The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show May 17, 2024

Season 24 Episode 20 | 26m 45s

Upheaval at the state teachers pension fund, with a vote to oust a chair and vote in a new one and a lawsuit to remove two of them. And two different views on two big issues being discussed in Ohio – raising the minimum wage and eliminating the state income tax. Guests in the studio are Greg Lawson and Hannah Halbert.

Aired: 05/16/24
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 10. 2024
Campus Protests, Opposing Views On Israel/Palestine Conflict
Episode: S24 E19 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 3, 2024
House Speaker Removes Posts. Animal Protection Laws
Episode: S24 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 26, 2024
Dark HB 6 Money, ODJFS Head In Studio
Episode: S24 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 19, 2024
State Housing Crisis, Interview With Two Mayors
Episode: S24 E16 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 12, 2024
Randazzo Death, State Of The State Speech, Eclipse Mania
Episode: S24 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 5, 2024
Eclipse Mania, Sec of State Election Discussion
Episode: S24 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 29, 2024
Gender-Affirming Ban In Court, Householder Hit With State Charges, Post-Primary Analysis
Episode: S24 E13 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 22, 2024
March Primary Results
Episode: S24 E12 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 15, 2024
GOP U.S. Senate Race, Joe Manchin
Episode: S24 E11 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 8, 2024
Redistricting Rally, Frank LaRose
Episode: S24 E10 | 26:45
