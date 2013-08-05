Program Guide 08-05-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9

Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178

00:36:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

00:57:00 01:09:07 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682

02:08:00 00:28:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Concert Fantasy in G major Op 56

Philharmonia Orchestra Vladimir Fedoseyev Mikhail Pletnev, piano VirginClas 61463

02:39:00 00:20:41 George Frideric Handel Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Kiera Duffy, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Barry Bauguess, trumpet; Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

03:01:00 00:32:26 William Schuman Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780

03:35:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

04:09:00 00:25:16 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112

04:36:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

05:06:00 00:28:01 César Franck Psyché

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

05:36:00 00:09:00 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4777463

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:03:06 Giuseppe Tartini Finale from Trumpet Concerto in D

English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Ole Edvard Antonsen, trumpet EMI 54897

06:10:00 00:09:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

06:20:00 00:03:47 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

06:29:00 00:10:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 4

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682

06:40:00 00:08:03 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

06:51:00 00:02:08 Hildegard von Bingen Alma Redemptoris Mater

Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320

06:55:00 00:03:17 Henry Fillmore March "King Karl King"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

07:05:00 00:03:59 Elmer Bernstein The Magnificent Seven: Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

07:10:00 00:08:14 Mauro Giuliani Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385

07:20:00 00:03:54 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Waltz

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

07:24:00 00:02:14 John Dowland I Shame at My Unworthiness

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

07:25:00 00:06:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #64

Carmina Quartet Denon 78963

07:40:00 00:06:40 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls: Medley

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

07:47:00 00:04:11 Harry Warren 42nd Street: 42nd Street

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

07:55:00 00:04:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Keyboard Concerto No. 4

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

07:58:00 00:01:27 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Tin Pan Alley

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

08:05:00 00:02:03 Arcangelo Corelli Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

08:10:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn War March of the Priests

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61843

08:16:00 00:06:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Lobet den Herrn"

Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

08:25:00 00:08:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

08:40:00 00:07:10 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Renaissance Dances

Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090

08:47:00 00:03:41 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

08:51:00 00:03:11 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

08:55:00 00:04:46 Gioacchino Rossini Il signor Bruschino: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

09:05:00 00:16:56 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 31 in F

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

09:25:00 00:02:53 Ennio Morricone The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Theme

Derek Wadsworth City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1057

09:29:00 00:04:40 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1: Gavotte Op 43

Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

09:36:00 00:02:07 Max Steiner Jezebel: Waltz

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

09:51:00 00:04:28 Claude Debussy Rêverie

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:45 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

10:03:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night "Sleigh Ride"

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133

10:09:00 00:07:21 Gabriel Pierné Trois Pièces

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

10:16:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Ballet Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

10:28:00 00:06:47 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Flutes in C

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute; Stephen Schultz, flute Harm Mundi 905193

10:35:00 00:14:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor

Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin; Rachel Podger, violin Harm Mundi 907155

10:50:00 00:27:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

11:20:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

11:28:00 00:07:12 Reinhold Glière Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

11:37:00 00:07:50 Georges Auric Ouverture

Antal Doráti London Symphony Orchestra Mercury 434335

11:46:00 00:09:06 Anton Rubinstein The Demon: Ballet Music

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Bis 71

11:57:00 00:01:58 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527

12:18:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano

Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

12:27:00 00:05:03 Johann Strauss Jr Spanish March Op 433

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:33:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:42:00 00:13:36 Frederick Loewe Camelot: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 5 of the Second Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind

13:05 COMPETITOR: Stanislav Khristenko

13:40 COMPETITOR: Henry Kramer

14:30 COMPETITOR: Maria Mazo

15:05 COMPETITOR: Quang Hong Luu

15:45 COMPETITOR: Wenbin Jin

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

16:35:00 00:04:46 John Williams Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

16:42:00 00:10:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 4

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682

16:57:00 00:02:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "To God Alone on High Be Glory"

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

17:05:00 00:04:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen

Zurich Opera House Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Anton Scharinger, bass Teldec 242716

17:12:00 00:07:56 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Doctor Cupid: Overture

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

17:22:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite

Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869

17:38:00 00:05:39 Randall Thompson Alleluia

Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

17:46:00 00:02:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Alleluia from Cantata No. 51

Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Edward Carroll, trumpet; Lee Soper, trumpet CBS 44652

17:51:00 00:03:34 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Finale

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

17:56:00 00:03:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 95

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SEVEN AT SIX with John Simna

18:12:00 00:11:50 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

18:25:00 00:28:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 86 in D

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 6 of the Second Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind

19:05 COMPETITOR: Cahill Smith

19:40 COMPETITOR: Kwan Yi

20:30 COMPETITOR: François Dumont

21:10 COMPETITOR: Miao Huang

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

21:40:00 00:19:05 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Robert Langevin, flute; Nikolaj Znaider, violin

22:03:00 00:19:09 Carl Nielsen Flute Concerto

22:26:00 00:35:53 Carl Nielsen Violin Concerto Op 33

23:05:00 00:34:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17