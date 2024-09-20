© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
In Their Own Words

Muhammad Ali

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 40s

Follow Muhammad Ali’s path from a gym in Louisville to boxing successes, conversion to Islam, opposition to the draft, exile from the ring, comeback fights, Parkinson’s disease and his inspirational re-emergence at the Atlanta Olympics.

Aired: 09/07/15 | Expires: 12/31/19
Extras
Watch 0:30
In Their Own Words
Episode 6 Preview | Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel’s life story reveals the woman behind the veil.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 51:35
In Their Own Words
Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel’s life story reveals the woman behind the veil.
Episode: S2 E6 | 51:35
Watch 51:16
In Their Own Words
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's story is about a thrilling 21st century "Iron Man" come alive.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:16
Watch 0:30
In Their Own Words
Episode 5 Preview | Elon Musk
Elon Musk's story is about a thrilling 21st century "Iron Man" come alive.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
In Their Own Words
Episode 4 Preview | Jimmy Carter
Get a revealing new look at the life of former President Jimmy Carter.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:57
In Their Own Words
Childhood in the South
Jimmy comes of age in the U.S. South during an era inflicted by segregation.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:57
Watch 54:03
In Their Own Words
Jimmy Carter
Get a revealing new look at the life of former President Jimmy Carter.
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:03
Watch 4:54
In Their Own Words
Faith in Redemption
As Georgia's governor, Carter shocks supporters with progressive policies.
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:54
Watch 4:27
In Their Own Words
The Beginning of the End
See how the Iranian Hostage Crisis damaged Carter’s administration.
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:27
Watch 54:05
In Their Own Words
Princess Diana
Explore how Princess Diana evolved into one of the most impactful icons of our time.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:05
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • In Their Own Words Season 1
Watch 51:35
In Their Own Words
Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel’s life story reveals the woman behind the veil.
Episode: S2 E6 | 51:35
Watch 51:16
In Their Own Words
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's story is about a thrilling 21st century "Iron Man" come alive.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:16
Watch 54:03
In Their Own Words
Jimmy Carter
Get a revealing new look at the life of former President Jimmy Carter.
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:03
Watch 54:05
In Their Own Words
Princess Diana
Explore how Princess Diana evolved into one of the most impactful icons of our time.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:05
Watch 52:20
In Their Own Words
Chuck Berry
Meet the legend, music, and man who is regularly credited as the father of rock and roll.
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:20
Watch 53:33
In Their Own Words
Pope Francis
See the experiences that led Pope Francis to the highest office in the Catholic church.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:33
Watch 54:40
In Their Own Words
Jim Henson
Explore the life and career of Muppet creator Jim Henson.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:40
Watch 54:40
In Their Own Words
Queen Elizabeth II
Explore Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable life, from childhood through her six-decade reign.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:40