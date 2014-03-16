Program Guide 03-16-2014
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Ilana Setapen, violin
00:49:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98
01:04:00 00:43:03 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68
01:28:00 00:30:09 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Arild Remmereit, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin
02:05:00 00:13:00 George Walker Sinfonia No. 4 "Strands"
02:25:00 00:30:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A
03:09:00 00:44:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 13
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Orchestral Suite from Platee: 1. Ouverture
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Conifer 51313 - Music: 4:30
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in C "Alleluja"
St Paul Chamber Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN - Music: 15:35
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Galen Spindler from Albert Lea, MN
Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue No. 21 from the Well Tempered Clavier
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 475 6832 - Music: 2:30
David Maslanka: Wind Quintet No. 3: Movements 2, 3
City of Tomorrow Wind Quintet Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago, IL - Music: 18:39
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in c minor: 3. Finale
Paul Lewis, piano Harmonia Mundi 901909 - Music: 4:26
Gaspar Fernandes: Tururu farara con son
The Rose Ensemble; Piffaro; Jordan Sramek, artistic director; Joan Kimball & Robert Wiemken, artistic directors Nativity Church, St. Paul, MN - Music: 3:11
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 455
Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 3:06
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67
Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos, principal conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark - Music: 35:11
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92: Allegretto excerpt
Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 2:00
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Erasmus of Rotterdam—In Praise of Folly, Part 2 - Continuing our examination of the rise of humanism, once again in this huge production with Jordi Savall and Hesperion XXI.
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:17:20 Felix Mendelssohn Three Psalms Op 78
Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
07:23:00 00:10:11 Gabriel Fauré Messe Basse
John Rutter Ruth Holton, soprano; Women of the; Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 109
07:35:00 00:21:08 Anton Bruckner Te Deum
London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI 56168
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2014 in Jordan Hall, Boston
Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts
Bourée from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat BWV 1010 by Johann Sebastian Bach
Gregorio Lopes, violin, age 18 from Bloomington, Indiana
Mélodie Op 42/3 by Peter Tchaikovsky, with Christopher O’Riley, piano
Quartet Noce from Walnut Hill School of the Arts [Joy Kuo, violin I, age 18 from Lincoln, Massachusetts/Taiwan; Rose Moerschel, violin II, age 17 from Milton, Massachusetts; Sloane Wesloh, viola, age 17 from Stillwater, Minnesota; Drake Driscoll, cello, age 18 from Holly Springs, North Carolina]
Adagio – Con moto from String Quartet No. 1 “Kreutzer Sonata” by Leoš Janáček
Deanna Cirielli, harp, age 15 from Winchester, Massachusetts
Impromptu Op 86, by Gabriel Fauré
Maxim Lando, piano, age 11 from Great Neck, New York
The Lark by Mikhail Glinka (arr Mily Balakirev)
Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts
Vito from Spanish Dances Op 54, by David Popper, with Christopher O’Riley, piano
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Arild Remmereit, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin
10:05:00 00:13:00 George Walker Sinfonia No. 4 "Strands"
10:25:00 00:30:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A
11:09:00 00:44:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 13
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:09:00 00:19:20 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 2 in C
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55348
12:31:00 00:04:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Overture to an English Opera
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192
12:35:00 00:11:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55002
12:49:00 00:04:44 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation
BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Yuri Torchinsky, violin; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1
Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154
15:43:00 00:04:42 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 3 in E Op 10
Van Cliburn, piano RCA 60358
15:54:00 00:02:48 John Addison Sleuth: Overture
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80189
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
16:04:00 00:16:55 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20
16:24:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Hymnus Op 33
16:29:00 00:03:50 Richard Strauss Ruhe, meine Seele Op 27
16:32:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Des Dichters Abendgang Op 47
16:37:00 00:03:00 Richard Strauss Traum durch die Dämmerung Op 29
16:40:00 00:03:50 Richard Strauss Morgen! Op 27
16:44:00 00:04:00 Richard Strauss Pilgers Morgenlied Op 33
16:55:00 00:21:32 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments
17:20:00 00:33:44 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring
17:51:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:19:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159
18:23:00 00:05:41 Peter Tchaikovsky The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:26:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192
19:30:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
20:04:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 446715
20:56:00 00:02:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music by Dolores White, Eric Charnofsky and Loris Chobanian
Dolores White: Rock-a My Soul
Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 3:11
Dolores White: Rhythm of the Claves
Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 7:44
Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters
Katherine de Jongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG CD 11-18-2012) 17:38
Loris Chobanian: Dialogue (Sonata for Two Pianos)
Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos (Chobanian 2001) 20:18
21:53:00 00:06:05 Floro Meliton Ugarte Vidala
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: March Marches - getting in step with some bracing tunes that will keep you in good spirits and on the move!
Sigfrid Karg-Elert: March Triomphale, Nun danket alle Gott
Peter King (1997 Klais/Bath Abbey, England) Regent 312
Louis Lefebure-Wely: March in F
Ben van Oosten (1846 Cavaillé-Coll/Church of the Madeleine, Paris) Dabringhaus & Grimm 316.1278
Anonymous: Three Colonial Marches (Captain Sargent’s Quick March; The London March; The Unknown).
Philip Phile: The President’s March
E. Power Biggs (1827 Hook/Essex Institute, Salem, MA) Columbia MS-6161
Cipriano Péres Serna: Marcha Gira Triunfal
Valentin Hernandez, percussion; Cecilia Winter (1712 Chavéz/Oaxaca Cathedral, Mexico) IOHIO 5
Eric Coates: The Dam Busters March.
William Byrd: The Irishe Marche.
Robert Jones: Marche Triomphale
Carol Williams (1915 Austin/Spreckels Pavillion, Balboa Park, San Diego, CA) Spreckels Organ Society 10
Edward Ellis: Napoleon’s Last Charge
Nathan Avakian (1928 Kimball/Cleveland High School Auditorium, Portland, OR) Avakian Creative Works 709-01
David Fuller: The Fifty-Years March
Christopher Howerther (1990 Fisk/Slee Hall, SUNY-Buffalo, NY) Pipedreams Archive
Franz Reuter: Hochzeits Marsch
Earl Miller (1890 Hutchings/James J. Hill Mansion, Saint Paul, MN) AFKA 326
Charles-Marie Widor: Marche Nuptiale from Conte d’Avril Op 64
Herman van Vliet (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen, Rouen, France) Festivo 149
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:47 Federico Mompou Charmes
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963
23:10:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Andante for Strings Op 50
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
23:21:00 00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40
Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9455
23:35:00 00:06:06 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Karita Mattila, soprano Philips 420155
23:41:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
23:55:00 00:03:22 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "I Call to Thee"
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050
23:57:00 00:01:36 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 4: Canción
Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062