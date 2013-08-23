Program Guide 08-23-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60
Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809
00:39:00 01:09:07 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682
01:50:00 00:34:32 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C Op 17
Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281
02:26:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 10
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
03:02:00 00:31:11 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Suite
Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313
03:35:00 00:14:24 Constant Lambert The Rio Grande
BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo 436118
03:51:00 00:29:02 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
04:21:00 00:28:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409
04:51:00 00:25:35 Friedrich Witt Jena Symphony in C
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089
05:18:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
05:38:00 00:05:43 Erik Satie Jack in the Box
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290
05:54:00 00:05:24 Claude Debussy Tarantelle styrienne "Danse"
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 74006
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:02:06 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Mi-a-ou Op 56
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416
06:10:00 00:07:06 Paul Pabst Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's "The Sleeping Beauty"
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
06:20:00 00:04:55 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Men of; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
06:25:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia
Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510
06:37:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March
Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440
06:40:00 00:06:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821
06:51:00 00:03:06 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat Op 28
Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388
06:54:00 00:01:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians: Galop Op 26
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
06:55:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "Corcoran Cadets"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:03:43 Carlos Salzedo Chanson de la Nuit
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
07:10:00 00:05:09 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World
London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Choir EMI 54054
07:17:00 00:04:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1
Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360
07:23:00 00:01:36 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
07:25:00 00:05:50 Alfredo Catalani Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
07:33:00 00:02:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Michurin: Waltz Op 78
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
07:40:00 00:06:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo from Cello Sonata Op 19
Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120
07:48:00 00:02:32 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus
Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Men of; Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410
07:53:00 00:04:32 Richard Hayman Kid Stuff
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68131
08:05:00 00:03:24 Zez Confrey Kitten on the Keys
Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
08:13:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to "The School for Scandal" Op 5
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958
08:23:00 00:04:40 Michael Jackson Billy Jean
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
08:30:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116
08:43:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F Op 7
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002
08:52:00 00:03:07 Jorge Gomez Badinerie from Bach's Orch Suite No. 2
Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164
08:57:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates
London Symphony Orchestra John Williams London Voices Sony 51333
09:05:00 00:15:50 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
09:26:00 00:04:16 John Williams Superman: March
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
09:33:00 00:10:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 4
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682
09:44:00 00:09:10 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from "Kismet" Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
09:55:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:26 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York
Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358
10:02:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
10:05:00 00:07:18 Giuseppe Torelli Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C
Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Wallace Collection Nimbus 5017
10:17:00 00:03:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Scène
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
10:20:00 00:05:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Waltz
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
10:28:00 00:04:35 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
10:33:00 00:13:40 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331
10:50:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
11:23:00 00:06:47 Antonio Vivaldi Cello Concerto in D
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello Sony 62719
11:32:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
11:42:00 00:08:33 Rodion Shchedrin Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra "Naughty Limericks"
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
11:52:00 00:06:33 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:12:00 00:03:30 Traditional Basle March
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600
12:17:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz "The Skaters" Op 183
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
12:25:00 00:07:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on "The Carnival of Venice"
Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804
12:36:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932
12:45:00 00:09:47 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Where the Lemons Blossom" Op 364
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
12:56:00 00:03:06 Frank Loesser How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:48:08 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 3 in D Op 33
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904
13:48:00 00:08:36 César Cui Two Pieces Op 36
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:03:14 Paul Hindemith Ragtime
Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798
14:03:00 00:03:32 Brian Dykstra Spring Beauties Rag
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
14:09:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451
14:20:00 00:07:23 Sir Arnold Bax Symphonic Scherzo
Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8464
14:31:00 00:10:10 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
14:43:00 00:13:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
14:57:00 00:02:35 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Mazurka
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
AUGUST CHOICE CD’S
15:00:00 00:10:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 4
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682
15:13:00 00:13:22 Edvard Grieg Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 16
Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311
15:28:00 00:11:12 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608
15:41:00 00:06:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60692
15:50:00 00:07:02 Jerome Moross Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
London Symphony Orchestra JoAnn Falletta John Alley, piano Albany 1403
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:27 Constant Lambert Horoscope: Dance for the Followers of Leo
Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118
16:06:00 00:03:22 Igor Stravinsky Circus Polka
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865
16:11:00 00:11:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192
16:27:00 00:02:50 Henry Mancini Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Henry Mancini Chorus Telarc 80183
16:36:00 00:04:47 Louis Théodore Gouvy Scherzo from Symphony No. 4
Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382
16:41:00 00:07:42 H. Balfour Gardiner Overture to a Comedy
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
16:52:00 00:02:49 Moritz Moszkowski Etincelles Op 36
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
16:57:00 00:02:19 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 15 in B flat
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
17:05:00 00:04:39 Franz Schmidt Notre Dame: Intermezzo
Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 88103
17:12:00 00:08:21 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov May Night: Overture
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
17:22:00 00:14:07 Sir Hamilton Harty A Comedy Overture
Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314
17:40:00 00:02:13 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes galantes: Danse des Sauvages
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
17:44:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
17:52:00 00:02:34 William Bolcom Lime Jell-O Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise
Joan Morris, mezzo-soprano; William Bolcom, piano RCA 5830
17:56:00 00:01:51 George Frideric Handel Acis and Galatea: Happy We!
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:16:38 Anton Bruckner Andante from Symphony No. 4 "Romantic"
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682
18:28:00 00:04:37 Georges Bizet Carmen: Gypsy Dance
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777
18:35:00 00:03:37 Peter Tchaikovsky The Maid of Orleans: Gypsy Dance
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
18:42:00 00:12:58 François Joseph Gossec Symphony in E flat Op 5
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9661
18:53:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693
19:23:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032
20:13:00 00:39:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203
20:55:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES
21:02:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
21:17:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 "Organ"
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, piano MAA 2001
21:55:00 00:03:35 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
22:57:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Elyzabeth Holford, Executive Director, Equality Ohio The Path to Marriage Equality in Ohio
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:02 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80
Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006
23:11:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530
23:21:00 00:05:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34
English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 458858
23:26:00 00:13:08 Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet
Melos Quartet Enrique Santiago, viola Harm Mundi 901421
23:41:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99
Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004
23:48:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
23:56:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky None But the Lonely Heart Op 6
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962