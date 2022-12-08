© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Adrenaline Monkey campers Carter Young, Ben Garcia, Angelo Carcioppolo and Rosie Yert shared their tips for staying hydrated in the summer heat.
Taylor Wizner
/
Ideastream Public Media
Health
Fall sports are starting, but it's still summer. Kids need to stay hydrated, doctors warn
Taylor Wizner
There's increased risk of dehydration for athletes and day campers that spend hours outside in the summer heat if they don't drink enough water. In more severe cases, it can lead to heat-related illnesses like heatstroke, kidney issues and shock, experts at the Cleveland Clinic said.
