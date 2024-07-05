© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
VOCES

From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 55m 09s

Luis Cortes Romero, the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, journeyed from a difficult youth to the highest court in the land as part of a powerful legal team fighting the Administration’s attempt to rescind DACA.

Aired: 07/08/24 | Expires: 09/30/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Preview: S2024 E3 | 0:30
Watch 6:45
VOCES
Introducing the Mambo Legends Orchestra
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, comprised of former members of the Tito Puente Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 6:45
Watch 12:17
VOCES
Meet the Band
Meet the members of the Mambo Legends Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 12:17
Watch 6:57
VOCES
Behind the Scenes with the Band
Go behind the scenes with the Mambo Legends Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 6:57
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Preview: S2024 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:25:29
VOCES
Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 1:25:29
Watch 4:52
VOCES
Lawyers at the Supreme Court
Preparations for arguments at the Supreme Court are underway.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:52
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:30
Watch 9:05
VOCES
Chapter 1
Meet Luis Cortes Romero, an immigration lawyer who is fighting to protect DACA.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 9:05
Watch 1:00
VOCES
Sabor Ártico: Latinos En Alaska Extended Trailer
This short documentary shows Latinos adapting to the Arctic via food and culture.
Preview: 1:00
All
  • All
  • VOCES Season 2024
  • VOCES Season 2021
  • VOCES Season 2020
  • VOCES Season 2019
  • VOCES Season 2018
  • VOCES Season 2016
  • VOCES Season 2015
  • VOCES Season 2014
  • VOCES Season 2013
Watch 54:47
VOCES
Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 54:47
Watch 1:25:29
VOCES
Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 1:25:29
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:01
VOCES
Building the American Dream
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:01
Watch 54:16
VOCES
The Pushouts
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Episode: S2019 E3 | 54:16
Watch 55:21
VOCES
Adios Amor - The Search for Maria Moreno
Follow the search for a hero that history forgot: Maria Moreno.
Episode: S2019 E2 | 55:21
Watch 55:40
VOCES
Porvenir, Texas
Discover the story behind the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in this tiny border town.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:40
Watch 56:11
VOCES
The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo
Discover the life of radical Chicano lawyer and countercultural icon Oscar Zeta Acosta.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 56:11