Jim Henson

Angela Merkel’s life story reveals the woman behind the veil.
Elon Musk's story is about a thrilling 21st century "Iron Man" come alive.
As Georgia's governor, Carter shocks supporters with progressive policies.
Jimmy comes of age in the U.S. South during an era inflicted by segregation.
See how the Iranian Hostage Crisis damaged Carter’s administration.
Explore how Princess Diana evolved into one of the most impactful icons of our time.
Explore how Princess Diana evolved into one of the most impactful icons of our time.
Meet the legend, music, and man who is regularly credited as the father of rock and roll.
See the experiences that led Pope Francis to the highest office in the Catholic church.
Explore boxer Muhammad Ali’s rise from Louisville boxing to international fame.
Explore Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable life, from childhood through her six-decade reign.