New seasonal, overnight shelter opens in Cleveland to keep people out of the cold

Advocates on Friday celebrated the opening of a new seasonal shelter in downtown Cleveland, meant to bridge gaps for people experiencing homelessness who normally sleep outside during the cold winter months.

The new shelter at 1530 E. 19th Street, operated by the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, will provide overnight shelter from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. There's space for up to 45 people who normally brave the cold in tents or in cars, bus shelters or elsewhere outside the current shelter system, officials said.

Chelsea Black, director of street outreach for NEOCH, said the seasonal shelter will serve those who might eschew other year-round shelters for a variety of reasons.

"One (reason) might be if you are coupled, but you don't have children, you don't qualify for family shelter. So you're married, you wanna stay in a place together, you would be separated and go into different shelters ... Another is if you have pets, so pets are not allowed in the traditional shelter," she said.

The new shelter can accommodate up to seven people with pets, but could potentially house more, Black said.

Anthony Bennett, development director with NEOCH, said, previously, the location of seasonal shelters in Cleveland changed each year, based on availability of space at local churches.

"We're here now so that we can be the first fully legal and fully functioning, full-operation seasonal shelter so that anyone can come through our doors, any of our participants can come through our doors throughout the whole entire winter," he said. "We are open every single day."

He said individuals who seek out the shelter will go through an intake process to find out what needs they have, with the goal of connecting them with help finding permanent housing and work and accessing health care.

Mik Lumumba, the manager of the seasonal shelter, said he understands what it means to need a seasonal shelter as someone who has experienced homelessness last winter.

"It was cold. It was bad. You know what I mean? It was bad," he said. "I've slept on park benches behind Tri-C before. You know, I've sat in bus shelters... there's no pretty way to paint the picture. And once again, I experienced it personally. So I understand exactly what's going on."

Lumumba said homelessness can be stopped. It just takes collective effort such as what led to creation of the new seasonal shelter.

"Just giving a dollar out of your pocket ... that's nice, but I mean, we can do a lot more," he said. "We can do a lot collectively. I'll say it once again, homelessness can be eradicated. It can be. Everyone deserves it. Everybody deserves to have a warm bed and sleep inside a building."

Bennett said NEOCH bought the building through fundraising and taking out loans. Cuyahoga County property records show NEOCH purchased it for $650,000 in early December 2025. Many of the amenities in the shelter, like the bunkbeds in each room, linens and TVs were donated, Bennett added.

"We're truly blessed to just really have a strong community here to help us with this venture," Bennett said.

The shelter will officially open on Monday.