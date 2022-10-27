Stone Age to Ancient Greece

Extras
The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art.
The art of "divine" kings and popes tells the story of a Europe in transition.
Europe spent 1000 years in its Middle Ages after Rome fell and rebounded Around A.D. 1000.
Artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dalí express the complexity of our modern world.
Around 1400, Europe rediscovered the aesthetics of ancient Greece and Rome.
The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art.
The art of "divine" kings and popes tells the story of a Europe in transition.
Europe spent 1000 years in its Middle Ages after Rome fell and rebounded Around A.D. 1000.
Artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dalí express the complexity of our modern world.
Around 1400, Europe rediscovered the aesthetics of ancient Greece and Rome.