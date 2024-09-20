© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

In Their Own Words

Pope Francis

Season 2 Episode 1 | 53m 33s

On March 13, 2013, at the age of 76, Jorge Bergoglio was named the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. Taking the name Francis, he is the first pope from the Americas, the first non-European and first Jesuit priest to be named pope. In Their Own Words delves deeper into his story, revealing the experiences and influences in his life that led him to the highest office in the Catholic church.

Aired: 07/19/21 | Expires: 05/30/25
Watch 51:35
In Their Own Words
Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel’s life story reveals the woman behind the veil.
Episode: S2 E6 | 51:35
Watch 0:30
In Their Own Words
Episode 6 Preview | Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel’s life story reveals the woman behind the veil.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 51:16
In Their Own Words
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's story is about a thrilling 21st century "Iron Man" come alive.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:16
Watch 0:30
In Their Own Words
Episode 5 Preview | Elon Musk
Elon Musk's story is about a thrilling 21st century "Iron Man" come alive.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 4:54
In Their Own Words
Faith in Redemption
As Georgia's governor, Carter shocks supporters with progressive policies.
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:54
Watch 0:30
In Their Own Words
Episode 4 Preview | Jimmy Carter
Get a revealing new look at the life of former President Jimmy Carter.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:57
In Their Own Words
Childhood in the South
Jimmy comes of age in the U.S. South during an era inflicted by segregation.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:57
Watch 54:03
In Their Own Words
Jimmy Carter
Get a revealing new look at the life of former President Jimmy Carter.
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:03
Watch 4:27
In Their Own Words
The Beginning of the End
See how the Iranian Hostage Crisis damaged Carter’s administration.
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:27
Watch 54:05
In Their Own Words
Princess Diana
Explore how Princess Diana evolved into one of the most impactful icons of our time.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:05
