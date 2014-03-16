Program Guide 03-16-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Ilana Setapen, violin

00:49:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

01:04:00 00:43:03 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

01:28:00 00:30:09 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Arild Remmereit, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin

02:05:00 00:13:00 George Walker Sinfonia No. 4 "Strands"

02:25:00 00:30:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A

03:09:00 00:44:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 13

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Orchestral Suite from Platee: 1. Ouverture

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Conifer 51313 - Music: 4:30

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in C "Alleluja"

St Paul Chamber Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN - Music: 15:35

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Galen Spindler from Albert Lea, MN

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue No. 21 from the Well Tempered Clavier

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 475 6832 - Music: 2:30

David Maslanka: Wind Quintet No. 3: Movements 2, 3

City of Tomorrow Wind Quintet Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago, IL - Music: 18:39

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in c minor: 3. Finale

Paul Lewis, piano Harmonia Mundi 901909 - Music: 4:26

Gaspar Fernandes: Tururu farara con son

The Rose Ensemble; Piffaro; Jordan Sramek, artistic director; Joan Kimball & Robert Wiemken, artistic directors Nativity Church, St. Paul, MN - Music: 3:11

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 455

Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 3:06

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos, principal conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark - Music: 35:11

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92: Allegretto excerpt

Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 2:00

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Erasmus of Rotterdam—In Praise of Folly, Part 2 - Continuing our examination of the rise of humanism, once again in this huge production with Jordi Savall and Hesperion XXI.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:17:20 Felix Mendelssohn Three Psalms Op 78

Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

07:23:00 00:10:11 Gabriel Fauré Messe Basse

John Rutter Ruth Holton, soprano; Women of the; Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 109

07:35:00 00:21:08 Anton Bruckner Te Deum

London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI 56168

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2014 in Jordan Hall, Boston

Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts

Bourée from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat BWV 1010 by Johann Sebastian Bach

Gregorio Lopes, violin, age 18 from Bloomington, Indiana

Mélodie Op 42/3 by Peter Tchaikovsky, with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Quartet Noce from Walnut Hill School of the Arts [Joy Kuo, violin I, age 18 from Lincoln, Massachusetts/Taiwan; Rose Moerschel, violin II, age 17 from Milton, Massachusetts; Sloane Wesloh, viola, age 17 from Stillwater, Minnesota; Drake Driscoll, cello, age 18 from Holly Springs, North Carolina]

Adagio – Con moto from String Quartet No. 1 “Kreutzer Sonata” by Leoš Janáček

Deanna Cirielli, harp, age 15 from Winchester, Massachusetts

Impromptu Op 86, by Gabriel Fauré

Maxim Lando, piano, age 11 from Great Neck, New York

The Lark by Mikhail Glinka (arr Mily Balakirev)

Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts

Vito from Spanish Dances Op 54, by David Popper, with Christopher O’Riley, piano

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:19:20 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 2 in C

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55348

12:31:00 00:04:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Overture to an English Opera

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192

12:35:00 00:11:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55002

12:49:00 00:04:44 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Yuri Torchinsky, violin; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1

Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154

15:43:00 00:04:42 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 3 in E Op 10

Van Cliburn, piano RCA 60358

15:54:00 00:02:48 John Addison Sleuth: Overture

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80189

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

16:04:00 00:16:55 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

16:24:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Hymnus Op 33

16:29:00 00:03:50 Richard Strauss Ruhe, meine Seele Op 27

16:32:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Des Dichters Abendgang Op 47

16:37:00 00:03:00 Richard Strauss Traum durch die Dämmerung Op 29

16:40:00 00:03:50 Richard Strauss Morgen! Op 27

16:44:00 00:04:00 Richard Strauss Pilgers Morgenlied Op 33

16:55:00 00:21:32 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments

17:20:00 00:33:44 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring

17:51:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:19:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159

18:23:00 00:05:41 Peter Tchaikovsky The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192

19:30:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

20:04:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 446715

20:56:00 00:02:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music by Dolores White, Eric Charnofsky and Loris Chobanian

Dolores White: Rock-a My Soul

Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 3:11

Dolores White: Rhythm of the Claves

Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 7:44

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters

Katherine de Jongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG CD 11-18-2012) 17:38

Loris Chobanian: Dialogue (Sonata for Two Pianos)

Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos (Chobanian 2001) 20:18

21:53:00 00:06:05 Floro Meliton Ugarte Vidala

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: March Marches - getting in step with some bracing tunes that will keep you in good spirits and on the move!

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: March Triomphale, Nun danket alle Gott

Peter King (1997 Klais/Bath Abbey, England) Regent 312

Louis Lefebure-Wely: March in F

Ben van Oosten (1846 Cavaillé-Coll/Church of the Madeleine, Paris) Dabringhaus & Grimm 316.1278

Anonymous: Three Colonial Marches (Captain Sargent’s Quick March; The London March; The Unknown).

Philip Phile: The President’s March

E. Power Biggs (1827 Hook/Essex Institute, Salem, MA) Columbia MS-6161

Cipriano Péres Serna: Marcha Gira Triunfal

Valentin Hernandez, percussion; Cecilia Winter (1712 Chavéz/Oaxaca Cathedral, Mexico) IOHIO 5

Eric Coates: The Dam Busters March.

William Byrd: The Irishe Marche.

Robert Jones: Marche Triomphale

Carol Williams (1915 Austin/Spreckels Pavillion, Balboa Park, San Diego, CA) Spreckels Organ Society 10

Edward Ellis: Napoleon’s Last Charge

Nathan Avakian (1928 Kimball/Cleveland High School Auditorium, Portland, OR) Avakian Creative Works 709-01

David Fuller: The Fifty-Years March

Christopher Howerther (1990 Fisk/Slee Hall, SUNY-Buffalo, NY) Pipedreams Archive

Franz Reuter: Hochzeits Marsch

Earl Miller (1890 Hutchings/James J. Hill Mansion, Saint Paul, MN) AFKA 326

Charles-Marie Widor: Marche Nuptiale from Conte d’Avril Op 64

Herman van Vliet (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen, Rouen, France) Festivo 149

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:47 Federico Mompou Charmes

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

23:10:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Andante for Strings Op 50

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

23:21:00 00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40

Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9455

23:35:00 00:06:06 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Karita Mattila, soprano Philips 420155

23:41:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

23:55:00 00:03:22 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "I Call to Thee"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

23:57:00 00:01:36 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 4: Canción

Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062