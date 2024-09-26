© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Produced by Latino Public Broadcasting, the acclaimed PBS documentary series VOCES features the best of Latino arts, culture and history and shines a light on current issues that impact Latino Americans. Devoted to exploring the rich diversity of the Latino experience, VOCES presents new and established filmmakers and brings their powerful and illuminating stories to a national audience.

Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Preview: S2024 E3 | 0:30
Watch 12:17
VOCES
Meet the Band
Meet the members of the Mambo Legends Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 12:17
Watch 6:57
VOCES
Behind the Scenes with the Band
Go behind the scenes with the Mambo Legends Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 6:57
Episodes
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 1:25:29
VOCES
Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 1:25:29
Extras
Watch 6:45
VOCES
Introducing the Mambo Legends Orchestra
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, comprised of former members of the Tito Puente Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 6:45
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Preview: S2024 E2 | 0:30
Watch 9:05
VOCES
Chapter 1
Meet Luis Cortes Romero, an immigration lawyer who is fighting to protect DACA.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 9:05
Watch 4:52
VOCES
Lawyers at the Supreme Court
Preparations for arguments at the Supreme Court are underway.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:52
Watch 1:00
VOCES
Sentir el Son Extended Trailer
A poetic story of self-discovery through West African and Afro-Mexican art practices.
Preview: 1:00
Watch 1:00
VOCES
The Kill Floor Trailer
A young Latinx reporter investigates a COVID outbreak in his hometown meatpacking plant.
Preview: 1:00
Watch 1:00
VOCES
When It's Good, It's Good Extended Trailer
A filmmaker documents the effects of the oil industry in her hometown.
Preview: 1:00
Watch 1:00
VOCES
Sabor Ártico: Latinos En Alaska Extended Trailer
This short documentary shows Latinos adapting to the Arctic via food and culture.
Preview: 1:00
Watch 14:10
VOCES
Sabor Ártico: Latinos En Alaska
This short documentary shows Latinos adapting to the Arctic via food and culture.
Special: 14:10