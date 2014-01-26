Program Guide 01-26-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor; Stephen Beus, piano; Mayor Tom Barrett, narrator

00:04:00 00:15:33 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

00:30:00 00:10:00 Jeffrey Mumford a dance into reflected daylight

00:50:00 00:16:35 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

01:20:00 00:33:27 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat Op 82

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Olga Kern, piano; David Pittsinger, bass-baritone; Richard Pittsinger, boy soprano

02:06:00 00:13:00 Scott Eyerley Arlington Sons

02:30:00 00:33:44 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 97

03:13:00 00:43:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Frans Brüggen Editions - Teldec has released a 12 CD compilation of recordings by the great recorder master; we will hear some of his late Renaissance and early Baroque contributions to the recorded repertoire

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:10:39 Hector Berlioz Sanctus from Requiem Op 5

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627

07:16:00 00:18:31 Felix Mendelssohn Three Motets Op 69

Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

07:36:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 14, 2012 in Jordan Hall, Boston, MA

Sebastian Stoger, cello, age 13 from New York, NY

Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Elizabeth Aoki, violin, age 9 from Cresskill, NJ

Introduction and Tarantelle Op 43 by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Vanessa Meiling Haynes, piano, age 15 from Shrewsbury, MA

Allegro ma non troppo – Presto from the Piano Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" by Ludwig van Beethoven

Guan Bo "William" Su, bass/baritone, age 18 from Beijing, China

Amor marinaro (Sailor's love) by Gaetano Donizetti, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Bryan Duerfeldt, recorder, age 18 from Bloomington, MN

Concerto in C RV 443 by Antonio Vivaldi and "The Bird and The Donkey" by Pete Rose (b.1942)

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:11:59 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Suite Op 8

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

12:24:00 00:12:43 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

12:40:00 00:09:38 Arturo Márquez Danzon No. 2

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

12:49:00 00:04:45 Arturo Márquez Conga del Fuego

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Nicolò Paganini. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:04:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Così fan tutte: Overture

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

15:07:00 00:04:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Così fan tutte: Come scoglio

Berlin German Opera Orchestra Ralf Weikert Dagmar Schellenberger, sopran EMI 55008

15:15:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

15:36:00 00:12:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 9 in C

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66529

15:53:00 00:03:21 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Malambo

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Lorna Heyward, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Festival Chorus – recorded at the Blossom Festival Concert of July 7, 1970

16:04:00 (Bonus) Leonard Bernstein: Excerpts from “Mass” & “West Side Story”

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page

16:27:00 01:30:24 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in c "Resurrection" (1894)

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:11:06 Felix Mendelssohn Overture "Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage"

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5318

18:14:00 00:14:10 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti in G

Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:38:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 3

London Philharmonic Orchestra Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano EMI 56564

19:42:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

20:04:00 00:52:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: Two Rhapsodies for cello and strings (2009-10, rev. 2013)

Julia Bruskin, cello; National Gallery Chamber Players/Peter Wilson, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 12:40

Jeffrey Mumford: Two Elliott Carter Tributes (1983/84; 2006)

Winston Choi, piano (Albany 1473/74) 5:01

Jeffrey Mumford: to find in the glimmering air…a buoyant continuity of layering blue (2010)

Julia Bruskin, cello (Albany 1473/74) 12:22

Jeffrey Mumford: through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright (2001)

Eliesha Nelson, viola; Scott Dixon, double bass (Albany 1473/74) 8:51

Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011)

Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michel Galante, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 11:04

21:55:00 00:03:56 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24

Werner Andreas Albert NW German Philharmonic CPO 999077

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Conventional Wisdom: Minnesota Memories - concert performances from the 2008 National Convention of the American Guild of Organists

Charles-Marie Widor: Finale from Organ Symphony No. 10 Op 73 (Symphonie Romane)

Stephen Tharp (2001 Lively-Fulcher/St. Olaf Catholic Church, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/23/08)

Sigfrid Karl-Elert: Symphonic Chorale "Ach bleib mit deiner Gnade" Op 87/1

Elke Völker (1949 Wicks/Basilica of Saint Mary, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/23/08)

David Evan Thomas: Psalm and Dance from Minnesota Organ Book

Jane Garvin, flute; Lily Ardalan (1981 Holtkamp/Plymouth Congregational Church, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/23/08)

Ad Wammes: Miroir

Andrew Yeargin (1983 van Daalen/Jehovah Lutheran Church, Saint Paul) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/24/08)

Louis Vierne: Trois Pieces de Fantasie Op 51 (No. 1, Prélude; No. 3, Caprice; No. 4; Intermezzo).

Leo Sowerby: Fast and Sinister (mvt 2) from Symphony in G

Jan Kraybill (1998 Hendrickson/Wayzata Community Church, Wayzata, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/25/08)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:05 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 437782

23:08:00 00:10:44 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

23:21:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3

Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56564

23:31:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:40:00 00:06:06 Paul Juon Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15

Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano Sono Lumin 92136

23:46:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan

Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650

23:56:00 00:02:28 Joseph Achron Hebrew Lullaby Op 35

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10