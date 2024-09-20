© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

In Their Own Words

Princess Diana

Season 2 Episode 3 | 54m 05s

Meet those closest to Princess Diana and follow her story as she grew from a shy, aristocratic schoolgirl into a dynamic force for change. This is a journey from the inside of her life, and the story of a woman who defied expectations and evolved into one of the most impactful icons of our time.

Aired: 08/07/21
Watch 51:35
In Their Own Words
Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel’s life story reveals the woman behind the veil.
Episode: S2 E6 | 51:35
Watch 51:16
In Their Own Words
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's story is about a thrilling 21st century "Iron Man" come alive.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:16
Watch 54:03
In Their Own Words
Jimmy Carter
Get a revealing new look at the life of former President Jimmy Carter.
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:03
Watch 52:20
In Their Own Words
Chuck Berry
Meet the legend, music, and man who is regularly credited as the father of rock and roll.
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:20
Watch 53:33
In Their Own Words
Pope Francis
See the experiences that led Pope Francis to the highest office in the Catholic church.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:33
Watch 54:40
In Their Own Words
Jim Henson
Explore the life and career of Muppet creator Jim Henson.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:40
Watch 54:40
In Their Own Words
Muhammad Ali
Explore boxer Muhammad Ali’s rise from Louisville boxing to international fame.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:40
Watch 54:40
In Their Own Words
Queen Elizabeth II
Explore Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable life, from childhood through her six-decade reign.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:40