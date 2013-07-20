Program Guide 07-20-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:44:33 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano
Cecylia Arzewski, violin Telarc 80568
00:48:00 00:26:46 Karol Szymanowski Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 35
London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding
Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154
01:16:00 00:53:19 Franz Schubert Mass No. 6 in E flat
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Benita Valente, soprano;
Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Glenn Siebert, tenor;
Myron Myers, bass Telarc 80212
02:11:00 00:38:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268
02:51:00 00:25:03 Francis Poulenc Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani in G minor
Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach
Olivier Latry, organ Ondine 1094
03:17:00 00:33:45 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 51
Takács Quartet Decca 425526
03:52:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257
04:16:00 00:33:48 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 4 in G minor Op 167
Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628
04:52:00 00:25:09 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Suite
Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005
05:19:00 00:16:01 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
05:37:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Bedrich Smetana Overture to "The Bartered Bride"
Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087
06:08:31 Samuel Gardner Jazzetto
Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103
06:11:27 Samuel Gardner Coquetterie
Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103
06:15:00 Samuel Gardner From the Canebreak
Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103
06:19:00 Franz Schubert Entr'acte No. 3 & Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde
Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Sony 7714392
06:34:27 Joaquín Turina Rincón mágico: Desfile en forma de sonata
(Magical Corner: Parade in sonata form) Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 557438
07 23:00:50 Vicente Emilio Sojo Five Pieces from Venezuela
Cecilio Perera, guitar Naxos 573025
07:08:33 Morton Gould Pieces of China:The Great Wall, Fable, China Blue,
Puppets, Slow Dance-Lotus, China Chips
Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 299
07:23:39 Manuel Blasco De uno en uno vayan entrando; Ventezillo traviesso;
La chacona me pieden vaya
Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568
07:34:08 Antonio Soler Quintet No. 4 in a
Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano Columna Musica 319
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
John Corigliano: The Red Violin: Coitus Musicalis; Victoria's Departure
Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra; Esa-Pekka Salonen,
conductor Sony 63010 4:39
Bernard Herman (arr Christopher O'Riley): Scene d'amour, from 'Vertigo'
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Redpath Hall, McGill University,
Montreal 5:03
Radiohead (arr Christopher O'Riley): Arpeggi
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Redpath Hall, McGill University,
Montreal Shuffle.Play.Listen CD Tour 5:45
Piano Puzzler: Bob B. USMC from West Friendship, MD
Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-sharp minor Op 64/2
Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya
Hall, Seattle, WA 3:38
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: mvts 1, 2, 4 from String Quartet No. 19 in C K 465 "Dissonance"
Orion String Quartet Alice Tully Hall, Star Theatre, NYC 22:14
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Aaron Copland: Music for Movies - Barley Wagons, Grovers Corners
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor RCA 61699 4:28
Heinrich Schutz (arr Raymond Mase): Three Italian Madrigals (1611) - II, III
American Brass Quintet: David Wakefield, horn; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Kevin Cobb,
trumpet; Michael Powell, trombone; John D. Rojak, bass trombone
Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, Colorado 5:15
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1939) (concert adaptation by Christopher Brellochs)
Sara Budde, clarinet; Christopher Brellochs, saxophone; Gareth Flowers, trumpet;
Michael Boriskin, piano Cortlandt Manor, New York 13:24
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in c Op 80
Peter Serkin, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus;
Andris Nelsons and John Oliver, directors Koussevitzky Music Shed, Tanglewood Music
Festival, Lenox, MA 23:21
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with Polish -1
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer” –
Adagio sostenuto; presto – Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Ignaz Friedman, piano
(Naxos 110736 CD) 10:49
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op 63/3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano
(Naxos 110684 CD) 2:09
Frederic Chopin: Minute Waltz - Ignaz Friedman, piano
(Naxos 110684 CD) 1:22
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op 33/3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano
(Naxos 110684 CD) 2:25
Édouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole: first movement - Bronislaw
Huberman, violin; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell
(Opyus Kura 2100 CD) 7:15
Anonymous (arr Landowska) : Three Polish dances from the 17th century –
Wanda Landowska, harpsichord (RCA 2830 LP) 4:00
Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo Tarantelle - Ida Haendel, violin;
Alice Kotowska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 4:23
Karol Szymanowski: Mythes: La Fontaine d’Arethuse –
Ida Haendel, violin; Vladimir Ashkenazi, piano (Decca 460657 CD) 4:43
Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A Major “Military” –
Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 4:05
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: 2013 Summer Blockbusters
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman -
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Goodbye My Son from Man of Steel, 2013 – WaterTower WTM39449 -
Hans Zimmer - original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Earth from Oblivion, 2013 - Back Lot Music 5797-00022-8 -
Anthony Gonzalez/Joseph Trapanese - original soundtrack/Joseph Trapanese, cond.
Now You Don’t from Now You See Me, 2013 – Glassnote digital -
Brian Tyler - London Philharmonic Orchestra/Alan Wilson, cond.
Iron Man 3 and Battle Finale from Iron Man 3, 2013 - Hollywood Records D0001808802 -
Brian Tyler - London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.
Let's Misbehave used in The Great Gatsby, 2013 – WaterTower digital - Cole Porter -
Irving Aaronson and His Commanders
Ain't Misbehavin' used in The Great Gatsby, 2013 – WaterTower digital -
Fats Waller - Louis Armstrong
Kirk Enterprises and Star Trek Main Theme from Star Trek Into Darkness, 2013 -
Varese Sarabande 302 067 198 2/VSD-7198 - Michael Giacchino -
Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Tim Simonec, cond.
Return and Epic Finale from Epic, 2013 – Sony 888833735322 -
Danny Elfman - original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.
Finale from The Lone Ranger, 2013 – Intrada digital - Hans Zimmer -
original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Isolation from Iron Man 3, 2013 - Hollywood Records D0001808802 -
Brian Tyler - London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.
What Are You Going to Do When You Are Not Saving The World from Man of Steel, 2013 –
WaterTower WTM39449 - Hans Zimmer - original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Finale from The Lone Ranger, 2013 - WaterTower WTM39449 - Hans Zimmer -
original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
The Lane Family from World War Z, 2013 - Warner Bros digital - Marco Beltrami -
original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.
First Day at MU from Monsters University, 2013 - Walt Disney D001809302 -
Randy Newman - original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.
Y.M.C.A. and El Macho from Despicable Me 2, 2013 - Back Lot Music BLM0236 -
Heitor Pereira - original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Let Him Race from Turbo, 2013 - Relativity Music Group digital -
Henry Jackman - original soundtrack
Sword of Vengeance from The Wolverine, 2013 – Sony digital -
Marco Beltrami - original soundtrack
Elysium from Elysium, 2013 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 212 8/VSD-7212 -
Ryan Amon - original soundtrack
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams -
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Charles Ives &
Classical music that uses folk songs
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:09:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite
David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010
12:26:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
12:39:00 00:06:52 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances
New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8
12:48:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1
New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute;
Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
12:58:00 00:01:11 François Casadesus London Sketches: Children Play
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera
Giuseppe Verdi: I due Foscari [The Two Foscaris] (1844)
Barbarigo, A Senator…Ben Bliss
Jacopo Loredano…Levegen Orlov
Officer of Council of Ten…Omar Crook
Jacopo Foscari…Francesco Meli
Lucrezia Contarini…Marina Poplavskaya
Pisana…Tracy Cox
Francesco Foscari…Placido Domingo
Servant of the Doge…Hunter Phillips
Conductors: James Conlon
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:33:00 00:11:09 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403
15:46:00 00:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367
15:50:00 00:06:58 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 4 in F major Op 46
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171
16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: August 13, 1876: The Launch of the First “Ring” cycle at Bayreuth - A program about the danger and appeal of Wagner’s full-immersion mythology and why the composer was so important, even to those who hated him
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians -
Recorded: October 14, 2012 in Jordan Hall, Boston
Sebastian Stoger, cello, age 13 from New York, NY - Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky
accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Elizabeth Aoki, violin, age 9 from Cresskill, NJ - Introduction and Tarantelle Op 43 by Pablo de Sarasate
accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Vanessa Meiling Haynes, piano, age 15 from Shrewsbury, MA - Allegro ma non troppo – Presto
from the Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" by Ludwig van Beethoven
Guan Bo "William" Su, bass/baritone, age 18 from Beijing, China - Amor marinaro (Sailor's love)
by Gaetano Donizetti, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.
Bryan Duerfeldt, recorder, age 18 from Bloomington, MN - Concerto in C RV 443 by Antonio Vivaldi
and "The Bird and The Donkey" by Pete Rose (b.1942)
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1991 on Stage
00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
00:01:11 00:04:05 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Willamania
Company The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK48808
00:05:14 00:02:13 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Never Met a Man I Didn't Like
Keith Carradine The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK48808
00:07:54 00:04:09 John Kander-Fred Ebb And the World Goes Round
Brenda Presley And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904
00:12:00 00:04:02 John Kander-Fred Ebb Marry Me/A Quiet Thing
Jim Walton-Karen Ziemba And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904
00:17:03 00:02:52 Charles Strouse-Richard Maltby May the Best Man Win
Barry Bostwick-Joanna Gleason Nick and Nora -- Original B'way Cast Jay J1268
00:20:02 00:05:02 Schonberg-Boublil The Heat Is on in Saigon
Company Miss Saigon -- International Cast Angel 55564
00:24:57 00:03:58 Schonberg-Boublil I'd Give My Life for You
Joanna Ampi Miss Saigon -- International Cast Angel 55564
00:29:41 00:03:06 Cole Porter You Do Something to Me
Howard McGillian, Susan Powell Fifty Million Frenchmen -- Studio Cast New World 80417
00:32:44 00:03:02 Cole Porter Find Me a Primitive Man
Kim Criswell Fifty Million Frenchmen -- Studio Cast New World 80417
00:35:43 00:06:56 Stephen Sondheim Another National Anthem
Company Assassins -- Original Cast RCA 60737-2-RC
00:43:22 00:04:09 Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman How Could I Ever Know?
Mandy Patinkin The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK48817
00:47:26 00:04:07 Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman Finale
Rebecca Luker, Daisy Egan The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK48817
00:51:49 00:01:11 George and Ira Gershwin
Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony 60659
00:53:12 00:03:45 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: All That Jazz
Karen Ziemba, Jim Walton And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:26:54 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 2 in D minor
Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104
19:30:00 00:24:34 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jakub Hrusa
Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 4764092
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst;
Malin Hartelius, soprano; Julia Lezhneva, soprano; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor;
Ruben Drole, baritone; Friends of Music Chorus; recorded in Vienna’s Musikverein
20:03:00 00:27:00 Richard Strauss Metamorphosen for 23 Solo Strings
20:35:00 00:53:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor
21:35:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Peter Sellers, John Bayless and the King’s
Singers do the Beatles...A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:09:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Serenade No. 7
Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras
Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161
23:11:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
23:24:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation
London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding
Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154
23:29:00 00:11:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135
Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80562
23:43:00 00:05:30 Claude Debussy Estampes: Pagodes
Emil de Cou San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Arabesque 6734
23:48:00 00:05:33 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3
23:55:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado
Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832