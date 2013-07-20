Program Guide 07-20-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:44:33 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano

Cecylia Arzewski, violin Telarc 80568

00:48:00 00:26:46 Karol Szymanowski Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 35

London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding

Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

01:16:00 00:53:19 Franz Schubert Mass No. 6 in E flat

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Benita Valente, soprano;

Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Glenn Siebert, tenor;

Myron Myers, bass Telarc 80212

02:11:00 00:38:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268

02:51:00 00:25:03 Francis Poulenc Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani in G minor

Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach

Olivier Latry, organ Ondine 1094

03:17:00 00:33:45 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 51

Takács Quartet Decca 425526

03:52:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

04:16:00 00:33:48 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 4 in G minor Op 167

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

04:52:00 00:25:09 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Suite

Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005

05:19:00 00:16:01 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

05:37:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Bedrich Smetana Overture to "The Bartered Bride"

Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

06:08:31 Samuel Gardner Jazzetto

Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:11:27 Samuel Gardner Coquetterie

Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:15:00 Samuel Gardner From the Canebreak

Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:19:00 Franz Schubert Entr'acte No. 3 & Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Sony 7714392

06:34:27 Joaquín Turina Rincón mágico: Desfile en forma de sonata

(Magical Corner: Parade in sonata form) Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 557438

07 23:00:50 Vicente Emilio Sojo Five Pieces from Venezuela

Cecilio Perera, guitar Naxos 573025

07:08:33 Morton Gould Pieces of China:The Great Wall, Fable, China Blue,

Puppets, Slow Dance-Lotus, China Chips

Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 299

07:23:39 Manuel Blasco De uno en uno vayan entrando; Ventezillo traviesso;

La chacona me pieden vaya

Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:34:08 Antonio Soler Quintet No. 4 in a

Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano Columna Musica 319

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

John Corigliano: The Red Violin: Coitus Musicalis; Victoria's Departure

Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra; Esa-Pekka Salonen,

conductor Sony 63010 4:39

Bernard Herman (arr Christopher O'Riley): Scene d'amour, from 'Vertigo'

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Redpath Hall, McGill University,

Montreal 5:03

Radiohead (arr Christopher O'Riley): Arpeggi

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Redpath Hall, McGill University,

Montreal Shuffle.Play.Listen CD Tour 5:45

Piano Puzzler: Bob B. USMC from West Friendship, MD

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-sharp minor Op 64/2

Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya

Hall, Seattle, WA 3:38

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: mvts 1, 2, 4 from String Quartet No. 19 in C K 465 "Dissonance"

Orion String Quartet Alice Tully Hall, Star Theatre, NYC 22:14

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies - Barley Wagons, Grovers Corners

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor RCA 61699 4:28

Heinrich Schutz (arr Raymond Mase): Three Italian Madrigals (1611) - II, III

American Brass Quintet: David Wakefield, horn; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Kevin Cobb,

trumpet; Michael Powell, trombone; John D. Rojak, bass trombone

Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, Colorado 5:15

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1939) (concert adaptation by Christopher Brellochs)

Sara Budde, clarinet; Christopher Brellochs, saxophone; Gareth Flowers, trumpet;

Michael Boriskin, piano Cortlandt Manor, New York 13:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in c Op 80

Peter Serkin, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus;

Andris Nelsons and John Oliver, directors Koussevitzky Music Shed, Tanglewood Music

Festival, Lenox, MA 23:21

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with Polish -1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer” –

Adagio sostenuto; presto – Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Ignaz Friedman, piano

(Naxos 110736 CD) 10:49

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op 63/3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano

(Naxos 110684 CD) 2:09

Frederic Chopin: Minute Waltz - Ignaz Friedman, piano

(Naxos 110684 CD) 1:22

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op 33/3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano

(Naxos 110684 CD) 2:25

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole: first movement - Bronislaw

Huberman, violin; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell

(Opyus Kura 2100 CD) 7:15

Anonymous (arr Landowska) : Three Polish dances from the 17th century –

Wanda Landowska, harpsichord (RCA 2830 LP) 4:00

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo Tarantelle - Ida Haendel, violin;

Alice Kotowska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 4:23

Karol Szymanowski: Mythes: La Fontaine d’Arethuse –

Ida Haendel, violin; Vladimir Ashkenazi, piano (Decca 460657 CD) 4:43

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A Major “Military” –

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 4:05

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: 2013 Summer Blockbusters

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman -

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Goodbye My Son from Man of Steel, 2013 – WaterTower WTM39449 -

Hans Zimmer - original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Earth from Oblivion, 2013 - Back Lot Music 5797-00022-8 -

Anthony Gonzalez/Joseph Trapanese - original soundtrack/Joseph Trapanese, cond.

Now You Don’t from Now You See Me, 2013 – Glassnote digital -

Brian Tyler - London Philharmonic Orchestra/Alan Wilson, cond.

Iron Man 3 and Battle Finale from Iron Man 3, 2013 - Hollywood Records D0001808802 -

Brian Tyler - London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Let's Misbehave used in The Great Gatsby, 2013 – WaterTower digital - Cole Porter -

Irving Aaronson and His Commanders

Ain't Misbehavin' used in The Great Gatsby, 2013 – WaterTower digital -

Fats Waller - Louis Armstrong

Kirk Enterprises and Star Trek Main Theme from Star Trek Into Darkness, 2013 -

Varese Sarabande 302 067 198 2/VSD-7198 - Michael Giacchino -

Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Tim Simonec, cond.

Return and Epic Finale from Epic, 2013 – Sony 888833735322 -

Danny Elfman - original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Finale from The Lone Ranger, 2013 – Intrada digital - Hans Zimmer -

original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Isolation from Iron Man 3, 2013 - Hollywood Records D0001808802 -

Brian Tyler - London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

What Are You Going to Do When You Are Not Saving The World from Man of Steel, 2013 –

WaterTower WTM39449 - Hans Zimmer - original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Finale from The Lone Ranger, 2013 - WaterTower WTM39449 - Hans Zimmer -

original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

The Lane Family from World War Z, 2013 - Warner Bros digital - Marco Beltrami -

original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

First Day at MU from Monsters University, 2013 - Walt Disney D001809302 -

Randy Newman - original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Y.M.C.A. and El Macho from Despicable Me 2, 2013 - Back Lot Music BLM0236 -

Heitor Pereira - original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Let Him Race from Turbo, 2013 - Relativity Music Group digital -

Henry Jackman - original soundtrack

Sword of Vengeance from The Wolverine, 2013 – Sony digital -

Marco Beltrami - original soundtrack

Elysium from Elysium, 2013 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 212 8/VSD-7212 -

Ryan Amon - original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams -

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Charles Ives &

Classical music that uses folk songs

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite

David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010

12:26:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

12:39:00 00:06:52 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances

New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8

12:48:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1

New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute;

Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

12:58:00 00:01:11 François Casadesus London Sketches: Children Play

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera

Giuseppe Verdi: I due Foscari [The Two Foscaris] (1844)

Barbarigo, A Senator…Ben Bliss

Jacopo Loredano…Levegen Orlov

Officer of Council of Ten…Omar Crook

Jacopo Foscari…Francesco Meli

Lucrezia Contarini…Marina Poplavskaya

Pisana…Tracy Cox

Francesco Foscari…Placido Domingo

Servant of the Doge…Hunter Phillips

Conductors: James Conlon

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:33:00 00:11:09 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

15:46:00 00:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

15:50:00 00:06:58 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 4 in F major Op 46

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: August 13, 1876: The Launch of the First “Ring” cycle at Bayreuth - A program about the danger and appeal of Wagner’s full-immersion mythology and why the composer was so important, even to those who hated him

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians -

Recorded: October 14, 2012 in Jordan Hall, Boston

Sebastian Stoger, cello, age 13 from New York, NY - Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky

accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Elizabeth Aoki, violin, age 9 from Cresskill, NJ - Introduction and Tarantelle Op 43 by Pablo de Sarasate

accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Vanessa Meiling Haynes, piano, age 15 from Shrewsbury, MA - Allegro ma non troppo – Presto

from the Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" by Ludwig van Beethoven

Guan Bo "William" Su, bass/baritone, age 18 from Beijing, China - Amor marinaro (Sailor's love)

by Gaetano Donizetti, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Bryan Duerfeldt, recorder, age 18 from Bloomington, MN - Concerto in C RV 443 by Antonio Vivaldi

and "The Bird and The Donkey" by Pete Rose (b.1942)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1991 on Stage

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:11 00:04:05 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Willamania

Company The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK48808

00:05:14 00:02:13 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Never Met a Man I Didn't Like

Keith Carradine The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK48808

00:07:54 00:04:09 John Kander-Fred Ebb And the World Goes Round

Brenda Presley And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

00:12:00 00:04:02 John Kander-Fred Ebb Marry Me/A Quiet Thing

Jim Walton-Karen Ziemba And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

00:17:03 00:02:52 Charles Strouse-Richard Maltby May the Best Man Win

Barry Bostwick-Joanna Gleason Nick and Nora -- Original B'way Cast Jay J1268

00:20:02 00:05:02 Schonberg-Boublil The Heat Is on in Saigon

Company Miss Saigon -- International Cast Angel 55564

00:24:57 00:03:58 Schonberg-Boublil I'd Give My Life for You

Joanna Ampi Miss Saigon -- International Cast Angel 55564

00:29:41 00:03:06 Cole Porter You Do Something to Me

Howard McGillian, Susan Powell Fifty Million Frenchmen -- Studio Cast New World 80417

00:32:44 00:03:02 Cole Porter Find Me a Primitive Man

Kim Criswell Fifty Million Frenchmen -- Studio Cast New World 80417

00:35:43 00:06:56 Stephen Sondheim Another National Anthem

Company Assassins -- Original Cast RCA 60737-2-RC

00:43:22 00:04:09 Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman How Could I Ever Know?

Mandy Patinkin The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK48817

00:47:26 00:04:07 Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman Finale

Rebecca Luker, Daisy Egan The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK48817

00:51:49 00:01:11 George and Ira Gershwin

Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony 60659

00:53:12 00:03:45 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: All That Jazz

Karen Ziemba, Jim Walton And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:54 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 2 in D minor

Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

19:30:00 00:24:34 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jakub Hrusa

Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 4764092

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst;

Malin Hartelius, soprano; Julia Lezhneva, soprano; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor;

Ruben Drole, baritone; Friends of Music Chorus; recorded in Vienna’s Musikverein

20:03:00 00:27:00 Richard Strauss Metamorphosen for 23 Solo Strings

20:35:00 00:53:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor

21:35:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Peter Sellers, John Bayless and the King’s

Singers do the Beatles...A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Serenade No. 7

Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras

Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

23:11:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

23:24:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation

London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding

Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

23:29:00 00:11:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135

Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80562

23:43:00 00:05:30 Claude Debussy Estampes: Pagodes

Emil de Cou San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Arabesque 6734

23:48:00 00:05:33 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

23:55:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado

Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832