Program Guide 05-24-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

00:37:00 00:37:48 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F Op 76

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49995

01:17:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

02:03:00 00:18:43 Leos Janácek String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata"

Pavel Haas Quartet Supraphon 3922

02:24:00 00:38:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Bells Op 35

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Renée Fleming, soprano; Karl Dent, tenor; Victor Ledbetter, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80365

03:04:00 00:40:11 Ernest Chausson Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D Op 21

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046

03:46:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43

Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

04:24:00 00:27:09 Arnold Schoenberg Transfigured Night Op 4

Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060

04:53:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat Op 16

Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

05:22:00 00:19:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

05:43:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 3 in G minor Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José Pons Symphony in G

Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10488

06:11:10 Agustín Barrios Un Sueño en la Floresta (A Dream in the Forest)

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 4790063

06:18:26 Manuel Ponce Scherzino Mexicano

Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Studioorchester Der Europãischen Film Philharmonie Christoph Israel DeutGram 4790063

06:20:57 Carlos Gardel Por una cabeza

Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Studioorchester Der Europãischen Film Philharmonie Christoph Israel DeutGram 4790063

06:26:33 Edouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21

Jean-Jacques Kantorow, violin; Granada City Orchestra Kees Bakels Bis 1680

07:00:50 Enrique Granados Spanish Dances, Op. 37: No. 2 Oriental

Jacob Cordover; Rupert Boyd, guitars Disc Makers 210129

07:05:40 Manuel de Falla Spanish Dance from "La Vida Breve"

Jacob Cordover; Rupert Boyd, guitars Disc Makers 210129

07:10:20 Inocente Carreño Margariteña

Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457

07:26:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G K 453

Daniel Barenboim, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim EMI 72930

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro

Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor DeutGram 986 - Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness

The Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Nonesuch 531411 - Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados

Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Nonesuch 531411 - Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn H. from Round Rock, TX - Time: 9:03

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1

Andras Schiff, piano Decca 414388 - Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat K 238

Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY - Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy

Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01 - Music: 4:20

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions (Sinfonias), BWV 787-801: No. 1 in C, No. 2 in c; No. 3 in D

Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Decca 9905 - Music: 4:28

Jeff Peterson: Kahealani (Call from the Heavens)

Jeff Peterson, slack key guitar; ETHEL String Quartet: Cornelius Dufallo, violin; Jennifer Choi, violin; Ralph Farris, viola; Dorothy Lawson, cello Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages on the South Rim of Grand Canyon, AZ - Music: 3:54

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Janine Jansen, violin; Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Paavo Jarvi, conductor Grand Hall, Old Opera, Frankfurt, Germany - Music: 35:07

Brad Richter: Waltz Me to Hell

Brad Richter, guitar Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, Post Falls, ID - Music: 3:30

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen”

Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead”

Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48

George M. Cohan: “Over There”

Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26

Charles Ives: “He is there!”

Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14

Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field”

Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad” – Finale - Allegro ma non troppo

WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant 6275 CD) 16:31

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord”

Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Remembering D-Day - In honor the 70th anniversary of D-Day we'll listen to scores from films including Saving Private Ryan, The Longest Day, Band of Brothers and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Band of Brothers Suite One from Band of Brothers, 2001 – Sony SK 89719 - Michael Kamen

- London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

D-Day from Victory at Sea, 1953 – RCA 63838 - Robert Russell Bennett/Richard Rodgers

- Boston Pops Orchestra/Keith Lockhart, cond.

Opening (Part One) from The Longest Day, 1962 - Stage Door Productions digital - Maurice Jarre

- original soundtrack recording

Finale and Epilogue from Eye of the Needle, 1981 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 - Miklos Rozsa

- Nurnberg Symphony Orchestra/Miklos Rozsa, cond.

Main Title, Love Theme and Finale from Yanks, 1979 – MCA (LP) 3181 - Richard Rodney Bennet

- original soundtrack recording

Main Theme from Where Eagles Dare, 1968 – Chandos 10262 - Ron Goodwin

- BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Main Title/German Advance from Patton, 1970 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - Jerry Goldsmith

- original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Band of Brothers Requiem from Band of Brothers, 2001 – Sony SK 89719 - Michael Kamen

- London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

High School Teacher from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 - DreamWorks Records DRMD-50046 - John Williams

- Boston Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Theme from Band of Brothers, 2001 – Sony SK 89719 - Michael Kamen

- London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Band of Brothers Suite Two from Band of Brothers, 2001 – Sony SK 89719 - Michael Kamen

- London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Omaha Beach from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 - DreamWorks Records DRMD-50046 - John Williams

- Boston Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 - DreamWorks Records DRMD-50046 - John Williams

- Boston Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and 'The Bees and the Birds'

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:02:39 John Philip Sousa March "Semper Fidelis"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

12:11:00 00:05:01 Robert Jager Esprit de Corps

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

12:16:00 00:03:07 Meredith Willson The Music Man: 76 Trombones

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

12:23:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay

Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

12:41:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on "The Star-Spangled Banner"

St Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983

12:49:00 00:07:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly (1904)

Lt. B.F. Pinkerton... Stefano Secco

Goro... David Cangelosi

Suzuki... Maryann McCormick

Sharpless... Christopher Purves

Cio-Cio-San... Patricia Racette

Imperial Commissioner... Richard Ollarsaba

Official Registrar... Will Liverman

The Bonze... David Govertson

Prince Yamadori... Anthony Clark Evans

Sorrow, Butterfly's Child... Tye Pauley

Kate Pinkerton... Laura Wilde

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:43:00 00:15:08 Morton Gould Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Bach & Schubert

16:03:00 00:26:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 5 in C minor

Colin Carr, cello

16:34:00 00:21:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 10 in E flat

Vermeer String Quartet: Shmuel Ashkenasi, Mathias Tacke, violins; Richard Young, viola; Marc Johnson, cello

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 6, 2013 - From our broadcast home, Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features a pianist who, at the age of nine, was the youngest performer ever to sign with the recoding label, EMI … also a phenomenal 16-year-old violinist tackles one of the most difficult and dazzling pieces for unaccompanied violin … and we'll meet a 17-year-old who, having grown up in one of the toughest neighborhoods in San Francisco, has emerged to become a formidable young mezzo-soprano.

Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China

Etudes Op 10/3 in E major and Op 10/12 in c "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Olivia Cosio, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from San Francisco, CA

Bucking Bronco from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Lev Mamuya, cello, age 17 from Newton Highlands, MA

Finale (Animé) from the Cello Sonata in d by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Yuki Beppu, violin, age 16 from Lexington, MA

Solo Violin Sonata in d Op 27/3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

Chad Lilley, saxophone, age 17 from Olney, MD

'Chanson pour ma mie' and 'Le cabridan' from Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice (1910-1967), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China

La Campanella from Grandes Études de Paganini S 141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: TV Musicals (Part 1) - For 20 years beginning in the late 1940s, dozens of musicals were created for American television by leading songwriters including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter and Hugh Martin. Here’s our fascinating survey.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:59 00:03:29 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I've Gotta Crow

Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:04:42 00:01:27 Moose Charlap-Jule Styne Overture from "Peter Pan"

Orchestra Peter Pan -- Original Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:06:06 00:02:19 Richard Rodgers Waltz for a Ball

Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501

18:08:14 00:03:33 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein

In My Own Little Corner Julie Andrews Cinderella -- Original TV Cast Sony SK60889

18:11:43 00:02:52 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?

Julie Andrews, Jon Cypher Cinderella -- Original TV Cast Sony SK60889

18:15:27 00:01:54 Arthur Schwartz-Maxwell Anderson Sad Is the Life of a Sailor's Wife

Julie Andrews High Tor -- Original TV Cast Decca Decca 8272

18:19:07 00:02:36 Jay Livingston-Ray Evans One Hand Tied Behind My Back

Gisele MacKenzie No One Can Tame Me Empire EBC-59-7487

18:21:38 00:04:11 Hugh Martin Clop, Clop, Clop

Tab Hunter Hans Brinker -- TV Cast Sepia Sepia 1121

18:25:45 00:03:15 Hugh Martin I Happen to Love You

Peggy King Hans Brinker -- TV Cast Sepia Sepia 1121

18:29:57 00:02:21 Elsie-Simmons-Moose Charlap Twas Brillig

Jimmy Durante Alice Through the Looking Glass --TV Cast RCA LSO1130

18:33:08 00:03:11 Jule Styne-Leo Robin I'm in Pursuit of Happiness

Michael Redgrave Ruggles of Red Gap --TV Cast Stet DS15007

18:36:19 00:01:54 Jule Styne-Leo Robin A Ride on a Rainbow Jane Powell Ruggles of Red Gap -- TV Cast Stet DS15007

18:38:36 00:02:04 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill We Wish the World a Merry Christmas

Company The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood ABC ABC536

18:40:36 00:03:08 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill My Red Riding Hood

Liza Minnelli The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood ABC ABC536

18:44:36 00:02:35 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Winter Was Warm

Victoria Clark Jule Styne in Hollywood PS Classics PS-9639

18:47:12 00:00:52 Vince Guaraldi Skating

Guaraldi Trio A Charlie Brown Christmas Fantasy FCD-697-8431

18:48:24 00:03:21 Jerry Herman The Best Christmas of All

Angela Lansbury, Charles Durning Mrs. Santa Claus RCA 09026-68665-2

18:52:07 00:00:53 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:11 00:03:40 Hugh Martin Filler: Ice Tab Hunter

Hans Brinker Sepia Sepia 1121

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

19:12:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79

Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Massimo La Rosa, trombone - Free Public Community Concert live from Lakewood High School Civic Auditorium, capping the week-long Lakewood Residency

19:42:00 00:16:48 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

20:01:00 00:16:32 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat Op 4

20:23:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292

20:35:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441

20:39:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

20:55:00 00:40:02 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

21:39:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 67 in F

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - It’s Memorial Day and Car Race Weekend calling for Spike Jones’ Dance of the Hours...Also, the Grand Prix du Roc and the Grand Prix of Monaco...Nichols and May’s interview with Mrs. Horace Maynard Fann and the Second Piano Concerto...Mark Levy discusses Automatic Men’s Rooms...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

23:10:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding"

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

23:21:00 00:08:12 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99

London Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

23:29:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

23:39:00 00:06:31 Sergei Rachmaninoff Elégie in E flat minor Op 3

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

23:45:00 00:08:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:50:00 00:03:09 Manuel Ponce Por ti mi corazon

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287