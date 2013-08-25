Program Guide 08-25-2013

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Alexander Barantschik, violin

00:03:00 00:07:43 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major

00:13:00 00:34:00 Alfred Schnittke Violin Concerto No. 4 Op 7

00:50:00 00:45:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

01:38:00 00:20:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C major

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Iván Fischer

02:03:00 00:29:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 21

02:35:00 00:34:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36

03:12:00 00:33:42 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

03:47:00 Encore: Ludwig van BEETHOVEN (1770-1827): Music from Septet in E flat Op 20

The Nash Ensemble (ASV 4002) [10:04]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child (repeat)

Phillipe Gaubert: Madrigal

James Galway flute; Phillip Moll, piano; London Mozart Players (RCA 63725) 4:27

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in D Major for String Orchestra

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Edo de Waart, conductor (Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Saint Paul, MN) 11:55

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in D K 285

Sir James Galway, flute; Arianna Warsaw-Fan, violin; Philip Kramp, viola; Meta Weiss, cello (Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA) 14:09

Gabriel Faure: Pelleas and Melisande Suite Op 80

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Tanya Ratner, conductor (St. John the Divine Episcopal Church) 16:45

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child (repeat)

Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 in g Op 89/1

Joseph Swensen, violin; Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor (RCA 60444) 4:18

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in d FaWV L:d4

James Austin Smith, oboe; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Mark Steinberg, violin; Misha Amory, viola; Nina Lee, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; Pedja Muzijevic, piano (Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC) 8:23

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11

The Knights (Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA) 7:58

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105

Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor (Cité de la Musique, Paris) 22:43

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Judith - Our friend Katarina Livlianic continues her study of late medieval Croatian mystery plays with an amazing new film of the story of Judith.

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: He Watching Over Israel Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

07:08:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C major

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248

07:31:00 00:22:58 Felix Mendelssohn Psalm 42 "Wie der Hirsch schreit" Op 42

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Dame Janet Baker, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus VirginClas 61469

07:56:00 00:02:37 Franz Schubert Sanctus from German Mass

Richard Marlow Trinity College Choir Conifer 16851

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded January 12, 2013 in Denver, CO with the Colorado Symphony

Emily Switzer, violin, age 17 from Denver, CO

Zigeunerweisen Op 20 by Pablo de Sarasate

Colorado Children's Chorale (70 member choir), Deborah Desantis, artistic director and conductor

The Pelican from The Place of the Blest for treble choir and orchestra by Randall Thompson

Alumni feature: Kolio Plachkov, horn, age 25, associate principal horn of the Colorado Symphony

Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat Op 40 by Johannes Brahms, with Colorado Symphony concertmaster Yumi Hwang-Williams, violin and Christopher O'Riley, piano

Bryan Dunnewald, organ, age 17 from Arvada, CO

Maestoso from the Symphony No.3 Op 78 "Organ" by Camille Saint-Saëns

Break piece: Christopher O'Riley, piano

Andante from the Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 by Dmitri Shostakovich

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:06:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 63905

10:20:00 00:14:20 Leonard Bernstein "How a Great Symphony Was Written"

New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony 60692

10:36:00 00:06:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60692

10:42:00 00:11:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60692

10:55:00 00:04:17 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture]

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra TCO 8221

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:02:00 00:17:40 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456

11:21:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

11:37:00 00:14:58 Gustav Mahler Rondo from Symphony No. 5

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

11:49:00 00:09:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 63085

12:14:00 00:03:11 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: I Feel Pretty

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

12:17:00 00:04:41 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Maria

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

12:22:00 00:03:42 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

12:28:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830

12:38:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn War March of the Priests

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61843

12:44:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849

12:53:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, a version of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf with NE Ohio radio personality Jeff Kinzbach, plus the life and music of Leonard Bernstein.

Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf Op 67 (1936)

Jeff Kinzbach, narrator; St. Petersburg Radio & TV Symphony Orchestra/Stanislav Gorkovenko (Infinity Digital 57234 CD)

Selections from...

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story Symphonic Dances (1960)

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (Sony 92728 CD)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Leonard Bernstein, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (CBS MLK 39454 CD)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town Pas de deux (1944)

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (DeutGram 469 829 CD)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet "Enter 3 Sailors" (1858)

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (DeutGram 469 829 CD)

Leonard Bernstein: Andante largamente from On the Waterfront (1954)

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (DeutGram 469 829 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.15 in B-Flat K 450 (1784)

Leonard Bernstein, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (DeutGram 467 123 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from the Symphony No.3 in E-Flat Op 55 "Eroica" (1804)

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (DeutGram 423481 CD)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888/1896)

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Benstein (Sony 60732 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:31:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 16 in F Op 135

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779

15:37:00 00:07:31 Randall Thompson Allegro from Symphony No. 2

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

15:44:00 00:06:25 Randall Thompson Scherzo from Symphony No. 2

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

15:52:00 00:04:29 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Robin Ticciati; Simon Trpceski, piano– recorded live in Severance Hall

16:03:00 00:08:10 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

16:15:00 00:33:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

16:52:00 00:44:43 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

17:46:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:26:29 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite

Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir: Did not air due to technical difficulties

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

18:32:00 00:15:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

18:49:00 00:39:10 César Franck Symphony in D minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

19:30:00 00:54:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425718

20:25:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

20:35 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Pulse: a 50th Anniversary Fanfare

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orch/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559250) 6:05

Daniel McCarthy: Towers of Power: Chamber Symphony No. 4 for Saxophone and Winds

Timothy McAlister, saxophones; University of Arizona Wind Ensemble/Gregg I. Hanson (Albany 1108) 16:07

Edwin London: In Heinrich’s Shoes

Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80477) 24:53

21:32 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Women Work - in anticipation of Women’s Equality Day, a program to showcase women composers and organists

Barbara Harbach: A Celebration of Hymns (Azmon; In Babilone; Holy Manna; Chester)

1965 Aeolian-Skinner/Christ Church Cathedral, Saint Louis, MO) MSR Classics 1254

Emma Lou Diemer: Aria and Scherzo for Flute and Organ

Sue Lowcock Harris, flute; Joan DeVee Dixon (1991 Reuter/University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, AR) RBW Records 015

Amy Beach: Prelude on an Old Folk Tune

Miriam Zach (1992 Mander/Princeton University Chapel, Princeton, NJ) Minerva Productions 131926

Mary Beth Bennett: Variations on a Theme of Friedrich Ludwig Diehn (Outburst of Spring Triumphant)

Alan Morrison (1963 Casavant-Letourneau/Christ and St. Luke’s Church, Norfolk, VA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/8/2009)

Margaret Meier: Romantic Passacaglia on a 12-tone Theme

Frances Nobert (1998 Glatter-Götz/United Church of Christ, Congregational, Claremont, CA) Raven 550

Emma Lou Diemer: Psalm 121 (I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills) for Organ, Brass and Percussion

Emmanuel Brass; Emma Lou Diemer (1992 Reuter/University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, AR) RBW 013

LATE PROGRAM

22:32:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

22:37:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

22:48:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

22:54:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

23:02:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Andante for Strings Op 50

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

23:12:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: He Watching Over Israel

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

23:15:00 00:09:12 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

23:26:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55

Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano Philips 434917

WCLV ALL NIGHT

23:32 00:39:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Telarc 80676