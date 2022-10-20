Granada, Cordoba and Spain's Costa del Sol

Extras
This special is a sonnet to travel as Rick celebrates the joy of exploring our world.
Rick Steves shares European places he'd love to visit when we can travel again post-COVID
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Rick uses Ethiopia as a classroom for understanding global hunger and extreme poverty
We visit teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, exploring the back streets on a tuk-tuk.
Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt.
Traveling across Germany, we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I.
After exploring the proud cuisine capital of Lyon we head for Chamonix.
Switzerland draws travelers from around the world for its legendary mountains.
In the Alps of Austria and Italy, we celebrate both nature and culture.
Starting in Glasgow, we travel to Stirling Castle, taste whisky, and watch a sheepdog demo
We'll wander across the Isles of Iona and Skye, then set sail for Orkney’s Scapa Flow.