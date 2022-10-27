© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Rick Steves' Art of Europe

The Renaissance

Season 1 Episode 104 | 55m 36s

Around 1400, Europe rediscovered the aesthetics of ancient Greece and Rome. This rebirth of classical culture showed itself in the statues, paintings, and architecture of Florence, then spread to Spain, Holland, Germany, and beyond. The Renaissance—from art-loving popes to Leonardo’s Mona Lisa and Michelangelo’s David—celebrated humanism and revolutionized how we think about our world.

Aired: 09/30/22 | Expires: 12/22/22
The Renaissance
Ancient Rome
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Ancient Rome
The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:16
Baroque
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Baroque
The art of "divine" kings and popes tells the story of a Europe in transition.
Episode: S1 E105 | 55:16
The Middle Ages
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Middle Ages
Europe spent 1000 years in its Middle Ages after Rome fell and rebounded Around A.D. 1000.
Episode: S1 E103 | 55:35
The Modern Age
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Modern Age
Artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dalí express the complexity of our modern world.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:35
Stone Age to Ancient Greece
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Stone Age to Ancient Greece
As the Ice Age glaciers melted, European civilization was born—and with it, so was art.
Episode: S1 E101 | 55:16
