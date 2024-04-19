© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/19/24

Season 2024 Episode 16 | 26m 46s

Speaker Mike Johnson is learning that friends can appear in unlikely places, including the Democratic caucus. Plus, Israel and Iran bring more uncertainty to the Middle East. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Eugene Daniels of Politico, Seung Min Kim of the Associated Press, Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal and Graeme Wood of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 04/18/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 17:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will Democrats rescue Johnson to protect aid for Ukraine?
Will Democrats rescue Johnson's speakership to protect aid for Ukraine and Israel?
Clip: S2024 E16 | 17:34
Watch 4:31
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Attacks in Israel and Iran bring more uncertainty to Mideast
Attacks in Israel and Iran bring more uncertainty to Middle East
Clip: S2024 E16 | 4:31
Watch 15:57
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Democrats seize opportunity to make gains in Arizona
Democrats seize opportunity to make gains after Arizona abortion decision
Clip: S2024 E15 | 15:57
Watch 7:19
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Johnson visits Mar-a-Lago to shore up support from Trump
Johnson visits Mar-a-Lago to shore up support from Trump amid uncertain speakership
Clip: S2024 E15 | 7:19
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:45
Watch 11:02
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Israel’s war in Gaza becomes a major U.S. election issue
Israel’s war in Gaza becomes a major U.S. election issue
Clip: S2024 E14 | 11:02
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:46
Watch 12:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Israel draws Biden’s frustration for the situation in Gaza
Israel draws President Biden’s frustration amid the humanitarian situation in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E14 | 12:11
Watch 16:24
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The powerful role money plays in politics
The powerful role money plays in politics
Clip: S2024 E13 | 16:24
Watch 6:15
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The demise of the centrists in Washington
The demise of the centrists in Washington
Clip: S2024 E13 | 6:15
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/15/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/15/24
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:45
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/8/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/8/24
Episode: S2024 E10 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/1/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/1/24
Episode: S2024 E9 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/23/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/23/24
Episode: S2024 E8 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/16/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/16/24
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/9/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/9/24
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46