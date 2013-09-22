Program Guide 09-22-2013

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Jane Glover, conductor; Nadya Tichman, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Yun Jie Liu, viola; Barbara Bogatin, viola da gamba; Marie Dalby Szuts, viola da gamba; Robin McKee, flute; Jonathan D. Fischer, oboe; John Thiessen, trumpet

00:03:00 00:10:03 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 3 in G major

00:16:00 00:11:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G

00:31:00 00:12:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F

00:46:00 00:16:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B flat

01:05:00 00:19:47 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks

01:26:00 00:10:24 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Symphony in G

01:38:00 00:20:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Daniele Gatti; Yefim Bronfman, piano (recorded 8/22/2013)

02:03:00 00:12:36 Witold Lutoslawski Funeral Music for String Orchestra

02:18:00 00:24:17 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 3

02:46:00 00:49:53 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite

Encore: Béla BARTÓK (1881-1945): Violin Concerto No. 2 – II. Andante tranquillo & III. Allegro molto

Isaac Stern, violin; Bernard Haitink, conductor (Q Disc 97014) [16:27]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy: Rufford Park Poachers

Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor (Reference 117) Music: 4:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 in c minor Op 67

Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos (Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen) Music: 7:49

Piano Puzzler: Mirabai Knight from New York City 06:39

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro moderato from Piano Trio No. 7 in B-flat Op 97 "Archduke"

Morgenstern Trio (Kunstraum Klosterkirche, Traunstein; Traunstein Summer Concerts) Music: 13:48

Philip Sparke: Music for Battle Creek: 1. Prelude and Toccata; 2. Elegy: In memoriam, John and Marguerite Gray; 3. Rondo Finale

Brass Band of Battle Creek; Sarah Ioannides, conductor (W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, Battle Creek, MI) Music: 15:17

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Schubert: Minuet No. 5 in C D 89

Moscow Virtuosi; Vladimir Spivakov, conductor (RCA 60452) music: 4:32

Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in D Op 5/1

Seattle Baroque Soloists; Kris Kwapis, baroque trumpet; Ingrid Matthews, violin; Tekla Cunningham, violin; Nathan Whittaker, cello; John Lenti, lute; Byron Schenkman, harpsichord (Classical KING FM Studios, Seattle, Washington) Music: 10:55

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo Capriccioso

Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 6:35

Franz Schubert: Andantino from Sonata in A

Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 7:53

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque, Claire de Lune

Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 5:01

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango

Zamfirescu Guitar Trio: Ionut Zamfirescu, guitar; Stan Zamfirescu, guitar; Georgeta Zamfirescu, guitar (Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania) Music: 2:11

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: John Dowland X 3 - Three recent releases celebrate the English Golden Age master of song: French lutenist Thomas Dunford, a Hamburg ensemble, and the American duo Mignarda.

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

07:08:00 00:13:37 Benjamin Britten Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80408

07:23:00 00:29:51 Frank Martin Mass for Double Chorus Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded: August 4, 2013 in Aspen, CO

Alumni Piano Trio [Haruno Sato, violin, age 18 from Cleveland, OH; Adria Ye, piano, age 15 from Feasterville, PA; Austin Huntington, cello, age 19 from South Bend, IN]

Finale from the Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn

Brian Mangrum, horn, age 18 from Montreal, Canada

Villanelle by Paul Dukas, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sterling Elliott, cello, age 14 from Newport News, VA

First movement from the Cello Concerto in d by Édouard Lalo, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Jiacheng Xiong, piano, age 15 from China

Fuga: Allegro con spirito from Sonata by Samuel Barber

Angela Wee, violin, age 16 from Woodbury, NY

Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Colton Peltier, piano, age 19 from Hastings, MN

Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B-flat "Feux follets" by Franz Liszt

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:23:40 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

10:30:00 00:14:16 Germaine Tailleferre Piano Trio

Clementi Trio Largo 56618

10:47:00 00:08:01 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

10:55:00 00:05:06 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Flute Concerto in A

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:03:00 00:42:16 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

John Axelrod Verdi Symphony Milan Telarc 34658

11:47:00 00:02:49 Clara Schumann Am Strande

Indra Thomas, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658

11:52:00 00:02:22 Clara Schumann Ich stand in dunklen Träumen Op 13

Indra Thomas, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658

11:57:00 00:02:36 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:21:33 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Choral Suite

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

12:33:00 00:09:37 Eric Coates The Three Bears Phantasy

Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Leo Phillips, violin ASV 2053

12:46:00 00:08:49 Michael Torke Javelin

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Kurt Weill. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

14:55:00 00:05:10 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from "Autumn" Concerto in F

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:17:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G

Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532

15:23:00 00:14:02 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother Goose"

Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084

15:40:00 00:14:56 Michael Torke Ash

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/James Feddeck; John Clouser, bassoon; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:04:40 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61

16:08:00 00:03:05 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo Op 61

16:11:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

16:18:00 00:05:34 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61

16:26:00 00:18:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat

16:48:00 00:16:11 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from "Roméo et Juliette" Op 17

17:08:00 00:15:56 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2

17:37:00 00:22:39 Claude Debussy La mer

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

18:18:00 00:11:06 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro

Chamber Ensemble Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Martin Chalifour, violin Telarc 80361

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:18 Hector Berlioz Overture to "Les Francs Juges" Op 3

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

19:16:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

19:48:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 52

Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.

Loris Chobanian: Sonata for Guitar

William Kanengiser, guitar (private CD) 14:24

James Marron: Winter Scenes

James Marron, guitar (Marron CD 1998) 8:40

Jeffrey Mumford: a window of resonant light

CORE Ensemble (Albany 698) 13:04

Andrew Rindfleisch: Improvisation Situation

Zeitgeist; Andrew Rindfleisch, bongos, voice (Innova 785) 14:10

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From the BBC Proms - performances from the world’s most popular classical music festival, recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Eric Coates: Sound and Vision March.

Sir Arthur Sulivan (arr Hills): Mikado Memories.

Billy Mayerl: Ace of Hearts from Four Aces Suite.

Fats Waller: A Handful of Keys.

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn Dances.

John Ireland: Villanella from Miniature Suite.

Roger Quilter: A Children’s Overture

Richard Hills (1871 Willis-1933 Harrison-2004 Mander/Royal Albert Hall, London) BBC Special (r. 8/26/13)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:47 Keith Jarrett Adagio for Oboe & Strings

Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marcia Butler, oboe ECM 1450

23:11:00 00:08:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

23:22:00 00:04:08 Lü Wencheng Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake

Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 8233

23:26:00 00:06:08 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:32:00 00:04:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: October Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

23:38:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244

23:46:00 00:08:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:56:00 00:02:22 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In trutina

Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Patricia Petibon, soprano DeutGram 4778778