Program Guide 01-30-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER
00:02:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5
Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422
00:40:00 00:15:13 Sir William Walton Partita for Orchestra
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732
00:57:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021
01:27:00 00:37:36 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
02:06:00 00:45:04 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
02:53:00 00:24:18 Charles Martin Loeffler Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano
Allan Vogel, oboe; Paul Neubauer, viola; Irma Vallecillo, piano Delos 3136
03:19:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 446715
04:10:00 00:44:16 Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor Op 30
Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419
04:56:00 00:21:01 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 5 in D major Op 53
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
05:19:00 00:21:01 Duke Ellington The River: Suite
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
05:42:00 00:06:35 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 3 in C sharp minor Op 39
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
05:57:00 00:01:15 John Farmer Fair Phyllis I saw sitting all alone
King's Singers EMI 63052
BBC NEWS; WLCV'S FIRST PROGRAM WITH JACQUELINE GERBER06:07:00 00:05:57 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
06:15:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
06:25:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11
Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179
06:40:00 00:07:03 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46
Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225
06:51:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March
Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347
06:55:00 00:03:24 Pierre Leemans March "Belgian Paratroopers"
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
07:05:00 00:04:32 Anton Arensky Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11
Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143
07:10:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201
07:20:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne
Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334
07:25:00 00:05:09 Erik Satie Je te veux
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290
07:26:00 00:01:43 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down
New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318
07:40:00 00:06:14 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 3
Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415
07:51:00 00:03:05 Keith Jarrett Dance from Violin Sonata
Michelle Makarski, violin; Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1450
07:55:00 00:02:42 Zequinha de Abreu Tico-Tico non Fubá
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62
07:56:00 00:01:31 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Pour, oh pour
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Nicholas Folwell, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80353
08:07:00 00:05:33 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D major Op 46
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209
08:15:00 00:08:05 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon Cristina Ortiz, piano Decca 414348
08:25:00 00:05:59 Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G major
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
08:35:00 00:03:26 Felix Arndt Nola "A Silhouette
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
08:40:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from "Symphonic
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
08:51:00 00:01:21 Maurice Ravel Waltz "in the style of Borodin"
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515
08:55:00 00:05:57 Tan Dun Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The
Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33
09:05:00 00:16:55 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120
09:27:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn
Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33
09:35:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
09:55:00 00:03:55 Franz Schubert The Twin Brothers: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
10:00:00 00:02:19 Ludwig van Beethoven March from Serenade for String Trio Op 8
Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
10:02:00 00:02:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: March
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
10:04:00 00:06:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Pas de trois
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
10:11:00 00:04:26 Johann Joachim Quantz Finale from Flute Concerto in G major
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
10:15:00 00:04:32 Fernando Sor Variations on "La Folia" Op 15
Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008
10:20:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33
Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082
10:47:00 00:04:54 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance
Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722
10:50:00 00:31:15 Eduard Nápravník Concerto symphonique in A minor Op 27
BBC Scottish Symphony Alexander Titov Evgeny Soifertis, piano Hyperion 67511
11:21:00 00:05:08 Gabriel Fauré Fantaisie Op 79 Tapiola Sinfonietta
Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359
11:26:00 00:06:51 Robert Schumann Abegg Variations Op 1
Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668
11:33:00 00:08:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
11:53:00 00:05:25 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA12:10:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830
12:17:00 00:08:28 Joaquín Turina The Bullfighter's Prayer Op 34
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761
12:26:00 00:08:45 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92
Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297
12:34:00 00:06:36 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Entr'acte
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
12:49:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Mephisto's Calls from Hell" Op 101
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860
BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA
13:00:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33
Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309
13:40:00 00:17:58 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dances Op 35
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA14:00:00 00:02:18 Percy Grainger Spoon River
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
14:02:00 00:01:52 William Grant Still Swanee River
Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084
14:04:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2
David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174
14:14:00 00:07:54 Franz Berwald Estrella de Soria: Overture
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051
14:22:00 00:10:15 Francesco Durante Concerto No. 8 for Strings in A major
Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88172
14:44:00 00:11:09 Alexandre Luigini Ballet égyptien: Part 1 Op 12
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433864
14:56:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606
15:01:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
15:09:00 00:21:43 Claude Debussy La mer
George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962
15:30:00 00:19:38 Alfredo Casella Movements 3 & 4 from Symphony No. 3 Op 63
BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10768
15:54:00 00:03:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
15:58:00 00:03:43 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH BILL O'CONNELL
16:05:00 00:05:47 Herbert L. Clarke The Debutante
Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, cornet CBS 42137
16:13:00 00:10:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
16:28:00 00:06:01 Michael Kamen Don Juan DeMarco: Dona Ana
Michael Kamen Seattle Symphony Decca 458912
16:36:00 00:03:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Bourrée alla Polacca
John Williams, guitar CBS 44518
16:41:00 00:08:44 Franz Schubert Fierrabras: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
16:52:00 00:02:27 Arvo Pärt Christmas Lullaby
Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste Women of the; Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir ECM 2225
16:55:00 00:03:59 Antonín Dvorák Furiant from String Sextet Op 48
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771
17:05:00 00:05:56 Sergei Taneyev Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 30
Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419
17:13:00 00:08:53 Antonín Dvorák Overture "My Home" Op 62
Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297
17:23:00 00:11:58 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto No. 29 in G major
Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Rachel Brown, flute Hyperion 66927
17:40:00 00:05:41 Tan Dun Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600
17:47:00 00:03:24 Zez Confrey Kitten on the Keys
Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
17:52:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Hungarian Dance
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
17:56:00 00:02:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Capriccio
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS18:09:00 00:26:43 Victor Herbert Cello Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 8
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 417672
18:38:00 00:02:54 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 1 in G minor
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
18:44:00 00:02:40 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F major
Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557429
18:48:00 00:06:30 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses &
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus Philips 412733
18:54:00 00:03:59 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 4 in F sharp minor
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN
19:02:00 00:14:39 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
19:18:00 00:35:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major
Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200
19:56:00 00:02:56 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 4 in D flat major
Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728
ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:14:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 27
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
20:18:00 00:37:36 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
20:55:00 00:03:31 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in a:
Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366
SYMPHONYCAST
21:04:00 00:36:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Maria Joao Pires, piano
21:43:00 01:06:40 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding
22:52:00 00:05:11 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 27
Maria João Pires, piano
LATE PROGRAM
23:03:00 00:04:49 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021
23:07:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14
Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157
23:21:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble
Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640
23:29:00 00:07:24 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 5
Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 431650
23:38:00 00:05:18 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
23:43:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3
Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753
23:56:00 00:02:50 Thomas Tallis Hymn "Te lucis ante terminum" à 5
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419