University of Akron privatizes dorms, but what will happen to housing staff?

The University of Akron recently finalized a multimillion-dollar deal to privatize all of its student housing, but the move will also mean an "organizational realignment" of the university's housing staff, officials said.

As part of that reorganization, by May 2026 the university will eliminate seven positions in its Residence Life and Housing Department along with an unknown number of student office assistants, according to a copy of a Nov. 14 letter to employees obtained by Ideastream Public Media. Some positions will be "redesigned" and others added as part of the broader changes to its housing program, Misty Villers, vice president and chief financial officer, said in a Jan. 2 statement.

"This campus community milestone will be instrumental in enhancing our residence halls and elevating the student experience," Villiers said of the housing deal and changes to the university's housing department. "As we look ahead to this transformative opportunity for our residential communities, we have reimagined the structure of our department to create new opportunities and strengthen the professional profile of our team."

The employees whose positions will be eliminated will be eligible to reapply for the new positions, Villers added.

"A small number of current employees will be impacted and will continue in their existing University of Akron roles during the transition period, and the University is committed to providing continuity and clarity as the process moves forward," the university said in a follow-up statement Monday. "The new roles associated with the updated operating model will be filled through standard search processes, which are expected to conclude this spring."

The university finalized the deal on Dec. 17 for PRG-Akron Properties to enter into a 50-year lease agreement on the university's dormitories, according to a news release. PRG is a subsidiary of Provident Resources Group Inc., a national nonprofit that manages student housing across the country. As part of the deal, PRG will take out a bond to pay $91.6 million to the university upfront and provide $50.6 million to renovate UA's residence halls between Spring 2026 and summer 2027.

The university will also close the smallest three of its nine dorms, Villiers told The Akron Beacon Journal. No custodial or maintenance staff will be laid off, Villiers added, and student resident assistants will continue to be employed by the university. She said the $91.6 million will be used to pay down debt associated with the residence halls and other university operations.

The university's enrollment has dropped by half since 2010. Recent cost-cutting measures have included the board of trustees approving a plan to eliminate several departments and not replace dozens of faculty who are retiring or otherwise leaving the university, privatizing the school's parking and selling off assets like its Quaker Square complex.

The university saw its first major enrollment increase in years in fall 2025.