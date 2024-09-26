© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

VOCES

Almost American

Season 2024 Episode 2 | 1hr 25m 29s

Meet a Salvadoran-American family who have legally lived and worked in the nation’s capital for 20 years. Their lives are upended when Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for those from El Salvador and five other countries is revoked.

Aired: 08/25/24 | Expires: 09/23/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Preview: S2024 E3 | 0:30
Watch 12:17
VOCES
Meet the Band
Meet the members of the Mambo Legends Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 12:17
Watch 6:45
VOCES
Introducing the Mambo Legends Orchestra
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, comprised of former members of the Tito Puente Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 6:45
Watch 6:57
VOCES
Behind the Scenes with the Band
Go behind the scenes with the Mambo Legends Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 6:57
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Preview: S2024 E2 | 0:30
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:52
VOCES
Lawyers at the Supreme Court
Preparations for arguments at the Supreme Court are underway.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:52
Watch 9:05
VOCES
Chapter 1
Meet Luis Cortes Romero, an immigration lawyer who is fighting to protect DACA.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 9:05
Watch 1:00
VOCES
Sabor Ártico: Latinos En Alaska Extended Trailer
This short documentary shows Latinos adapting to the Arctic via food and culture.
Preview: 1:00
Watch 54:47
VOCES
Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 54:47
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:01
VOCES
Building the American Dream
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:01
Watch 54:16
VOCES
The Pushouts
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Episode: S2019 E3 | 54:16
Watch 55:21
VOCES
Adios Amor - The Search for Maria Moreno
Follow the search for a hero that history forgot: Maria Moreno.
Episode: S2019 E2 | 55:21
Watch 55:40
VOCES
Porvenir, Texas
Discover the story behind the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in this tiny border town.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:40
Watch 56:11
VOCES
The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo
Discover the life of radical Chicano lawyer and countercultural icon Oscar Zeta Acosta.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 56:11