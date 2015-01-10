Program Guide 01-10-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:18:20 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 88

Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 463700

00:22:00 00:30:02 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2 for Orchestra Op 48

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

00:54:00 00:53:19 Franz Schubert Mass No. 6 in E flat

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Benita Valente, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Glenn Siebert, tenor; Myron Myers, bass Telarc 80212

01:49:00 00:22:00 David Diamond Symphony No. 1

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3119

02:13:00 00:46:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Trio in A minor Op 50

Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269

03:02:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op 100

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

03:50:00 00:46:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

04:39:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

05:17:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

06:01:00 00:30:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quintet in A minor Op 14

Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano Naxos 572904

06:33:00 00:14:00 Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in C

New Brandenburg Collegium Anthony Newman Alex Klein, oboe Cedille 7003

06:51:00 00:05:25 Johann Ernst Altenburg Concerto for 7 Trumpets

Trumpet Ensemble Richard Kapp ESS.A.Y 1035

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Salvador Brotons Concerto "Mare Nostrum" for Guitar & Orchestra

Alex Garrobé, guitar Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Salvador Brotons Harmonia Mundi 987055

07:10:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 1

Daniel Barenboim, piano; Pinchas Zuckerman, violin; Jacqueline Du Pré, cello EMI 63124

07:41:30 Hilda Herrera; Antonio Nello Castro Zamba del Chaguanco (arr. by Gato & Christina Pluhar)

Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor L'arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

07:45:24 Traditional Pajarillo verde

Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor L'arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

07:47:57 Astor Piazzolla Los Pájaros Perdidos (The Lost Birds) arr. Gato & Mario Trejo

Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor; Raquel Andueza, soprano L'arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

07:52:26 Isaac Albéniz Cantos de España: Córdoba Op. 32 (Arr. José María Gallardo del Rey)

José María Gallardo del Rey, guitar DeutGram 28947643

08:00:50 Manuel de Falla Seven Popular Spanish Songs (Siete canciones populares españolas)

William Knuth, violin; Adam Levin, guitar Duo Sonidos 8048793095

08:16:24 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in f, Op. 79

Claudio Arrau, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Alceo Galliera EMI 562884

08:37:04 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Negrita linda (porro)

Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077

08:40:32 Enrique Granados "Canto de les estrelles" (Song of the Stars)

Douglas Riva, piano Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Naxos 570533

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 13, 2014 - From Norfolk, Virginia, this week’s episode features a violin-cello duo local made up of two wonderfully talented brothers. Their unusually generous and easygoing humor with each other is not only charming, but it also makes for a seamless musical collaboration. We’ll also hear a spirited performance from Mozart’s Sonata No. 12 by a pianist who’s just 11 years old, and we’ll meet a 15-year-old violinist who happens to have some success as an actress: she recently landed a guest role in the new NBC series “Believe.”

Performers and repertoire:

19-year-old violinist Brendon Elliott and 14-year-old cellist Sterling Elliott from Newport News, Virginia, perform Passacaglia in G minor on a Theme by Handel by Johan Halvorsen (1864–1935)

11-year-old pianist Kyle Hu from Yorktown, Virginia, performs the third movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata No. 12 in F major, K. 332, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

15-year-old violinist Alissa Mori from Bronx, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Violin and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old soprano Emily Pogorelc from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, performs “Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen” from Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber (1786–1826), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old double bassist Lena Goodson from York, Pennsylvania, performs Intermezzo,Op. 9, No. 1, by Reinhold Glière (1875–1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Rhythm Project All Stars perform an arrangement of the Overture to The Barber of Seville by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868) for steel drum ensemble

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 11th Anniversary Program - Eric’s All-time Favorites Part 1

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen

Michael Rabin, violin; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Donald Vorhees (Sony 60894 CD) 8:37

Franz Schubert: Symphony No.9: Finale

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (DG439832 CD) 11:36

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande & Courante

William Kapell, piano (RCA 68995 CD) 7:39 & 3:46

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Larghetto

Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (Music & Arts 708 CD) 10:26

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Toys, Bugs, Fish and Monsters: The Music of Pixar Studios - Pixar Studios not only revolutionized digital animation, they've also commissioned some of the best film scores around, including Toy Story, A Bugs Life and Finding Nemo

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Bug's Life Suite from A Bug's Life, 1998 - Walt Disney 60634-7 - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Colette Shows Him Le Ropes from Ratatouille, 2007 - Walt Disney D00050102 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/ Tim Simonec, cond.

Up with Titles from Up, 2009 - Walt Disney D001372702 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/ Tim Simonec, cond.

Eve Retrieve from WALL-E, 2008 - Walt Disney D000174302 - Thomas Newman

- Hollywood Studio Symphony/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Merida's Home from Brave, 2012 - Walt Disney D001405202 - Patrick Doyle

- London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Infinity and Beyond and You've Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story, 1995 - Walt Disney 61290-7 - Randy Newman

- Randy Newman, vocals/original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

The Cleaner from Toy Story 2, 1999 - Walt Disney 61290-7 - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

So Long from Toy Story 3, 2010 - Walt Disney D000470502 - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

A Bug's Life Suite from A Bug's Life, 1998 - Walt Disney 60634-7 - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

The Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc., 2001 - Walt Disney 61290-7 - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

First Day at MU and Mike and Sulley from Monsters University, 2013 - Walt Disney digital release - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Field Trip from Finding Nemo, 2003 - Walt Disney 60078-7 - Thomas Newman

- original soundtrack/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Nemo Egg from Finding Nemo, 2003 - Walt Disney 60078-7 - Thomas Newman

- original soundtrack/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Wow and Fronds Like These from Finding Nemo, 2003 - Walt Disney 60078-7 - Thomas Newman

- original soundtrack/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Define Dancing and Eve Retrieve from WALL-E, 2008 - Walt Disney D000174302 - Thomas Newman

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Thomas Newman, cond.

The Incredits from the Incredibles, 2004 - Walt Disney 61100-7 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

The Big Race from Cars, 2006 - Walt Disney 61349-7 - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

The Radiator Springs Gran Prix from Cars 2, 2011 - Walt Disney D000650792 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Ratatouille Main Theme from Ratatouille, 2007 - Walt Disney D00050102 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Stuff We Did from Up, 2009 - Walt Disney D0001372702 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

We've Both Changed from Brave, 2012 - Walt Disney D001405202 - Patrick Doyle

- original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

Mike and Sulley from Monsters University, 2013 - Walt Disney digital release - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Franz Schubert

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:27:46 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 1 in D

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

12:39:00 00:06:21 Claude Debussy Marche écossaise

Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France EMI 72667

12:48:00 00:03:51 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781

12:53:00 00:02:51 Gioacchino Rossini Duetto buffo di due gatti

Gérard Lesne, countertenor; Rockwell Blake, tenor; Antonio Pappano, piano EMI 55614

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda (1870)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s tragedy Aida. Soprano Tamara Wilson makes her network broadcast debut as the Ethiopian princess Aida, opposite tenor Marcello Giordani as the Egyptian warrior Radamès. Violeta Urmana, who sang Aida with the company in 2009 and 2012, makes her first Met appearances as the Egyptian princess Amneris, and George Gagnidze returns to the role of Aida's father, Amonasro. Marco Armiliato conducts.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars, as well as the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:50:00 00:03:49 Giuseppe Verdi I Lombardi: Crusaders' Chorus

Chicago Symphony & Chorus Sir Georg Solti Decca 430226

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 2 in A Op 26 (1862)

Gilbert Kalish, piano; Nicolas Dautricourt, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Martin Charnin (Part 3) - More from “Annie,” along with the hit revue “Upstairs at O’Neals” and Charnin’s musical with Richard Rodgers, “I Remember Mama” (the composer’s final show).

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:48 00:02:17 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse I Don't Need Anything but You

Conrad John Shuck-Marissa O'Donnell Annie -- The 30th Anniversary Production Time Life M19538

18:06:17 00:03:23 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Easy Street

Dorothy Loudon, Robert Fitch Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:10:32 00:02:19 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Something Was Missing

Anthony Warlow Annie -- 2012 B'way Revival Shout B'way B2663-14208

18:16:16 00:02:18 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse He Doesn't Know I'm Alive

Shelly Burch Annie -- The 30th Anniversary Production Time Life M19538

18:20:23 00:03:01 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse A Younger Man

Harve Presnell Annie Warbucks -- Original Cast Angel CDQ72435

18:23:52 00:02:12 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Love

Terri White Incurably Romantic Original Cast OC9619

18:27:47 00:02:34 Martin Charnin Upstairs at O'Neals'

Company Upstairs at O'Neals' -- Original Cast Original Cast OC-9931

18:31:00 00:02:49 Martin Charnin Stools

Bebe Neuwirth Upstairs at O'Neals' -- Original Cast Original Cast OC-9931

18:36:02 00:01:44 Martin Charnin-Bob Brush You Do-Do-Do It Good

Sasha Charnin Incuraby Romantic Original Cast OC9619

18:39:47 00:02:11 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers You Could Not Please Me More

George Hearn, Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay CDJay1360

18:42:42 00:03:01 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers Time

Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay CDJay1360

18:51:02 00:01:13 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Tomorrow

Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:52:29 00:00:31 Richard Rodgers Overture from "I Remember Mama"

Orchestra A Broadway Extravaganza MCA MCAC-6219

18:54:33 00:02:21 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Filler: A New Deal for Christmas

Company Annie: The 30th Anniversary Production Time Life M19538

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297

19:20:00 00:33:53 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Gil Shaham, violin; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 469529

19:56:00 00:01:10 Jacques Offenbach La vie Parisienne: Galop

Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus- live from Severance Hall

20:03:00 00:28:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C

21:01:00 00:56:11 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The second of our two annual all-request shows...This Week in the Media and the radio essayists Jan C. Snow, Mark Levy and Richard Holland-Bolton return next week

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:00:00 00:04:07 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from Cello Concerto in a

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 447022

23:04:00 00:05:23 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

23:09:00 00:05:59 Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:17:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

23:32:00 00:06:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1

Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781

23:38:00 00:08:26 Andrea Luchesi Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1]

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:47:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade

Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679

23:53:00 00:02:46 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 25 in G Op 62

Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155

23:57:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601