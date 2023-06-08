Episodes
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
To solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer.
When a body is found on a bleak moorland, Carol calls in Ridley to assist with the case.
The discovery of a body leads to a shocking secret.
Ridley assists on an unsolved missing persons case.
Extras
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
DI Carol Farman and Alex Ridley speak with Moll Halpin after her husband’s murder.