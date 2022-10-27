© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Rick Steves' Art of Europe

The Modern Age

Season 1 Episode 106 | 55m 35s

In the 1800s, the Industrial Revolution spawned new artistic styles: idealized Romanticism, light-chasing Impressionism, sensuous Art Nouveau. Then Europe’s tumultuous 20th century inspired rule-breaking art as exciting as the times: from Expressionism and Cubism to Surrealism to Abstract. The genius of artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dalí express the complexity of our modern world.

Aired: 09/30/22 | Expires: 01/05/23
The Modern Age
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
