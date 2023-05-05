© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show June 23, 2023

Season 23 Episode 25 | 26m 45s

It’s been three months since the historic conviction of a Republican former speaker of the House following a federal trial for racketeering. As his sentencing approaches, a look at what’s happened in the House Bill 6 scandal since then, and a conversation with one of the key players in that case – a Republican strategist turned FBI informant.

Aired: 06/22/23
