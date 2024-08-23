Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/23/24

Extras
How messaging about Trump by his opponents is landing with voters
Harris made history at the DNC. What’s next for her campaign?
Why Trump is having such a hard time adjusting to a new opponent
How will Democrats utilize Biden on the campaign trail?
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Why Trump is still struggling to find a strategy countering Harris
The state of the race as Harris-Walz ticket completes election reset
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24
Sizing up the political benefits and disadvantages of a running mate selection
The geopolitical implications of the prisoner swap that freed Evan Gershkovich
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/2/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/26/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/19/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/12/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/28/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/21/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/14/24