "Tutto nel mondo

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364

08:35:00 00:02:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619

08:40:00 00:08:21 Josef Rheinberger Overture to "The Taming of the Shrew" Op 18

Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Signum 6000

08:54:00 00:01:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut,

Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090

08:55:00 00:02:17 Sir William Walton Henry V: Agincourt Song

James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

08:58:00 00:01:42 Sir William Walton Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 48260

09:08:00 00:16:56 Zdenek Fibich Othello Op 6

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

09:30:00 00:05:59 Peter Schickele Songs from Shakespeare

Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc 80666

09:38:00 00:08:14 Mauro Giuliani Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385

09:50:00 00:07:10 Henri Rabaud Suite Anglaise No. 2 in B flat major

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

09:57:00 00:01:58 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11

Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano DeutGram 439886

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:03:26 Igor Stravinsky Tango in D minor

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

10:06:00 00:03:38 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28

Leon McCawley, piano VirginClas 45270

10:12:00 00:07:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Scherzando No. 2 in C major

Haydn Ensemble Berlin Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 56577

10:22:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's "Rule Britannia"

Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

10:27:00 00:04:11 Antonín Dvorák Lasst mich allein Op 82

Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

10:33:00 00:11:37 Zdenek Fibich The Tempest Op 46

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

10:46:00 00:02:16 Anonymous Spiritual "The Battle of Jericho"

Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806

10:51:00 00:29:48 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 30

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385

11:25:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F

Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

11:36:00 00:08:36 César Cui Two Pieces Op 36

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134

11:46:00 00:08:11 Miklós Rózsa Hungarian Sketch No. 3 "Danza" Op 14

Mariusz Smolij Budapest Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572285

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:12:00 00:06:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Poisoned Kiss: Overture

George Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos 2419

12:20:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

12:30:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag

William Appling, piano Albany 1163

12:38:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25

Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962

12:46:00 00:07:17 Daniel Auber The Bronze Horse: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898

13:49:00 00:07:58 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:02:25 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little

Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar Sony 64498

14:04:00 00:02:05 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Edelweiss

Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar Sony 64498

14:09:00 00:12:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 14 for Winds in B flat major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

14:26:00 00:04:56 Ruggiero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Stridono lassù

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049

14:42:00 00:14:07 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major Op 92

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Murray Perahia, piano Sony 64577

14:58:00 00:02:12 Mohammed Fairouz Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio"

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

APRIL CHOICE CDs

15:02:00 00:22:11 Alan Hovhaness Sonata for Harp & Guitar

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

15:28:00 00:08:27 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Arioso from Concerto Italiano Op 31

SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Tianwa Yang, violin Naxos 573135

15:40:00 00:12:31 Zdenek Fibich Toman and the Wood Nymph Op 49

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

15:58:00 00:05:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber The Phantom of the Opera: Overture

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

16:07:00 00:02:25 Joan Tower Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60778

16:13:00 00:12:59 Zdenek Fibich Spring Op 13

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

16:32:00 00:04:54 Carl Nielsen Easter Bloom! Why Are You Here?

Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo 220569

16:38:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

16:41:00 00:03:52 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

16:44:00 00:03:43 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

16:52:00 00:03:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Bourrée alla Polacca

John Williams, guitar CBS 44518

16:57:00 00:01:31 Henry Purcell Amphitrion: Air

Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

17:05:00 00:05:25 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Polonaise Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

17:26:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

17:40:00 00:04:19 Leonard Bernstein Peter Pan: Dream with Me

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos 3445

17:46:00 00:04:40 John Williams Hook: Flight to Neverland

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

17:53:00 00:01:45 "PDQ Bach" Long Live the King

Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc 80666

17:57:00 00:01:09 Jacques Offenbach La vie Parisienne: Galop

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'

Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105

18:34:00 00:02:26 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York

Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

18:39:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 63085

18:46:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

18:56:00 00:02:07 Leonard Bernstein Waltz from Divertimento for Orchestra

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major

Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

19:38:00 00:18:27 Robert Schumann Symphony in G minor

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591

19:57:00 00:01:32 Francis Poulenc Intermezzo No. 1 in C major

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:25:00 00:31:11 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437

20:57:00 00:01:56 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest:

21:02:00 00:20:00 Leon Kirchner String Quartet No. 1

Orion String Quartet WFMT 1

21:22:00 00:38:01 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Suite for 2 Violins, Cello & Piano Op 23

Leon Fleisher, piano; Joseph Silverstein, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48253

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Voices for Civil Justice: Martha Bergmark, Founding Executive Director, Voices for Civil Justice

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:26 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

23:08:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major Op 10

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

23:20:00 00:06:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from "A Musical Offering"

Joshua Smith, flute; Allison Guest Edberg, violin; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

23:26:00 00:08:53 George Frideric Handel Messiah: He was despised

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo Avie 2208

23:37:00 00:06:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1

Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781

23:43:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

23:56:00 00:02:46 Frank Bridge Entr'acte "Canzonetta"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366