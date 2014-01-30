Program Guide 01-30-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

00:40:00 00:15:13 Sir William Walton Partita for Orchestra

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732

00:57:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021

01:27:00 00:37:36 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

02:06:00 00:45:04 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

02:53:00 00:24:18 Charles Martin Loeffler Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano

Allan Vogel, oboe; Paul Neubauer, viola; Irma Vallecillo, piano Delos 3136

03:19:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 446715

04:10:00 00:44:16 Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor Op 30

Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419

04:56:00 00:21:01 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 5 in D major Op 53

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

05:19:00 00:21:01 Duke Ellington The River: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

05:42:00 00:06:35 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 3 in C sharp minor Op 39

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

05:57:00 00:01:15 John Farmer Fair Phyllis I saw sitting all alone

King's Singers EMI 63052

BBC NEWS; WLCV'S FIRST PROGRAM WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:05:57 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

06:15:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

06:25:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11

Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179

06:40:00 00:07:03 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46

Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

06:51:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March

Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

06:55:00 00:03:24 Pierre Leemans March "Belgian Paratroopers"

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

07:05:00 00:04:32 Anton Arensky Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11

Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143

07:10:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201

07:20:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne

Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334

07:25:00 00:05:09 Erik Satie Je te veux

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

07:26:00 00:01:43 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

07:40:00 00:06:14 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 3

Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415

07:51:00 00:03:05 Keith Jarrett Dance from Violin Sonata

Michelle Makarski, violin; Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1450

07:55:00 00:02:42 Zequinha de Abreu Tico-Tico non Fubá

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62

07:56:00 00:01:31 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Pour, oh pour

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Nicholas Folwell, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80353

08:07:00 00:05:33 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D major Op 46

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

08:15:00 00:08:05 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon Cristina Ortiz, piano Decca 414348

08:25:00 00:05:59 Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G major

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

08:35:00 00:03:26 Felix Arndt Nola "A Silhouette

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

08:40:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from "Symphonic

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

08:51:00 00:01:21 Maurice Ravel Waltz "in the style of Borodin"

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515

08:55:00 00:05:57 Tan Dun Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The

Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33

09:05:00 00:16:55 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

09:27:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn

Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33

09:35:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

09:55:00 00:03:55 Franz Schubert The Twin Brothers: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

10:00:00 00:02:19 Ludwig van Beethoven March from Serenade for String Trio Op 8

Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253

WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA



10:02:00 00:02:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: March

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

10:04:00 00:06:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Pas de trois

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

10:11:00 00:04:26 Johann Joachim Quantz Finale from Flute Concerto in G major

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

10:15:00 00:04:32 Fernando Sor Variations on "La Folia" Op 15

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

10:20:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33

Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

10:47:00 00:04:54 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance

Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722

10:50:00 00:31:15 Eduard Nápravník Concerto symphonique in A minor Op 27

BBC Scottish Symphony Alexander Titov Evgeny Soifertis, piano Hyperion 67511

11:21:00 00:05:08 Gabriel Fauré Fantaisie Op 79 Tapiola Sinfonietta

Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359

11:26:00 00:06:51 Robert Schumann Abegg Variations Op 1

Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668

11:33:00 00:08:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

11:53:00 00:05:25 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA

12:10:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: OvertureLeonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830

12:17:00 00:08:28 Joaquín Turina The Bullfighter's Prayer Op 34

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

12:26:00 00:08:45 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

12:34:00 00:06:36 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Entr'acte

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

12:49:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Mephisto's Calls from Hell" Op 101

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA



13:00:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33

Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

13:40:00 00:17:58 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dances Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA

14:00:00 00:02:18 Percy Grainger Spoon RiverMarc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

14:02:00 00:01:52 William Grant Still Swanee River

Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

14:04:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2

David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

14:14:00 00:07:54 Franz Berwald Estrella de Soria: Overture

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051

14:22:00 00:10:15 Francesco Durante Concerto No. 8 for Strings in A major

Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88172

14:44:00 00:11:09 Alexandre Luigini Ballet égyptien: Part 1 Op 12

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433864

14:56:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606

15:01:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

15:09:00 00:21:43 Claude Debussy La mer

George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962

15:30:00 00:19:38 Alfredo Casella Movements 3 & 4 from Symphony No. 3 Op 63

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10768

15:54:00 00:03:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

15:58:00 00:03:43 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH BILL O'CONNELL



16:05:00 00:05:47 Herbert L. Clarke The Debutante

Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, cornet CBS 42137

16:13:00 00:10:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

16:28:00 00:06:01 Michael Kamen Don Juan DeMarco: Dona Ana

Michael Kamen Seattle Symphony Decca 458912

16:36:00 00:03:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Bourrée alla Polacca

John Williams, guitar CBS 44518

16:41:00 00:08:44 Franz Schubert Fierrabras: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

16:52:00 00:02:27 Arvo Pärt Christmas Lullaby

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste Women of the; Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir ECM 2225

16:55:00 00:03:59 Antonín Dvorák Furiant from String Sextet Op 48

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771

17:05:00 00:05:56 Sergei Taneyev Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 30

Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419

17:13:00 00:08:53 Antonín Dvorák Overture "My Home" Op 62

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

17:23:00 00:11:58 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto No. 29 in G major

Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Rachel Brown, flute Hyperion 66927

17:40:00 00:05:41 Tan Dun Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

17:47:00 00:03:24 Zez Confrey Kitten on the Keys

Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

17:52:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Hungarian Dance

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

17:56:00 00:02:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Capriccio

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:26:43 Victor Herbert Cello Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 8Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 417672

18:38:00 00:02:54 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 1 in G minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

18:44:00 00:02:40 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F major

Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557429

18:48:00 00:06:30 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses &

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

18:54:00 00:03:59 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 4 in F sharp minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN



19:02:00 00:14:39 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

19:18:00 00:35:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major

Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

19:56:00 00:02:56 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 4 in D flat major

Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS



20:02:00 00:14:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 27

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

20:18:00 00:37:36 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

20:55:00 00:03:31 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in a:

Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

SYMPHONYCAST



21:04:00 00:36:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Maria Joao Pires, piano

21:43:00 01:06:40 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding

22:52:00 00:05:11 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 27

Maria João Pires, piano

LATE PROGRAM



23:03:00 00:04:49 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021

23:07:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14

Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:21:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble

Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:29:00 00:07:24 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 5

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 431650

23:38:00 00:05:18 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

23:43:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3

Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

23:56:00 00:02:50 Thomas Tallis Hymn "Te lucis ante terminum" à 5

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

