Program Guide 05-02-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:35:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
00:39:00 00:40:03 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 2 in G major Op 36
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151
01:21:00 00:22:17 Alessandro Scarlatti Dixit Dominus
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Nancy Argenta, soprano; Ashley Stafford, counter-tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; English Concert Choir Archiv 423386
01:45:00 00:21:06 Ottorino Respighi Violin Concerto in A major
Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Laura Marzadori, violin Naxos 572332
02:08:00 00:35:01 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002
02:45:00 00:21:06 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 32
Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219
03:08:00 01:16:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Missa Solemnis Op 123
Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Rosa Mannion, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; James Taylor, tenor; Cornelius Hauptmann, bass; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi
2908304
04:27:00 00:30:27 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 8 in D minor
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 57086
04:59:00 00:19:06 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 3 in C major
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
05:20:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
05:40:00 00:06:13 Fernando Sor Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:05:47 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.3 in C minor Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
06:15:00 00:07:38 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
06:25:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81
Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459
06:30:00 00:07:29 Sir Arthur Sullivan Iolanthe: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
06:40:00 00:07:19 Alessandro Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E
Fabio Biondi Europa Galante VirginClas 45495
06:51:00 00:03:07 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque
Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806
06:55:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
07:05:00 00:04:27 Alessandro Scarlatti Il giardino di rose: Overture
Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5079
07:13:00 00:08:08 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 29
WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510
07:20:00 00:02:41 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: In the Beginning...And
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Jon Humphrey, tenor; John Cheek, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80298
07:27:00 00:01:50 Johann Strauss Cachucha Galop Op 97
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
07:30:00 00:05:53 Paul Gilson Sailors' Dances
Alexander Rahbari BRT Philharmonic Brussels MarcoPolo 223418
07:40:00 00:06:19 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308
07:51:00 00:02:14 John Dowland I Shame at My Unworthiness
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544
07:55:00 00:02:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 4: Gigue
Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252
07:57:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Tambourins
Les Délices Délices 2013
08:07:00 00:04:41 Scott Martin Playhouse Square
Quicklime WCLV 1001
08:15:00 00:05:39 Francis Poulenc Scherzo from Sinfonietta
Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
08:20:00 00:04:39 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61
Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502
08:29:00 00:09:46 Aram Khachaturian Finale from Flute Concerto
Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563
08:42:00 00:06:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Suite of Dances
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159
08:51:00 00:03:00 Healey Willan Hail, Gladdening Light
Robert Hunter Bell St Mary Magdalene Church Choir VirginClas 45109
08:55:00 00:05:10 John Williams Hook: Main Themes
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008
09:05:00 00:15:16 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
09:25:00 00:04:04 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter Farnham Youth Choir; Cambridge Singers Collegium 133
09:32:00 00:09:09 Frederick Delius The Walk to the Paradise Garden
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
09:42:00 00:01:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O
Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
09:45:00 00:04:21 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038
09:52:00 00:07:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Scherzando No. 2 in C major
Haydn Ensemble Berlin Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 56577
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:58 Francis Poulenc L'embarquement pour Cythère
Katia & Marielle Labèque,piano Philips 426284
10:04:00 00:03:04 Léo Delibes Les filles de Cadiz
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962
10:09:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
10:17:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190
10:23:00 00:01:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O
Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
10:27:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628
10:30:00 00:13:30 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Violin Concerto in B flat major
I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Bettina Mussumeli, violin Erato 88172
10:45:00 00:03:00 Healey Willan Hail, Gladdening Light
Robert Hunter Bell St Mary Magdalene Church Choir VirginClas 45109
10:50:00 00:29:36 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144
11:23:00 00:06:06 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tsar's Bride: Overture
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
11:31:00 00:06:05 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 437782
11:38:00 00:09:05 Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional
Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555
11:50:00 00:07:08 Edmund Rubbra Festival Overture Op 62
Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:02:49 Carl Michael Ziehrer Schönfeld March Op 422
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:12:00 00:09:32 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912
12:26:00 00:04:41 Scott Martin Playhouse Square
Quicklime WCLV 1001
12:33:00 00:03:48 Hans Christian Lumbye Galop "Copenhagen Steam Railway"
Giordano Bellincampi Tivoli Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223743
12:39:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
12:48:00 00:10:28 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433861
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:30:08 Édouard Lalo Symphony in G minor
Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600
13:30:00 00:26:55 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 8 in D major
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:03:18 Eric Coates March "Calling All Workers"
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868
14:03:00 00:03:59 Eric Coates By the Sleepy Lagoon
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
14:10:00 00:09:29 Jean-Philippe Rameau Gavotte et Six Doubles
David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969
14:23:00 00:03:07 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque
Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806
14:28:00 00:15:13 Hans Gál Serenade for Strings
Georg Tintner Symphony Nova Scotia CBC 5167
14:45:00 00:11:42 Unico Willem van Wassenaer Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G major
Yuli Turovsky I Musici de Montréal Chandos 8481
MAY CHOICE CDs
15:00:00 00:06:48 Maurice Ravel Feria from "Rapsodie espagnole"
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
15:09:00 00:04:16 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 1 "Malagueña" Op 21
Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950
15:15:00 00:04:25 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 4 "Jota navara" Op 22
Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950
15:22:00 00:19:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Act 2 Finale
Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Andrei Bondarenko, baritone; Simone Kermes, soprano; Fanie Antonelou, soprano; Christian Van Horn, bass; Maria Forsström, mezzo-soprano Sony
370926
15:45:00 00:10:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548
15:55:00 00:02:02 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853
15:58:00 00:03:15 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque
Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 559677
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:05:00 00:02:41 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: In the Beginning...And
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Jon Humphrey, tenor; John Cheek, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80298
16:12:00 00:10:51 Alexander Glazunov From Darkness to Light Op 53
Konstantin Krimets Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553538
16:28:00 00:02:37 Max Steiner The Charge of the Light Brigade:
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270
16:30:00 00:04:57 Jerry Goldsmith Twilight Zone-The Movie: End Title
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80495
16:37:00 00:01:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O
Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
16:41:00 00:08:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78
Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002
16:52:00 00:02:03 Richard Perlmutter Please Do Not Tease the Viennese
Beethoven's Wig Ensemble Richard Perlmutter, vocal Rounder 8119
16:55:00 00:03:48 John Novacek Fourth Street Drag
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
17:05:00 00:04:41 Scott Martin Playhouse Square
Quicklime WCLV 1001
17:25:00 00:08:47 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9
Andrew Litton Dallas Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80606
17:40:00 00:05:24 Ludwig August Lebrun Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821
17:47:00 00:01:56 Hans Christian Lumbye Galop "Salute to August Bournonville"
Giordano Bellincampi Tivoli Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223743
17:52:00 00:03:00 Healey Willan Hail, Gladdening Light
Robert Hunter Bell St Mary Magdalene Church Choir VirginClas 45109
17:56:00 00:02:08 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 10 in B flat major Op 17
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:12:22 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21
Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502
18:24:00 00:04:07 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted
Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Sandrine Piau, soprano; Delphine Collot, soprano; La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901502
18:31:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Finale Op 61
Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Sandrine Piau, soprano; Delphine Collot, soprano; La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901502
18:39:00 00:15:27 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40
Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic Orchestra RCA 60073
18:53:00 00:04:48 Anton Bruckner Motet "Vexilla regis"
Philippe Herreweghe Collegium Vocale Gent; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:15:16 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 41 in F major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
19:19:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939
19:56:00 00:02:14 Jean-Philippe Rameau Tambourins from Concert No. 3 en
Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:24:39 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Women of the; May Festival Chorus Telarc 80617
20:29:00 00:26:45 Sergei Prokofiev Peter and the Wolf Op 67
BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier David Attenborough, narrator BBC 94
20:56:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES
21:02:00 00:04:22 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
21:07:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
21:23:00 00:10:47 Virgil Thomson Acadian Songs and Dances
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
21:36:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311
CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech
22:00:00 Roberta Kaplan, Partner, Paul Weiss LLP, “Bringing Down DOMA"
22:58:00 00:01:51 Carl Nielsen The Mother: The Fog is Lifting
Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp Nimbus 5247
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
23:08:00 00:04:24 Anthony Holborne Pavan "Bona speranza"
Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813
23:12:00 00:06:47 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50
Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 423089
23:21:00 00:13:50 Guillaume Lekeu Molto Adagio for Strings
Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455
23:37:00 00:05:02 Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D major
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
23:42:00 00:05:30 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61
Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502
23:47:00 00:05:52 Robert Schumann Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41
Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670
23:55:00 00:03:31 Johannes Brahms Lerchengesang Op 70
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664
23:58:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728