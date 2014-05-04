Program Guide 05-04-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Asher Fisch, conductor; David Fray, piano

00:04:00 00:08:29 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude

00:20:00 00:33:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Simona Saturova, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; Christopher Hahn, narrator; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

01:05:00 00:40:57 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

02:04:00 00:05:00 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Prelude to Act 2

02:09:00 00:05:00 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Elsa's Dream

02:14:00 00:05:19 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Elsa's Procession

02:23:00 00:12:03 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral

02:37:00 00:02:32 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus

02:40:00 00:05:47 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star

02:47:00 00:08:44 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests

02:58:00 00:04:25 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude

03:02:00 00:08:44 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Sempre libera

03:11:00 00:05:43 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Gypsy Chorus

03:16:00 00:04:34 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Di provenza il mar

03:25:00 00:05:09 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves

03:30:00 00:04:38 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: Caro nome

03:34:00 00:08:36 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Posa's Farewell

03:45:00 00:05:10 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March

03:53:00 00:02:46 Giuseppe Verdi Il Trovatore: Anvil Chorus

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Mark O'Connor: Caprice No. 3 in A

Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 62862 - Music: 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata for Recorder and Continuo in e BWV 1034

Michala Petri, recorder; Anthony Newman, harpsichord 92nd St Y, Theresa L. Kaufman Concert Hall, New York, NY - Music: 11:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lessa Vernyi from Syracuse, NY - Time: 7:37

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a Op 68/2

Roberto Plano, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music, Columbia, SC - Music: 2:28

Mark O'Connor: Elevations

New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Osher Marin Jewish Community Center, San Rafael, CA - Music: 21:45

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Georg Philip Telemann: Don Quixote Suite: 1. Ouverture

Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Koch 7576 - Music: 4:29

John Harbison: November 19, 1828: Hallucination in Four Episodes for Piano & String Trio

Shai Wosner, piano; Steven Copes, violin; Maiya Papach, viola; James Wilson, cello; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor and violin St. Paul's UCC, St. Paul, MN - Music: 16:33

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 22 in A K 305

Robyn Bollinger, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN - Total time: 22:47

Georg Philipp Telemann: Overture (Suite) in e minor from Tafelmusik, Pt 1 TWV 55:e1

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment; Rachel Podger, director and violin International Chamber Orchestra Festival, Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 5:40

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Marie et Marion - As with every Anonymous 4 recording from the beginning, we celebrate the ladies’ latest, a return to 13th century France and the Montpelier Codex.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:14:43 William Horwood Magnificat secundi toni à 5 Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 449819

07:21:00 00:13:53 Antonio Vivaldi Magnificat in G minor Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Choir King's College Cambridge EMI 57265

07:37:00 00:19:40 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Ian Honeyman, tenor; Gareth Morrell, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, bass; Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded September 15, 2013 - This week's From the Top comes from Vermillion, South Dakota, which happens to be the home of one of the greatest collections of musical instruments in the world. The National Music Museum is in Vermillion and so, in addition to the performances of some incredible young musicians, this episode features the sounds of some of the museum's rare treasures.

Luna Quartet [Anna Humphrey, violin I, age 17 from Rogers, MN; Emma Richman, violin II, age 15 from Minneapolis, MN; Alexandra Sophocleus, viola, age 18 from Minneapolis, MN; Nora Doyle, cello, age 17 from Minneapolis, MN]

Finale: Presto from String Quartet No. 64 in D Op 76/5 by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Maya Buchanan, violin, age 13 from Rapid City, SD

Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op 24 "Spring" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Evan Lee, piano, age 15 from Brooklyn, NY

Transcendental Etude No. 4 in d "Mazeppa" by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Henry Johnston, guitar, age 16 from Saint Paul, MN

Allegro non troppo from Sonata No. 3 by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948)

Jon Corin, saxophone, age 18 from Sarasota, FL

Animé from Fantasia by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Christopher O'Riley, piano

Allegro con brio from Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Simona Saturova, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; Christopher Hahn, narrator; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:06:01 Emil von Reznícek Donna Diana: Overture

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80116

12:15:00 00:05:13 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Intermezzo

Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

12:20:00 00:02:54 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Sanctus Op 48

Joe Miller Westminster Choir; Lisa Cowan, violin; Anna Reinersman, harp; Ken Cowan, organ WCC 1009

12:26:00 00:13:59 Mátyás Seiber Serenade for Winds

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Members of ASV 812

12:43:00 00:11:28 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186041

12:58:00 00:02:01 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 15 in C Op 24

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Benny Goodman; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:26:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 2 in D

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

15:33:00 00:03:27 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E

Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855

15:36:00 00:03:26 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 6 in D minor

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

15:43:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Malin Hartelius, soprano; Julia Lezhneva, soprano; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone; Friends of Music Chorus – recorded in Vienna at the Musikverein

16:04:00 00:27:00 Richard Strauss Metamorphosen for 23 Solo Strings

16:37:00 00:53:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor

17:39:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:10:29 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557428

18:14:00 00:14:31 Franz Schubert Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D major

Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in C minor

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734

19:26:00 00:47:13 Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

20:15:00 00:40:02 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Nebulae (2001)

Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 15:52

Margaret Brouwer: Lament (2002)

Laura Frautschi, violin; Jean Kopperud, clarinet; Donald McGeen, bassoon; Dominic Donato, percussion (New World 80606) 19:04

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes in C Major, D Minor, D Major

Maria Corley, piano (Albany 639) 9:16

Michael Leese: Self-Portrait in 69 Shades of Gray (1991)

Ensemble/James Meyers, conductor (LiZhang 2005) 11:24

PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Conventional Wisdom: Capitol Treasures - more unique concert performances, this time from the 2010 National Convention of the American Guild of Organists in Washington DC

Kenneth Leighton: Festival Fanfare (1968).

Ottorino Respighi: Passacaglia from Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3.

Michael Bedford: Theme & Variations on "Le P’ing"

Washington Symphonic Brass; Scott Dettra (Aeolian-Skinner/Washington National Cathedral) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/5/10)

Leo Sowerby: Air and Variations from Suite for Organ

Faythe Freese (1984 Casavant/Foundry United Methodist Church) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/7/10)

Herbert Howells: Psalm Prelude Op 32/2

Isabelle Demers (1994 Lively-Fulcher/St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/7/10)

Craig Phillips: Fantasy on Sine Nomine

Jonathan Biggers (1969 Aeolian-Skinner/National Presbyterian Church) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/5/10)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:05 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude

Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:09:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42

Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

23:21:00 00:03:24 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu

London Symphony Orchestra Ion Marin Cheryl Studer, soprano DeutGram 435387

23:24:00 00:11:00 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54898

23:37:00 00:04:00 Richard Strauss Wiegenlied Op 41

Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419

23:41:00 00:12:09 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61

Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 60588

23:55:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse

Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668

23:57:00 00:02:55 Anonymous Spiritual "We Shall Walk Through

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243