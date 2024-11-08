© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 11/8/24

Season 2024 Episode 45 | 26m 46s

Donald Trump is almost certainly the most important American political figure of the 21st century so far. He told voters that he would be a dictator on his first day and now has a chance to remake American government and society. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Tim Alberta and Helen Lewis of The Atlantic, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker and Asma Khalid of NPR to discuss this and more.

Aired: 11/07/24
