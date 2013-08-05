Program Guide 08-05-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9
Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178
00:36:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
00:57:00 01:09:07 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682
02:08:00 00:28:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Concert Fantasy in G major Op 56
Philharmonia Orchestra Vladimir Fedoseyev Mikhail Pletnev, piano VirginClas 61463
02:39:00 00:20:41 George Frideric Handel Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Kiera Duffy, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Barry Bauguess, trumpet; Apollo's Singers Avie 2270
03:01:00 00:32:26 William Schuman Symphony No. 3
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780
03:35:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
04:09:00 00:25:16 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112
04:36:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
05:06:00 00:28:01 César Franck Psyché
Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167
05:36:00 00:09:00 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4777463
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:03:06 Giuseppe Tartini Finale from Trumpet Concerto in D
English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Ole Edvard Antonsen, trumpet EMI 54897
06:10:00 00:09:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
06:20:00 00:03:47 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
06:29:00 00:10:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 4
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682
06:40:00 00:08:03 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178
06:51:00 00:02:08 Hildegard von Bingen Alma Redemptoris Mater
Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320
06:55:00 00:03:17 Henry Fillmore March "King Karl King"
Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
07:05:00 00:03:59 Elmer Bernstein The Magnificent Seven: Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
07:10:00 00:08:14 Mauro Giuliani Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385
07:20:00 00:03:54 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Waltz
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
07:24:00 00:02:14 John Dowland I Shame at My Unworthiness
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544
07:25:00 00:06:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #64
Carmina Quartet Denon 78963
07:40:00 00:06:40 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls: Medley
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008
07:47:00 00:04:11 Harry Warren 42nd Street: 42nd Street
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
07:55:00 00:04:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Keyboard Concerto No. 4
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
07:58:00 00:01:27 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Tin Pan Alley
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
08:05:00 00:02:03 Arcangelo Corelli Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011
08:10:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn War March of the Priests
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61843
08:16:00 00:06:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Lobet den Herrn"
Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716
08:25:00 00:08:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050
08:40:00 00:07:10 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Renaissance Dances
Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090
08:47:00 00:03:41 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
08:51:00 00:03:11 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
08:55:00 00:04:46 Gioacchino Rossini Il signor Bruschino: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
09:05:00 00:16:56 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 31 in F
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179
09:25:00 00:02:53 Ennio Morricone The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Theme
Derek Wadsworth City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1057
09:29:00 00:04:40 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1: Gavotte Op 43
Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227
09:36:00 00:02:07 Max Steiner Jezebel: Waltz
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
09:51:00 00:04:28 Claude Debussy Rêverie
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:45 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18
Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607
10:03:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night "Sleigh Ride"
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133
10:09:00 00:07:21 Gabriel Pierné Trois Pièces
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168
10:16:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Ballet Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
10:28:00 00:06:47 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Flutes in C
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute; Stephen Schultz, flute Harm Mundi 905193
10:35:00 00:14:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor
Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin; Rachel Podger, violin Harm Mundi 907155
10:50:00 00:27:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736
11:20:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
11:28:00 00:07:12 Reinhold Glière Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
11:37:00 00:07:50 Georges Auric Ouverture
Antal Doráti London Symphony Orchestra Mercury 434335
11:46:00 00:09:06 Anton Rubinstein The Demon: Ballet Music
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Bis 71
11:57:00 00:01:58 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527
12:18:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano
Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164
12:27:00 00:05:03 Johann Strauss Jr Spanish March Op 433
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
12:33:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
12:42:00 00:13:36 Frederick Loewe Camelot: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375
2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 5 of the Second Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind
13:05 COMPETITOR: Stanislav Khristenko
13:40 COMPETITOR: Henry Kramer
14:30 COMPETITOR: Maria Mazo
15:05 COMPETITOR: Quang Hong Luu
15:45 COMPETITOR: Wenbin Jin
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:35:00 00:04:46 John Williams Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600
16:42:00 00:10:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 4
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682
16:57:00 00:02:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "To God Alone on High Be Glory"
Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303
17:05:00 00:04:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen
Zurich Opera House Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Anton Scharinger, bass Teldec 242716
17:12:00 00:07:56 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Doctor Cupid: Overture
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
17:22:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite
Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869
17:38:00 00:05:39 Randall Thompson Alleluia
Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49
17:46:00 00:02:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Alleluia from Cantata No. 51
Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Edward Carroll, trumpet; Lee Soper, trumpet CBS 44652
17:51:00 00:03:34 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Finale
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708
17:56:00 00:03:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 95
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SEVEN AT SIX with John Simna
18:12:00 00:11:50 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653
18:25:00 00:28:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 86 in D
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313
2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 6 of the Second Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind
19:05 COMPETITOR: Cahill Smith
19:40 COMPETITOR: Kwan Yi
20:30 COMPETITOR: François Dumont
21:10 COMPETITOR: Miao Huang
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
21:40:00 00:19:05 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Robert Langevin, flute; Nikolaj Znaider, violin
22:03:00 00:19:09 Carl Nielsen Flute Concerto
22:26:00 00:35:53 Carl Nielsen Violin Concerto Op 33
23:05:00 00:34:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17