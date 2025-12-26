New leadership, new members slated for Akron school board in 2026

Three new members and a new president will be elected to the Akron Public Schools Board of Education in 2026. The new board could have a new approach to governance after tense meetings and several split votes on important decisions in the past year.

Several board meetings stretched on for more than four hours in early 2025, mostly related to how the district should approach embattled former Superintendent Michael Robinson, who had been accused of creating a hostile work environment. The board also voted 4-3 to hire current Superintendent Mary Outley without a search, with the board members in the minority concerned about the board not following its own policy.

Voters elected new members Karmaya Kelly, Phil Montgomery and Nathan Jarosz to the board in November 2025. Board Member Greg Harrison was also re-elected, while Board President Carla Jackson and former Board President Diana Autry were unseated. Vice President Bruce Alexander stepped down.

Kelly went to Akron Public Schools as a child. She worked in maternal health care in Columbus until recently moving back to Akron to take care of her father. Kelly said she believes the new board members, who got to know each other on the campaign trail, will work to build consensus and present a united front on complex topics. She said residents are looking for continuity.

"I also believe that part of this community did not feel included in some of the decisions that were being made," Kelly said. "So, rebuilding that trust and that partnership is important."

Montgomery, the director of finance and budget for Summit County, said he believes the new board will try to make meetings shorter by taking on more cumbersome topics and asking better questions in committee meetings separate from the board's regular Monday meetings.

"We've got to do our homework and read the agendas and ask questions and things like that, either in advance of board meetings or at the committee meetings," Montgomery said. "I think if we do that, we can get the meetings under control in terms of length of time and amount of effort, but then again, focusing on the things that matter to move the district forward."

Jarosz works for a nonprofit he started nine years ago, called Leadership Influencing Teen Empowerment, or LITE, which provides leadership and emotional intelligence training to students. He said the board will work together to support the administration and navigate challenges.

"The fact that we have until about 2028, 2029, until we are out of our reserve funds is a major warning sign for our district," Jarosz said. "So, it's making sure that we are managing our finances the best we can while also continuing the advocacy for our state partners to do their part."

Jarosz said he and other board members will advocate for more funding from the state, arguing the state's voucher system is siphoning funding away from public schools.

The board will hold a swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Garfield Community Learning Center.