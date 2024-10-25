© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/25/24

Season 2024 Episode 43 | 26m 46s

With just over a week to go until Election Day and polls showing the tightest race imaginable. All eyes are on Pennsylvania. Neither candidate, it seems, could win the presidency without taking the Keystone State. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Anne Applebaum of The Atlantic, Dan Balz of The Washington Post, Dana Bash of CNN and Jerusalem Demsas of the Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 10/24/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 7:54
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Analyzing voter sentiment in key states ahead of election
Analyzing the voter sentiment in key states ahead of Election Day
Clip: S2024 E43 | 7:54
Watch 16:14
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How voters will react to Trump's escalating rhetoric
How voters will react to Trump's escalating rhetoric and fascist accusations
Clip: S2024 E43 | 16:14
Watch 3:20
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What Yahya Sinwar’s death means for Middle East tensions
What Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s death means for Middle East tensions
Clip: S2024 E42 | 3:20
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/18/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/18/24
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:45
Watch 20:29
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Harris, Trump test closing arguments in battleground states
Harris and Trump test their closing arguments in battleground states
Clip: S2024 E42 | 20:29
Watch 9:02
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Trump is holding rallies in solidly blue states
Why Trump is holding rallies in solidly blue states
Clip: S2024 E41 | 9:02
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/11/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/11/24
Episode: S2024 E41 | 26:46
Watch 14:43
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who are the key voters in the final weeks
Who are the key voters Harris and Trump are targeting in the final weeks
Clip: S2024 E41 | 14:43
Watch 15:41
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How the Middle East conflict could change election dynamics
How the Middle East conflict could change the dynamics of the presidential race
Clip: S2024 E40 | 15:41
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/4/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/4/24
Episode: S2024 E40 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/18/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/18/24
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/11/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/11/24
Episode: S2024 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/4/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/4/24
Episode: S2024 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/27/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/27/24
Episode: S2024 E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/20/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/20/24
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/13/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/13/24
Episode: S2024 E37 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/6/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/6/24
Episode: S2024 E36 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/30/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/30/24
Episode: S2024 E35 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/23/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/23/24
Episode: S2024 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Episode: S2024 E33 | 26:46