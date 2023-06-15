© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ridley

Hospitality, Part 2

Season 1 Episode 4 | 47m 12s

Ridley discovers the victim was leading a secret double life. In order to solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer, and finally lay her to rest.

Aired: 07/08/23 | Expires: 07/23/23
Extras
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 6 Preview
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 48:39
Ridley
Swansong, Part 1
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:39
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 5 Preview
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 4 Preview
To solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 47:12
Ridley
Hospitality, Part 1
When a body is found on a bleak moorland, Carol calls in Ridley to assist with the case.
Episode: S1 E3 | 47:12
Watch 48:13
Ridley
The Peaceful Garden, Part 2
The discovery of a body leads to a shocking secret.
Episode: S1 E2 | 48:13
Watch 47:49
Ridley
The Peaceful Garden, Part 1
Ridley assists on an unsolved missing persons case.
Episode: S1 E1 | 47:49