Program Guide 05-02-2014

00:02:00 00:35:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

00:39:00 00:40:03 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 2 in G major Op 36

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

01:21:00 00:22:17 Alessandro Scarlatti Dixit Dominus

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Nancy Argenta, soprano; Ashley Stafford, counter-tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; English Concert Choir Archiv 423386

01:45:00 00:21:06 Ottorino Respighi Violin Concerto in A major

Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Laura Marzadori, violin Naxos 572332

02:08:00 00:35:01 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002

02:45:00 00:21:06 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 32

Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

03:08:00 01:16:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Missa Solemnis Op 123

Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Rosa Mannion, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; James Taylor, tenor; Cornelius Hauptmann, bass; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi

2908304

04:27:00 00:30:27 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 8 in D minor

Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 57086

04:59:00 00:19:06 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 3 in C major

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

05:20:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

05:40:00 00:06:13 Fernando Sor Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730

06:07:00 00:05:47 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.3 in C minor Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

06:15:00 00:07:38 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

06:25:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

06:30:00 00:07:29 Sir Arthur Sullivan Iolanthe: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

06:40:00 00:07:19 Alessandro Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E

Fabio Biondi Europa Galante VirginClas 45495

06:51:00 00:03:07 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque

Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806

06:55:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

07:05:00 00:04:27 Alessandro Scarlatti Il giardino di rose: Overture

Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5079

07:13:00 00:08:08 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 29

WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

07:20:00 00:02:41 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: In the Beginning...And

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Jon Humphrey, tenor; John Cheek, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80298

07:27:00 00:01:50 Johann Strauss Cachucha Galop Op 97

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

07:30:00 00:05:53 Paul Gilson Sailors' Dances

Alexander Rahbari BRT Philharmonic Brussels MarcoPolo 223418

07:40:00 00:06:19 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308

07:51:00 00:02:14 John Dowland I Shame at My Unworthiness

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

07:55:00 00:02:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 4: Gigue

Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

07:57:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Tambourins

Les Délices Délices 2013

08:07:00 00:04:41 Scott Martin Playhouse Square

Quicklime WCLV 1001

08:15:00 00:05:39 Francis Poulenc Scherzo from Sinfonietta

Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

08:20:00 00:04:39 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61

Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

08:29:00 00:09:46 Aram Khachaturian Finale from Flute Concerto

Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

08:42:00 00:06:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Suite of Dances

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

08:51:00 00:03:00 Healey Willan Hail, Gladdening Light

Robert Hunter Bell St Mary Magdalene Church Choir VirginClas 45109

08:55:00 00:05:10 John Williams Hook: Main Themes

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

09:05:00 00:15:16 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

09:25:00 00:04:04 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter Farnham Youth Choir; Cambridge Singers Collegium 133

09:32:00 00:09:09 Frederick Delius The Walk to the Paradise Garden

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

09:42:00 00:01:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

09:45:00 00:04:21 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038

09:52:00 00:07:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Scherzando No. 2 in C major

Haydn Ensemble Berlin Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 56577

10:00:00 00:01:58 Francis Poulenc L'embarquement pour Cythère

Katia & Marielle Labèque,piano Philips 426284

10:04:00 00:03:04 Léo Delibes Les filles de Cadiz

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

10:09:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

10:17:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

10:23:00 00:01:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

10:27:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628

10:30:00 00:13:30 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Violin Concerto in B flat major

I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Bettina Mussumeli, violin Erato 88172

10:45:00 00:03:00 Healey Willan Hail, Gladdening Light

Robert Hunter Bell St Mary Magdalene Church Choir VirginClas 45109

10:50:00 00:29:36 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

11:23:00 00:06:06 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tsar's Bride: Overture

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

11:31:00 00:06:05 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 437782

11:38:00 00:09:05 Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional

Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555

11:50:00 00:07:08 Edmund Rubbra Festival Overture Op 62

Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235

12:10:00 00:02:49 Carl Michael Ziehrer Schönfeld March Op 422

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:12:00 00:09:32 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912

12:26:00 00:04:41 Scott Martin Playhouse Square

Quicklime WCLV 1001

12:33:00 00:03:48 Hans Christian Lumbye Galop "Copenhagen Steam Railway"

Giordano Bellincampi Tivoli Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223743

12:39:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

12:48:00 00:10:28 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433861

13:00:00 00:30:08 Édouard Lalo Symphony in G minor

Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600

13:30:00 00:26:55 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 8 in D major

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

14:00:00 00:03:18 Eric Coates March "Calling All Workers"

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

14:03:00 00:03:59 Eric Coates By the Sleepy Lagoon

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

14:10:00 00:09:29 Jean-Philippe Rameau Gavotte et Six Doubles

David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

14:23:00 00:03:07 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque

Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806

14:28:00 00:15:13 Hans Gál Serenade for Strings

Georg Tintner Symphony Nova Scotia CBC 5167

14:45:00 00:11:42 Unico Willem van Wassenaer Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G major

Yuli Turovsky I Musici de Montréal Chandos 8481

15:00:00 00:06:48 Maurice Ravel Feria from "Rapsodie espagnole"

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

15:09:00 00:04:16 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 1 "Malagueña" Op 21

Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

15:15:00 00:04:25 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 4 "Jota navara" Op 22

Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

15:22:00 00:19:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Act 2 Finale

Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Andrei Bondarenko, baritone; Simone Kermes, soprano; Fanie Antonelou, soprano; Christian Van Horn, bass; Maria Forsström, mezzo-soprano Sony

370926

15:45:00 00:10:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

15:55:00 00:02:02 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

15:58:00 00:03:15 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 559677

16:05:00 00:02:41 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: In the Beginning...And

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Jon Humphrey, tenor; John Cheek, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80298

16:12:00 00:10:51 Alexander Glazunov From Darkness to Light Op 53

Konstantin Krimets Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553538

16:28:00 00:02:37 Max Steiner The Charge of the Light Brigade:

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270

16:30:00 00:04:57 Jerry Goldsmith Twilight Zone-The Movie: End Title

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80495

16:37:00 00:01:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

16:41:00 00:08:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78

Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002

16:52:00 00:02:03 Richard Perlmutter Please Do Not Tease the Viennese

Beethoven's Wig Ensemble Richard Perlmutter, vocal Rounder 8119

16:55:00 00:03:48 John Novacek Fourth Street Drag

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

17:05:00 00:04:41 Scott Martin Playhouse Square

Quicklime WCLV 1001

17:25:00 00:08:47 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

Andrew Litton Dallas Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80606

17:40:00 00:05:24 Ludwig August Lebrun Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821

17:47:00 00:01:56 Hans Christian Lumbye Galop "Salute to August Bournonville"

Giordano Bellincampi Tivoli Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223743

17:52:00 00:03:00 Healey Willan Hail, Gladdening Light

Robert Hunter Bell St Mary Magdalene Church Choir VirginClas 45109

17:56:00 00:02:08 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 10 in B flat major Op 17

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

18:09:00 00:12:22 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21

Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

18:24:00 00:04:07 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted

Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Sandrine Piau, soprano; Delphine Collot, soprano; La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901502

18:31:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Finale Op 61

Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Sandrine Piau, soprano; Delphine Collot, soprano; La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901502

18:39:00 00:15:27 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40

Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic Orchestra RCA 60073

18:53:00 00:04:48 Anton Bruckner Motet "Vexilla regis"

Philippe Herreweghe Collegium Vocale Gent; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

19:02:00 00:15:16 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 41 in F major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

19:19:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939

19:56:00 00:02:14 Jean-Philippe Rameau Tambourins from Concert No. 3 en

Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

20:02:00 00:24:39 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Women of the; May Festival Chorus Telarc 80617

20:29:00 00:26:45 Sergei Prokofiev Peter and the Wolf Op 67

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier David Attenborough, narrator BBC 94

20:56:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

21:02:00 00:04:22 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

21:07:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

21:23:00 00:10:47 Virgil Thomson Acadian Songs and Dances

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

21:36:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech

22:00:00 Roberta Kaplan, Partner, Paul Weiss LLP, “Bringing Down DOMA"

22:58:00 00:01:51 Carl Nielsen The Mother: The Fog is Lifting

Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp Nimbus 5247

23:02:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

23:08:00 00:04:24 Anthony Holborne Pavan "Bona speranza"

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

23:12:00 00:06:47 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 423089

23:21:00 00:13:50 Guillaume Lekeu Molto Adagio for Strings

Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455

23:37:00 00:05:02 Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D major

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:42:00 00:05:30 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

23:47:00 00:05:52 Robert Schumann Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41

Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670

23:55:00 00:03:31 Johannes Brahms Lerchengesang Op 70

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

23:58:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

