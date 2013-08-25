Program Guide 08-25-2013
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Alexander Barantschik, violin
00:03:00 00:07:43 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major
00:13:00 00:34:00 Alfred Schnittke Violin Concerto No. 4 Op 7
00:50:00 00:45:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68
01:38:00 00:20:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C major
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Iván Fischer
02:03:00 00:29:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 21
02:35:00 00:34:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36
03:12:00 00:33:42 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
03:47:00 Encore: Ludwig van BEETHOVEN (1770-1827): Music from Septet in E flat Op 20
The Nash Ensemble (ASV 4002) [10:04]
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child (repeat)
Phillipe Gaubert: Madrigal
James Galway flute; Phillip Moll, piano; London Mozart Players (RCA 63725) 4:27
Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in D Major for String Orchestra
Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Edo de Waart, conductor (Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Saint Paul, MN) 11:55
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in D K 285
Sir James Galway, flute; Arianna Warsaw-Fan, violin; Philip Kramp, viola; Meta Weiss, cello (Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA) 14:09
Gabriel Faure: Pelleas and Melisande Suite Op 80
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Tanya Ratner, conductor (St. John the Divine Episcopal Church) 16:45
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child (repeat)
Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 in g Op 89/1
Joseph Swensen, violin; Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor (RCA 60444) 4:18
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in d FaWV L:d4
James Austin Smith, oboe; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Mark Steinberg, violin; Misha Amory, viola; Nina Lee, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; Pedja Muzijevic, piano (Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC) 8:23
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11
The Knights (Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA) 7:58
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105
Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor (Cité de la Musique, Paris) 22:43
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Judith - Our friend Katarina Livlianic continues her study of late medieval Croatian mystery plays with an amazing new film of the story of Judith.
MUSICA SACRA
07:02:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: He Watching Over Israel Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
07:08:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C major
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248
07:31:00 00:22:58 Felix Mendelssohn Psalm 42 "Wie der Hirsch schreit" Op 42
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Dame Janet Baker, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus VirginClas 61469
07:56:00 00:02:37 Franz Schubert Sanctus from German Mass
Richard Marlow Trinity College Choir Conifer 16851
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded January 12, 2013 in Denver, CO with the Colorado Symphony
Emily Switzer, violin, age 17 from Denver, CO
Zigeunerweisen Op 20 by Pablo de Sarasate
Colorado Children's Chorale (70 member choir), Deborah Desantis, artistic director and conductor
The Pelican from The Place of the Blest for treble choir and orchestra by Randall Thompson
Alumni feature: Kolio Plachkov, horn, age 25, associate principal horn of the Colorado Symphony
Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat Op 40 by Johannes Brahms, with Colorado Symphony concertmaster Yumi Hwang-Williams, violin and Christopher O'Riley, piano
Bryan Dunnewald, organ, age 17 from Arvada, CO
Maestoso from the Symphony No.3 Op 78 "Organ" by Camille Saint-Saëns
Break piece: Christopher O'Riley, piano
Andante from the Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 by Dmitri Shostakovich
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:06:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 63905
10:20:00 00:14:20 Leonard Bernstein "How a Great Symphony Was Written"
New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony 60692
10:36:00 00:06:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60692
10:42:00 00:11:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60692
10:55:00 00:04:17 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture]
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra TCO 8221
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:02:00 00:17:40 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456
11:21:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352
11:37:00 00:14:58 Gustav Mahler Rondo from Symphony No. 5
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608
11:49:00 00:09:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:09:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 63085
12:14:00 00:03:11 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: I Feel Pretty
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
12:17:00 00:04:41 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Maria
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
12:22:00 00:03:42 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
12:28:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830
12:38:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn War March of the Priests
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61843
12:44:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849
12:53:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, a version of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf with NE Ohio radio personality Jeff Kinzbach, plus the life and music of Leonard Bernstein.
Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf Op 67 (1936)
Jeff Kinzbach, narrator; St. Petersburg Radio & TV Symphony Orchestra/Stanislav Gorkovenko (Infinity Digital 57234 CD)
Selections from...
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story Symphonic Dances (1960)
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (Sony 92728 CD)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Leonard Bernstein, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (CBS MLK 39454 CD)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town Pas de deux (1944)
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (DeutGram 469 829 CD)
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet "Enter 3 Sailors" (1858)
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (DeutGram 469 829 CD)
Leonard Bernstein: Andante largamente from On the Waterfront (1954)
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (DeutGram 469 829 CD)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.15 in B-Flat K 450 (1784)
Leonard Bernstein, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (DeutGram 467 123 CD)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from the Symphony No.3 in E-Flat Op 55 "Eroica" (1804)
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (DeutGram 423481 CD)
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888/1896)
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (Sony 60732 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:31:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 16 in F Op 135
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779
15:37:00 00:07:31 Randall Thompson Allegro from Symphony No. 2
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
15:44:00 00:06:25 Randall Thompson Scherzo from Symphony No. 2
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
15:52:00 00:04:29 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Robin Ticciati; Simon Trpceski, piano– recorded live in Severance Hall
16:03:00 00:08:10 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62
16:15:00 00:33:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
16:52:00 00:44:43 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43
17:46:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:26:29 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite
Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352
MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir: Did not air due to technical difficulties
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
18:32:00 00:15:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
18:49:00 00:39:10 César Franck Symphony in D minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
19:30:00 00:54:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425718
20:25:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592
20:35 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margaret Brouwer: Pulse: a 50th Anniversary Fanfare
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orch/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559250) 6:05
Daniel McCarthy: Towers of Power: Chamber Symphony No. 4 for Saxophone and Winds
Timothy McAlister, saxophones; University of Arizona Wind Ensemble/Gregg I. Hanson (Albany 1108) 16:07
Edwin London: In Heinrich’s Shoes
Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80477) 24:53
21:32 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Women Work - in anticipation of Women’s Equality Day, a program to showcase women composers and organists
Barbara Harbach: A Celebration of Hymns (Azmon; In Babilone; Holy Manna; Chester)
1965 Aeolian-Skinner/Christ Church Cathedral, Saint Louis, MO) MSR Classics 1254
Emma Lou Diemer: Aria and Scherzo for Flute and Organ
Sue Lowcock Harris, flute; Joan DeVee Dixon (1991 Reuter/University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, AR) RBW Records 015
Amy Beach: Prelude on an Old Folk Tune
Miriam Zach (1992 Mander/Princeton University Chapel, Princeton, NJ) Minerva Productions 131926
Mary Beth Bennett: Variations on a Theme of Friedrich Ludwig Diehn (Outburst of Spring Triumphant)
Alan Morrison (1963 Casavant-Letourneau/Christ and St. Luke’s Church, Norfolk, VA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/8/2009)
Margaret Meier: Romantic Passacaglia on a 12-tone Theme
Frances Nobert (1998 Glatter-Götz/United Church of Christ, Congregational, Claremont, CA) Raven 550
Emma Lou Diemer: Psalm 121 (I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills) for Organ, Brass and Percussion
Emmanuel Brass; Emma Lou Diemer (1992 Reuter/University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, AR) RBW 013
LATE PROGRAM
22:32:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592
22:37:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
22:48:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
22:54:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164
23:02:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Andante for Strings Op 50
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
23:12:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: He Watching Over Israel
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
23:15:00 00:09:12 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371
23:26:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55
Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano Philips 434917
WCLV ALL NIGHT
23:32 00:39:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Telarc 80676