The Renaissance

The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art.
The art of "divine" kings and popes tells the story of a Europe in transition.
Europe spent 1000 years in its Middle Ages after Rome fell and rebounded Around A.D. 1000.
Artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dalí express the complexity of our modern world.
As the Ice Age glaciers melted, European civilization was born—and with it, so was art.
