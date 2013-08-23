Program Guide 08-23-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60

Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

00:39:00 01:09:07 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682

01:50:00 00:34:32 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C Op 17

Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

02:26:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

03:02:00 00:31:11 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Suite

Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313

03:35:00 00:14:24 Constant Lambert The Rio Grande

BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo 436118

03:51:00 00:29:02 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

04:21:00 00:28:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

04:51:00 00:25:35 Friedrich Witt Jena Symphony in C

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089

05:18:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

05:38:00 00:05:43 Erik Satie Jack in the Box

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

05:54:00 00:05:24 Claude Debussy Tarantelle styrienne "Danse"

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 74006

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:02:06 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Mi-a-ou Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

06:10:00 00:07:06 Paul Pabst Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's "The Sleeping Beauty"

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

06:20:00 00:04:55 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Men of; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

06:25:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia

Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510

06:37:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March

Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440

06:40:00 00:06:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821

06:51:00 00:03:06 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat Op 28

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

06:54:00 00:01:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians: Galop Op 26

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

06:55:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "Corcoran Cadets"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:03:43 Carlos Salzedo Chanson de la Nuit

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

07:10:00 00:05:09 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World

London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Choir EMI 54054

07:17:00 00:04:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1

Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360

07:23:00 00:01:36 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

07:25:00 00:05:50 Alfredo Catalani Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

07:33:00 00:02:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Michurin: Waltz Op 78

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

07:40:00 00:06:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo from Cello Sonata Op 19

Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

07:48:00 00:02:32 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus

Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Men of; Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410

07:53:00 00:04:32 Richard Hayman Kid Stuff

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68131

08:05:00 00:03:24 Zez Confrey Kitten on the Keys

Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

08:13:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to "The School for Scandal" Op 5

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958

08:23:00 00:04:40 Michael Jackson Billy Jean

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

08:30:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1

Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

08:43:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F Op 7

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002

08:52:00 00:03:07 Jorge Gomez Badinerie from Bach's Orch Suite No. 2

Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

08:57:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates

London Symphony Orchestra John Williams London Voices Sony 51333

09:05:00 00:15:50 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

09:26:00 00:04:16 John Williams Superman: March

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:33:00 00:10:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 4

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682

09:44:00 00:09:10 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from "Kismet" Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

09:55:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:26 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York

Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

10:02:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

10:05:00 00:07:18 Giuseppe Torelli Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C

Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Wallace Collection Nimbus 5017

10:17:00 00:03:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Scène

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

10:20:00 00:05:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Waltz

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

10:28:00 00:04:35 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

10:33:00 00:13:40 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331

10:50:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

11:23:00 00:06:47 Antonio Vivaldi Cello Concerto in D

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello Sony 62719

11:32:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

11:42:00 00:08:33 Rodion Shchedrin Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra "Naughty Limericks"

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

11:52:00 00:06:33 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:12:00 00:03:30 Traditional Basle March

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600

12:17:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz "The Skaters" Op 183

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

12:25:00 00:07:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on "The Carnival of Venice"

Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804

12:36:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

12:45:00 00:09:47 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Where the Lemons Blossom" Op 364

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:56:00 00:03:06 Frank Loesser How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:48:08 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 3 in D Op 33

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

13:48:00 00:08:36 César Cui Two Pieces Op 36

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:03:14 Paul Hindemith Ragtime

Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

14:03:00 00:03:32 Brian Dykstra Spring Beauties Rag

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

14:09:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

14:20:00 00:07:23 Sir Arnold Bax Symphonic Scherzo

Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8464

14:31:00 00:10:10 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

14:43:00 00:13:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

14:57:00 00:02:35 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Mazurka

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

AUGUST CHOICE CD’S

15:00:00 00:10:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 4

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682

15:13:00 00:13:22 Edvard Grieg Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 16

Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

15:28:00 00:11:12 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

15:41:00 00:06:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60692

15:50:00 00:07:02 Jerome Moross Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

London Symphony Orchestra JoAnn Falletta John Alley, piano Albany 1403

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:27 Constant Lambert Horoscope: Dance for the Followers of Leo

Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118

16:06:00 00:03:22 Igor Stravinsky Circus Polka

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865

16:11:00 00:11:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

16:27:00 00:02:50 Henry Mancini Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Henry Mancini Chorus Telarc 80183

16:36:00 00:04:47 Louis Théodore Gouvy Scherzo from Symphony No. 4

Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

16:41:00 00:07:42 H. Balfour Gardiner Overture to a Comedy

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

16:52:00 00:02:49 Moritz Moszkowski Etincelles Op 36

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

16:57:00 00:02:19 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 15 in B flat

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

17:05:00 00:04:39 Franz Schmidt Notre Dame: Intermezzo

Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 88103

17:12:00 00:08:21 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov May Night: Overture

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

17:22:00 00:14:07 Sir Hamilton Harty A Comedy Overture

Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

17:40:00 00:02:13 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes galantes: Danse des Sauvages

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

17:44:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

17:52:00 00:02:34 William Bolcom Lime Jell-O Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise

Joan Morris, mezzo-soprano; William Bolcom, piano RCA 5830

17:56:00 00:01:51 George Frideric Handel Acis and Galatea: Happy We!

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:38 Anton Bruckner Andante from Symphony No. 4 "Romantic"

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682

18:28:00 00:04:37 Georges Bizet Carmen: Gypsy Dance

Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777

18:35:00 00:03:37 Peter Tchaikovsky The Maid of Orleans: Gypsy Dance

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

18:42:00 00:12:58 François Joseph Gossec Symphony in E flat Op 5

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9661

18:53:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

19:23:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032

20:13:00 00:39:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

20:55:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES

21:02:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

21:17:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 "Organ"

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, piano MAA 2001

21:55:00 00:03:35 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

22:57:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Elyzabeth Holford, Executive Director, Equality Ohio The Path to Marriage Equality in Ohio

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:02 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80

Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006

23:11:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

23:21:00 00:05:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34

English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 458858

23:26:00 00:13:08 Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet

Melos Quartet Enrique Santiago, viola Harm Mundi 901421

23:41:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99

Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

23:48:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:56:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky None But the Lonely Heart Op 6

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962