Program Guide 09-22-2013
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Jane Glover, conductor; Nadya Tichman, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Yun Jie Liu, viola; Barbara Bogatin, viola da gamba; Marie Dalby Szuts, viola da gamba; Robin McKee, flute; Jonathan D. Fischer, oboe; John Thiessen, trumpet
00:03:00 00:10:03 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 3 in G major
00:16:00 00:11:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G
00:31:00 00:12:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F
00:46:00 00:16:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B flat
01:05:00 00:19:47 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks
01:26:00 00:10:24 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Symphony in G
01:38:00 00:20:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Daniele Gatti; Yefim Bronfman, piano (recorded 8/22/2013)
02:03:00 00:12:36 Witold Lutoslawski Funeral Music for String Orchestra
02:18:00 00:24:17 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 3
02:46:00 00:49:53 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite
Encore: Béla BARTÓK (1881-1945): Violin Concerto No. 2 – II. Andante tranquillo & III. Allegro molto
Isaac Stern, violin; Bernard Haitink, conductor (Q Disc 97014) [16:27]
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock
Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy: Rufford Park Poachers
Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor (Reference 117) Music: 4:35
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 in c minor Op 67
Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos (Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen) Music: 7:49
Piano Puzzler: Mirabai Knight from New York City 06:39
Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro moderato from Piano Trio No. 7 in B-flat Op 97 "Archduke"
Morgenstern Trio (Kunstraum Klosterkirche, Traunstein; Traunstein Summer Concerts) Music: 13:48
Philip Sparke: Music for Battle Creek: 1. Prelude and Toccata; 2. Elegy: In memoriam, John and Marguerite Gray; 3. Rondo Finale
Brass Band of Battle Creek; Sarah Ioannides, conductor (W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, Battle Creek, MI) Music: 15:17
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Franz Schubert: Minuet No. 5 in C D 89
Moscow Virtuosi; Vladimir Spivakov, conductor (RCA 60452) music: 4:32
Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in D Op 5/1
Seattle Baroque Soloists; Kris Kwapis, baroque trumpet; Ingrid Matthews, violin; Tekla Cunningham, violin; Nathan Whittaker, cello; John Lenti, lute; Byron Schenkman, harpsichord (Classical KING FM Studios, Seattle, Washington) Music: 10:55
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo Capriccioso
Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 6:35
Franz Schubert: Andantino from Sonata in A
Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 7:53
Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque, Claire de Lune
Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 5:01
Astor Piazzolla: Libertango
Zamfirescu Guitar Trio: Ionut Zamfirescu, guitar; Stan Zamfirescu, guitar; Georgeta Zamfirescu, guitar (Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania) Music: 2:11
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: John Dowland X 3 - Three recent releases celebrate the English Golden Age master of song: French lutenist Thomas Dunford, a Hamburg ensemble, and the American duo Mignarda.
MUSICA SACRA
07:02:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
07:08:00 00:13:37 Benjamin Britten Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80408
07:23:00 00:29:51 Frank Martin Mass for Double Chorus Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded: August 4, 2013 in Aspen, CO
Alumni Piano Trio [Haruno Sato, violin, age 18 from Cleveland, OH; Adria Ye, piano, age 15 from Feasterville, PA; Austin Huntington, cello, age 19 from South Bend, IN]
Finale from the Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn
Brian Mangrum, horn, age 18 from Montreal, Canada
Villanelle by Paul Dukas, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Sterling Elliott, cello, age 14 from Newport News, VA
First movement from the Cello Concerto in d by Édouard Lalo, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Jiacheng Xiong, piano, age 15 from China
Fuga: Allegro con spirito from Sonata by Samuel Barber
Angela Wee, violin, age 16 from Woodbury, NY
Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Colton Peltier, piano, age 19 from Hastings, MN
Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B-flat "Feux follets" by Franz Liszt
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:04:00 00:23:40 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants Op 22
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
10:30:00 00:14:16 Germaine Tailleferre Piano Trio
Clementi Trio Largo 56618
10:47:00 00:08:01 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
10:55:00 00:05:06 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:03:00 00:42:16 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98
John Axelrod Verdi Symphony Milan Telarc 34658
11:47:00 00:02:49 Clara Schumann Am Strande
Indra Thomas, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658
11:52:00 00:02:22 Clara Schumann Ich stand in dunklen Träumen Op 13
Indra Thomas, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658
11:57:00 00:02:36 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16
Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:09:00 00:21:33 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Choral Suite
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631
12:33:00 00:09:37 Eric Coates The Three Bears Phantasy
Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Leo Phillips, violin ASV 2053
12:46:00 00:08:49 Michael Torke Javelin
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Kurt Weill. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
14:55:00 00:05:10 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from "Autumn" Concerto in F
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:17:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G
Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532
15:23:00 00:14:02 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother Goose"
Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084
15:40:00 00:14:56 Michael Torke Ash
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/James Feddeck; John Clouser, bassoon; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:04:40 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61
16:08:00 00:03:05 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo Op 61
16:11:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61
16:18:00 00:05:34 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61
16:26:00 00:18:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat
16:48:00 00:16:11 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from "Roméo et Juliette" Op 17
17:08:00 00:15:56 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2
17:37:00 00:22:39 Claude Debussy La mer
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
18:18:00 00:11:06 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro
Chamber Ensemble Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Martin Chalifour, violin Telarc 80361
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:12:18 Hector Berlioz Overture to "Les Francs Juges" Op 3
Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790
19:16:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A
Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598
19:48:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 52
Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.
Loris Chobanian: Sonata for Guitar
William Kanengiser, guitar (private CD) 14:24
James Marron: Winter Scenes
James Marron, guitar (Marron CD 1998) 8:40
Jeffrey Mumford: a window of resonant light
CORE Ensemble (Albany 698) 13:04
Andrew Rindfleisch: Improvisation Situation
Zeitgeist; Andrew Rindfleisch, bongos, voice (Innova 785) 14:10
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From the BBC Proms - performances from the world’s most popular classical music festival, recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall
Eric Coates: Sound and Vision March.
Sir Arthur Sulivan (arr Hills): Mikado Memories.
Billy Mayerl: Ace of Hearts from Four Aces Suite.
Fats Waller: A Handful of Keys.
Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn Dances.
John Ireland: Villanella from Miniature Suite.
Roger Quilter: A Children’s Overture
Richard Hills (1871 Willis-1933 Harrison-2004 Mander/Royal Albert Hall, London) BBC Special (r. 8/26/13)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:47 Keith Jarrett Adagio for Oboe & Strings
Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marcia Butler, oboe ECM 1450
23:11:00 00:08:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089
23:22:00 00:04:08 Lü Wencheng Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake
Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 8233
23:26:00 00:06:08 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
23:32:00 00:04:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: October Op 37
Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701
23:38:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244
23:46:00 00:08:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
23:56:00 00:02:22 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In trutina
Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Patricia Petibon, soprano DeutGram 4778778