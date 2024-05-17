WCLV Program Guide 05-18-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

George Frideric Handel Rodelinda Mark Padmore, t; English Concert/Andrew Manze

George Frideric Handel Concerto a due cori No. 1 in B-Flat Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

Johannes van Bree Allegro for four string quartets in d Viotta Ensemble/Viktor Liberman

Samuel Barber Violin Concerto, Op. 14 Hilary Hahn, v; St Paul Chamber Orch/Hugh Wolff

John Knowles Paine In the Country, Op 26 Denver Oldham, p

Giuseppe Verdi Un Giorno di Regno Bern Sym Orch/Vincent La Selva

Gioachino Rossini Semiramide Atlanta Sym Orch/Yoel Levi

Anton Rubinstein Piano Trio #3 in B-Flat, Op 52 Romantic Trio

Alexander Scriabin Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Andrei Gavrilov, p

Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque Garrick Ohlsson, p

Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque Yolanda Kondonassis, h

Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque Kazuhito, Naoko Yamashita, g's

Gabriel Faure Masques et Bergamasques, Op 112 Orpheus Chamber Orch

Gabriel Faure Shylock, Op 57 Gerard Souzay, br; Dalton Baldwin, p

Ludwig (Louis) Spohr Clarinet Concerto #4 in e Kerstin Grotsch, cl; Rheinland Philharmonia/Christian Kluttig

Stephen Foster Song, Beautiful Dreamer Charles Stier, cl; Molly Newton, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Friedrich Fasch Trumpet and Two-Oboe Concerto in D Wynton Marsalis, tr; English Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard

Johann Friedrich Fasch Lute Concerto in d Hopkinson Smith, l; String Quartet

Serge Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64 Berlin Phil/Claudio Abbado

Antonio Vivaldi Mandolin Concerto in C, R 425 Bianchi, m; Pitrelli, m; I Solisti Veniti/Claudio Scimone

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Guitar Quintet, Op 143 Kazuhito Yamashita, g; Tokyo String Quartet

Ferruccio Busoni Seven Short Pieces for the Cultivation of Polyphonic Playing Marc-Andre Hamelin, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 46 in C, K. 96 (111b) Vienna Concentus Musicus/Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Carlos Baguer Symphony #13 in E-Flat London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert

Francisco Tarrega Preludio in d Narciso Yepes, g

Salvador Bacarisse Guitar Concertino in a, Op 72 Narciso Yepes, g; Spanish TV/Radio Orch/Odon Alonso

Georg Philipp Telemann Partita in E Narciso Yepes, g; Godelieve Monden, g

Theodor Blumer Tanz-Suite, Op 53 Moran Wind Quintet

Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat, H I:105 (Op. 84) Friedman, v; Anderson, ob; Gambold, bn; London Festival Orch/ Pople, vc

Ian Lake Water London Gabrieli Brass Ensemble

George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F New York Kammermusiker/Ilona Pederson

Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation Soloists; Chicago Sym Cho, Orch/Sir Georg Solti

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Antonio Soler Fandango John Novacek, piano

Richard Strauss Don Juan, Op. 20 Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel

Carlos Chavez La Hija de Colquide The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E, Op. 109 Blanca Uribe, piano

Agustin Bardi Nunca Tuvo Novio Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello QuinTango

Astor Piazzolla Otono Porteno, Las Cuatro Estaciones Portenas Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello QuinTango

Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Orchestra Lawrence Foster

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jessie Montgomery: Peace Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

Jessie Montgomery: Divided, for cello and orchestra Tommy Mesa, cello; Greenwich Symphony Orchestra; Stuart Malina, conductor Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, Greenwich, CT

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Scott Leaman and his AP Music Theory Class, Tallahassee, Florida

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.10 In A Flat, Op. 32 No. 2 Nelson Freire, piano

Edgar Meyer: Concertino for 14 Strings and Bass Edgar Meyer, bass; Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Josef Suk: 4 Pieces, Op. 17 Movement 2 Appassionato Augustin Hadelich, violin; Charles Owen, piano

Ernest Chausson: Poeme, Op. 25 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Elliott Wuu, piano; Quartet Integra La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

Maurice Ravel: Sonata for violin and cello, M. 73 Ayano Ninomiya, violin; Julia Bruskin, cello Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Osvaldo Golijov, arr: Alex Fortes: Arum Dem Fayer, from Um Dia Bom A Far Cry Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Erik Satie: Jack in the Box (1899)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Main title (1965)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Thomas Morley: My Lord of Oxenford's Maske (1599)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022 - Brothers from Chicago talk Formula One racing and share performances of Ysaÿe and Kovács, an award-winning chamber group from San Francisco plays a fiery Spanish trio, and a teen violinist talks about his interest in neuroscience and performs Mozart

Henry Auxenfans, 15, violin, from Chicago, IL Caprice d'après l'étude en forme de valse de Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858 - 1931)

Louis Auxenfans, 17, clarinet, from Chicago, IL Hommage a J. S. Bach by Béla Kovács (1937 - 2021)

Aveta Trio, teenage piano trio, from San Francisco, CA Piano Trio in C Major, Mvmt 3 by Gaspar Cassadó (1897 - 1966)

Peter Dugan, piano Deep River Traditional Spiritual

Reice Hudson, 16, flute, from Louisville, KY Cantabile et presto By George Enescu (1881 - 1955) **Reice is a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award Recipient

Ajay Mallya, 19, violin, from Cupertino, CA Violin Sonata No. 18 in G Major, K. 301, Mvmt 1 By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with a revival of one of last season’s biggest hits: The Hours by Kevin Puts. The cast stars three beloved divas – Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, and Kelli O’Hara – reprising their leading roles. Based on the award-winning novel and film, the opera interweaves the stories of three women from different eras and places – a modern-day New York book editor, a 1940s Los Angeles housewife, and the British author Virginia Woolf – on a single day in their lives. Kensho Watanabe conducts the Met Orchestra and Chorus in this evocative, multi-layered score.

16:05 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Erik Satie: Parade (1917)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: King Max

Max Steiner: A Stolen Life: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Main title—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main title & Entrance of Kong—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Max Steiner: The Informer: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Forward the Light Brigade!—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Four Wives: Symphonie Moderne—Earl Wild, piano; National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Dodge City: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Virginia City: Stagecoach & Love Scene—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: They Died with Their Boots On: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: The Searchers: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1972 on Stage and Screen - Bob Fosse's year, with Tonys for "Pippin" and an Oscar for "Cabaret" -- plus lots more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – NDR Elphilharmonie Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Igor Levit, piano

Béla Bartók: Divertimento

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

Béla Bartók: Dance Suite—Chicago Symphony, Georg Solti, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D (1891)

Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique (1916)

Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto (1939)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

Percy Grainger: Brigg Fair (1906)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica (1791)