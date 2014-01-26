Program Guide 01-26-2014
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor; Stephen Beus, piano; Mayor Tom Barrett, narrator
00:04:00 00:15:33 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
00:30:00 00:10:00 Jeffrey Mumford a dance into reflected daylight
00:50:00 00:16:35 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
01:20:00 00:33:27 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat Op 82
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Olga Kern, piano; David Pittsinger, bass-baritone; Richard Pittsinger, boy soprano
02:06:00 00:13:00 Scott Eyerley Arlington Sons
02:30:00 00:33:44 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 97
03:13:00 00:43:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Frans Brüggen Editions - Teldec has released a 12 CD compilation of recordings by the great recorder master; we will hear some of his late Renaissance and early Baroque contributions to the recorded repertoire
MUSICA SACRA
07:03:00 00:10:39 Hector Berlioz Sanctus from Requiem Op 5
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627
07:16:00 00:18:31 Felix Mendelssohn Three Motets Op 69
Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
07:36:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 14, 2012 in Jordan Hall, Boston, MA
Sebastian Stoger, cello, age 13 from New York, NY
Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Elizabeth Aoki, violin, age 9 from Cresskill, NJ
Introduction and Tarantelle Op 43 by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Vanessa Meiling Haynes, piano, age 15 from Shrewsbury, MA
Allegro ma non troppo – Presto from the Piano Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" by Ludwig van Beethoven
Guan Bo "William" Su, bass/baritone, age 18 from Beijing, China
Amor marinaro (Sailor's love) by Gaetano Donizetti, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Bryan Duerfeldt, recorder, age 18 from Bloomington, MN
Concerto in C RV 443 by Antonio Vivaldi and "The Bird and The Donkey" by Pete Rose (b.1942)
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:11:59 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Suite Op 8
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
12:24:00 00:12:43 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
12:40:00 00:09:38 Arturo Márquez Danzon No. 2
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458
12:49:00 00:04:45 Arturo Márquez Conga del Fuego
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Nicolò Paganini. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:04:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Così fan tutte: Overture
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
15:07:00 00:04:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Così fan tutte: Come scoglio
Berlin German Opera Orchestra Ralf Weikert Dagmar Schellenberger, sopran EMI 55008
15:15:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296
15:36:00 00:12:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 9 in C
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66529
15:53:00 00:03:21 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Malambo
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Lorna Heyward, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Festival Chorus – recorded at the Blossom Festival Concert of July 7, 1970
16:04:00 (Bonus) Leonard Bernstein: Excerpts from “Mass” & “West Side Story”
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page
16:27:00 01:30:24 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in c "Resurrection" (1894)
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:11:06 Felix Mendelssohn Overture "Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage"
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5318
18:14:00 00:14:10 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti in G
Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:38:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 3
London Philharmonic Orchestra Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano EMI 56564
19:42:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59
Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890
20:04:00 00:52:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jeffrey Mumford: Two Rhapsodies for cello and strings (2009-10, rev. 2013)
Julia Bruskin, cello; National Gallery Chamber Players/Peter Wilson, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 12:40
Jeffrey Mumford: Two Elliott Carter Tributes (1983/84; 2006)
Winston Choi, piano (Albany 1473/74) 5:01
Jeffrey Mumford: to find in the glimmering air…a buoyant continuity of layering blue (2010)
Julia Bruskin, cello (Albany 1473/74) 12:22
Jeffrey Mumford: through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright (2001)
Eliesha Nelson, viola; Scott Dixon, double bass (Albany 1473/74) 8:51
Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011)
Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michel Galante, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 11:04
21:55:00 00:03:56 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24
Werner Andreas Albert NW German Philharmonic CPO 999077
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Conventional Wisdom: Minnesota Memories - concert performances from the 2008 National Convention of the American Guild of Organists
Charles-Marie Widor: Finale from Organ Symphony No. 10 Op 73 (Symphonie Romane)
Stephen Tharp (2001 Lively-Fulcher/St. Olaf Catholic Church, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/23/08)
Sigfrid Karl-Elert: Symphonic Chorale "Ach bleib mit deiner Gnade" Op 87/1
Elke Völker (1949 Wicks/Basilica of Saint Mary, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/23/08)
David Evan Thomas: Psalm and Dance from Minnesota Organ Book
Jane Garvin, flute; Lily Ardalan (1981 Holtkamp/Plymouth Congregational Church, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/23/08)
Ad Wammes: Miroir
Andrew Yeargin (1983 van Daalen/Jehovah Lutheran Church, Saint Paul) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/24/08)
Louis Vierne: Trois Pieces de Fantasie Op 51 (No. 1, Prélude; No. 3, Caprice; No. 4; Intermezzo).
Leo Sowerby: Fast and Sinister (mvt 2) from Symphony in G
Jan Kraybill (1998 Hendrickson/Wayzata Community Church, Wayzata, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/25/08)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:05 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 437782
23:08:00 00:10:44 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458
23:21:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56564
23:31:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
23:40:00 00:06:06 Paul Juon Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15
Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano Sono Lumin 92136
23:46:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan
Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650
23:56:00 00:02:28 Joseph Achron Hebrew Lullaby Op 35
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10