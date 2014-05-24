Program Guide 05-24-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
00:37:00 00:37:48 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F Op 76
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49995
01:17:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619
02:03:00 00:18:43 Leos Janácek String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata"
Pavel Haas Quartet Supraphon 3922
02:24:00 00:38:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Bells Op 35
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Renée Fleming, soprano; Karl Dent, tenor; Victor Ledbetter, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80365
03:04:00 00:40:11 Ernest Chausson Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D Op 21
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046
03:46:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43
Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227
04:24:00 00:27:09 Arnold Schoenberg Transfigured Night Op 4
Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060
04:53:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat Op 16
Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291
05:22:00 00:19:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97
05:43:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 3 in G minor Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 José Pons Symphony in G
Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10488
06:11:10 Agustín Barrios Un Sueño en la Floresta (A Dream in the Forest)
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 4790063
06:18:26 Manuel Ponce Scherzino Mexicano
Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Studioorchester Der Europãischen Film Philharmonie Christoph Israel DeutGram 4790063
06:20:57 Carlos Gardel Por una cabeza
Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Studioorchester Der Europãischen Film Philharmonie Christoph Israel DeutGram 4790063
06:26:33 Edouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21
Jean-Jacques Kantorow, violin; Granada City Orchestra Kees Bakels Bis 1680
07:00:50 Enrique Granados Spanish Dances, Op. 37: No. 2 Oriental
Jacob Cordover; Rupert Boyd, guitars Disc Makers 210129
07:05:40 Manuel de Falla Spanish Dance from "La Vida Breve"
Jacob Cordover; Rupert Boyd, guitars Disc Makers 210129
07:10:20 Inocente Carreño Margariteña
Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457
07:26:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G K 453
Daniel Barenboim, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim EMI 72930
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro
Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor DeutGram 986 - Music: 4:26
Yefim Rosenfeld (arr Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness
The Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Nonesuch 531411 - Music: 2:13
Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados
Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Nonesuch 531411 - Music: 5:13
The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn H. from Round Rock, TX - Time: 9:03
Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1
Andras Schiff, piano Decca 414388 - Music: 2:06
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat K 238
Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY - Music: 18:50
Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy
Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01 - Music: 4:20
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions (Sinfonias), BWV 787-801: No. 1 in C, No. 2 in c; No. 3 in D
Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Decca 9905 - Music: 4:28
Jeff Peterson: Kahealani (Call from the Heavens)
Jeff Peterson, slack key guitar; ETHEL String Quartet: Cornelius Dufallo, violin; Jennifer Choi, violin; Ralph Farris, viola; Dorothy Lawson, cello Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages on the South Rim of Grand Canyon, AZ - Music: 3:54
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35
Janine Jansen, violin; Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Paavo Jarvi, conductor Grand Hall, Old Opera, Frankfurt, Germany - Music: 35:07
Brad Richter: Waltz Me to Hell
Brad Richter, guitar Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, Post Falls, ID - Music: 3:30
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day
Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen”
Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead”
Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48
George M. Cohan: “Over There”
Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26
Charles Ives: “He is there!”
Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14
Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field”
Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad” – Finale - Allegro ma non troppo
WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant 6275 CD) 16:31
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord”
Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Remembering D-Day - In honor the 70th anniversary of D-Day we'll listen to scores from films including Saving Private Ryan, The Longest Day, Band of Brothers and more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Band of Brothers Suite One from Band of Brothers, 2001 – Sony SK 89719 - Michael Kamen
- London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.
D-Day from Victory at Sea, 1953 – RCA 63838 - Robert Russell Bennett/Richard Rodgers
- Boston Pops Orchestra/Keith Lockhart, cond.
Opening (Part One) from The Longest Day, 1962 - Stage Door Productions digital - Maurice Jarre
- original soundtrack recording
Finale and Epilogue from Eye of the Needle, 1981 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 - Miklos Rozsa
- Nurnberg Symphony Orchestra/Miklos Rozsa, cond.
Main Title, Love Theme and Finale from Yanks, 1979 – MCA (LP) 3181 - Richard Rodney Bennet
- original soundtrack recording
Main Theme from Where Eagles Dare, 1968 – Chandos 10262 - Ron Goodwin
- BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.
Main Title/German Advance from Patton, 1970 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - Jerry Goldsmith
- original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Band of Brothers Requiem from Band of Brothers, 2001 – Sony SK 89719 - Michael Kamen
- London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.
High School Teacher from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 - DreamWorks Records DRMD-50046 - John Williams
- Boston Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Main Theme from Band of Brothers, 2001 – Sony SK 89719 - Michael Kamen
- London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.
Band of Brothers Suite Two from Band of Brothers, 2001 – Sony SK 89719 - Michael Kamen
- London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.
Omaha Beach from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 - DreamWorks Records DRMD-50046 - John Williams
- Boston Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 - DreamWorks Records DRMD-50046 - John Williams
- Boston Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and 'The Bees and the Birds'
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:02:39 John Philip Sousa March "Semper Fidelis"
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
12:11:00 00:05:01 Robert Jager Esprit de Corps
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
12:16:00 00:03:07 Meredith Willson The Music Man: 76 Trombones
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
12:23:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay
Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174
12:41:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on "The Star-Spangled Banner"
St Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983
12:49:00 00:07:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly (1904)
Lt. B.F. Pinkerton... Stefano Secco
Goro... David Cangelosi
Suzuki... Maryann McCormick
Sharpless... Christopher Purves
Cio-Cio-San... Patricia Racette
Imperial Commissioner... Richard Ollarsaba
Official Registrar... Will Liverman
The Bonze... David Govertson
Prince Yamadori... Anthony Clark Evans
Sorrow, Butterfly's Child... Tye Pauley
Kate Pinkerton... Laura Wilde
Conductor: Marco Armiliato
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:43:00 00:15:08 Morton Gould Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Bach & Schubert
16:03:00 00:26:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 5 in C minor
Colin Carr, cello
16:34:00 00:21:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 10 in E flat
Vermeer String Quartet: Shmuel Ashkenasi, Mathias Tacke, violins; Richard Young, viola; Marc Johnson, cello
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 6, 2013 - From our broadcast home, Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features a pianist who, at the age of nine, was the youngest performer ever to sign with the recoding label, EMI … also a phenomenal 16-year-old violinist tackles one of the most difficult and dazzling pieces for unaccompanied violin … and we'll meet a 17-year-old who, having grown up in one of the toughest neighborhoods in San Francisco, has emerged to become a formidable young mezzo-soprano.
Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China
Etudes Op 10/3 in E major and Op 10/12 in c "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)
Olivia Cosio, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from San Francisco, CA
Bucking Bronco from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Lev Mamuya, cello, age 17 from Newton Highlands, MA
Finale (Animé) from the Cello Sonata in d by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Yuki Beppu, violin, age 16 from Lexington, MA
Solo Violin Sonata in d Op 27/3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)
Chad Lilley, saxophone, age 17 from Olney, MD
'Chanson pour ma mie' and 'Le cabridan' from Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice (1910-1967), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China
La Campanella from Grandes Études de Paganini S 141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: TV Musicals (Part 1) - For 20 years beginning in the late 1940s, dozens of musicals were created for American television by leading songwriters including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter and Hugh Martin. Here’s our fascinating survey.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:59 00:03:29 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I've Gotta Crow
Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original Cast RCA 3762-2-RG
18:04:42 00:01:27 Moose Charlap-Jule Styne Overture from "Peter Pan"
Orchestra Peter Pan -- Original Cast RCA 3762-2-RG
18:06:06 00:02:19 Richard Rodgers Waltz for a Ball
Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501
18:08:14 00:03:33 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein
In My Own Little Corner Julie Andrews Cinderella -- Original TV Cast Sony SK60889
18:11:43 00:02:52 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?
Julie Andrews, Jon Cypher Cinderella -- Original TV Cast Sony SK60889
18:15:27 00:01:54 Arthur Schwartz-Maxwell Anderson Sad Is the Life of a Sailor's Wife
Julie Andrews High Tor -- Original TV Cast Decca Decca 8272
18:19:07 00:02:36 Jay Livingston-Ray Evans One Hand Tied Behind My Back
Gisele MacKenzie No One Can Tame Me Empire EBC-59-7487
18:21:38 00:04:11 Hugh Martin Clop, Clop, Clop
Tab Hunter Hans Brinker -- TV Cast Sepia Sepia 1121
18:25:45 00:03:15 Hugh Martin I Happen to Love You
Peggy King Hans Brinker -- TV Cast Sepia Sepia 1121
18:29:57 00:02:21 Elsie-Simmons-Moose Charlap Twas Brillig
Jimmy Durante Alice Through the Looking Glass --TV Cast RCA LSO1130
18:33:08 00:03:11 Jule Styne-Leo Robin I'm in Pursuit of Happiness
Michael Redgrave Ruggles of Red Gap --TV Cast Stet DS15007
18:36:19 00:01:54 Jule Styne-Leo Robin A Ride on a Rainbow Jane Powell Ruggles of Red Gap -- TV Cast Stet DS15007
18:38:36 00:02:04 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill We Wish the World a Merry Christmas
Company The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood ABC ABC536
18:40:36 00:03:08 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill My Red Riding Hood
Liza Minnelli The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood ABC ABC536
18:44:36 00:02:35 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Winter Was Warm
Victoria Clark Jule Styne in Hollywood PS Classics PS-9639
18:47:12 00:00:52 Vince Guaraldi Skating
Guaraldi Trio A Charlie Brown Christmas Fantasy FCD-697-8431
18:48:24 00:03:21 Jerry Herman The Best Christmas of All
Angela Lansbury, Charles Durning Mrs. Santa Claus RCA 09026-68665-2
18:52:07 00:00:53 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:11 00:03:40 Hugh Martin Filler: Ice Tab Hunter
Hans Brinker Sepia Sepia 1121
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
19:12:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79
Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Massimo La Rosa, trombone - Free Public Community Concert live from Lakewood High School Civic Auditorium, capping the week-long Lakewood Residency
19:42:00 00:16:48 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20
20:01:00 00:16:32 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat Op 4
20:23:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292
20:35:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441
20:39:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture
20:55:00 00:40:02 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803
21:39:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 67 in F
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - It’s Memorial Day and Car Race Weekend calling for Spike Jones’ Dance of the Hours...Also, the Grand Prix du Roc and the Grand Prix of Monaco...Nichols and May’s interview with Mrs. Horace Maynard Fann and the Second Piano Concerto...Mark Levy discusses Automatic Men’s Rooms...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
23:10:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding"
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
23:21:00 00:08:12 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99
London Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355
23:29:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
23:39:00 00:06:31 Sergei Rachmaninoff Elégie in E flat minor Op 3
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348
23:45:00 00:08:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
23:50:00 00:03:09 Manuel Ponce Por ti mi corazon
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287