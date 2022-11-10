© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Secrets of the Dead

The First Circle of Stonehenge

Season 19 Episode 3 | 55m 30s

A decade-long archaeological quest reveals that the oldest stones of Stonehenge originally belonged to a much earlier sacred site – a stone circle built on a rugged, remote hillside in west Wales.

Aired: 11/09/21 | Expires: 12/14/22
The First Circle of Stonehenge
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by public television viewers.
Hidden In The Amazon
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Hidden In The Amazon
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Episode: S20 E4 | 55:25
Decoding Hieroglyphics
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Decoding Hieroglyphics
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
Episode: S20 E3 | 55:25
The End of The Romans
Watch 54:56
Secrets of the Dead
The End of The Romans
What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?
Episode: S18 E6 | 54:56
Last Days of Pompeii
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Last Days of Pompeii
What were the last days in Pompeii like before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 2,000 years
Episode: S20 E2 | 55:30
Archaeology at Althorp
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Archaeology at Althorp
Discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century.
Episode: S20 E1 | 55:30
The Caravaggio Heist
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
The Caravaggio Heist
Fr. Marius Zerafa risks his life to recover a Caravaggio masterpiece stolen in 1984.
Episode: S19 E6 | 55:30
A Samurai in the Vatican
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
A Samurai in the Vatican
In 1613, a Japanese samurai was sent to Europe to negotiate opening a new trade route.
Episode: S19 E5 | 55:30
Hindenburg’s Fatal Flaws
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Hindenburg’s Fatal Flaws
A fresh look at the flaws that led to the infamous Hindenburg disaster in 1937.
Episode: S19 E4 | 55:30
Lady Sapiens
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Lady Sapiens
Discover the untold story of prehistoric women through the latest science and research.
Episode: S19 E2 | 55:25
Magellan’s Crossing
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Magellan’s Crossing
Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition resulted in the first circumnavigation of the globe.
Episode: S19 E1 | 55:30