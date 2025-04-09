University of Akron faculty, administrators pitch plan to trim budget without layoffs

A joint group of University of Akron faculty and administrators say it has a plan that would allow the university to trim the budget and avoid significant layoffs.

The university can achieve about $4.2 million in annual savings by not replacing faculty who will retire or otherwise leave the university over the next year, according to the group, called the "Joint Committee on Retrenchment."

In November, the university’s provost and president began the process of "retrenchment" by proposing to lay off 35 faculty members as a way to address the university's budget problems.

Retrenchment is the official process by which the university lays off faculty during times of financial difficulty.

The committee on retrenchment, a group of administrators and professors, was then convened to explore how to avoid those layoffs through other means.

On top of the voluntary retirements and separations, its plan released Friday also calls for several "big ideas" to be explored, including new summer courses to bring more revenue from student tuition.

"We believe the above plan allows the retention of high-quality teaching and research while also avoiding the exceptionally negative press of another round of faculty layoffs," the committee's recommendation reads. "UA can reach 98% of the provost’s original goal while also increasing revenue to make up that 2% difference."

The committee agreed with the provost's recommendation that the university dissolve the anthropology and physics departments but argued that after several retirements and once students complete their degrees, the remaining staff could be sent into other disciplines instead of being laid off.

The committee also split from the provost's previous proposal to merge the university's Chemical, Biomolecular and Corrosion Engineering department and the Polymer Sciences and Polymer Engineering program, recommending instead to keep them separate.

"It was not at all clear how merging these units would be beneficial to UA. Additionally, it is not at all clear what efficiencies would be created that would reduce the need for faculty in the merged unit," the committee wrote. "Given that all named units in the proposed merger oppose it (see below), and that cost savings are not obvious, the JCR recommends against the merger."

The university's provost also suggested cutting 10 positions in the Polymer Sciences program. The committee said four staff have already retired or will leave shortly, but recommends otherwise maintaining current staffing levels because of the programs' potential to bring in additional research revenue.

The joint committee said the university stands to realize a large savings after 16 people retire from the art, electrical and computer engineering, history, physics, chemical engineering, and polymer sciences programs and said another nine faculty departures are likely from those and other disciplines like anthropology.

University President R.J. Nemer said in a letter Friday that he is reviewing the joint committee's recommendation but will need to make his own proposal to the board of trustees, which will make the final decision on any cuts.

"I vow careful reflection on the JCR’s work, thoughtful leadership and targeted strategy as I formulate my recommendations," Nemer wrote. "Together, we will elevate The University of Akron and prepare the community for our next 155 years."