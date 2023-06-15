© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ridley

The Numbered Days, Part 2

Season 1 Episode 8 | 47m 07s

Ridley discovers a shocking connection between the murder case and the arson attack which killed his own family. Ridley finds himself closing in on the truth of what happened on that fateful night.

Aired: 08/05/23 | Expires: 08/20/23
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 6 Preview
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 48:39
Ridley
Swansong, Part 1
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:39
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 5 Preview
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 47:12
Ridley
Hospitality, Part 2
To solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer.
Episode: S1 E4 | 47:12
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 4 Preview
To solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 47:12
Ridley
Hospitality, Part 1
When a body is found on a bleak moorland, Carol calls in Ridley to assist with the case.
Episode: S1 E3 | 47:12
