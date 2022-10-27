© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Rick Steves' Art of Europe

Stone Age to Ancient Greece

Season 1 Episode 101 | 55m 16s

As the Ice Age glaciers melted, European civilization was born—and with it, so was art. From the Stone Age came prehistoric art: mysterious tombs, mighty megaliths, and vivid cave paintings. Then the Egyptians and the Greeks laid the foundations of Western art—creating a world of magical gods, massive pyramids, sun-splashed temples, and ever-more-lifelike statues.

Aired: 09/30/22 | Expires: 11/29/22
Stone Age to Ancient Greece
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Ancient Rome
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Ancient Rome
The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:16
Baroque
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Baroque
The art of "divine" kings and popes tells the story of a Europe in transition.
Episode: S1 E105 | 55:16
The Middle Ages
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Middle Ages
Europe spent 1000 years in its Middle Ages after Rome fell and rebounded Around A.D. 1000.
Episode: S1 E103 | 55:35
The Modern Age
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Modern Age
Artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dalí express the complexity of our modern world.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:35
The Renaissance
Watch 55:36
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Renaissance
Around 1400, Europe rediscovered the aesthetics of ancient Greece and Rome.
Episode: S1 E104 | 55:36
Ancient Rome
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Ancient Rome
The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:16
Baroque
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Baroque
The art of "divine" kings and popes tells the story of a Europe in transition.
Episode: S1 E105 | 55:16
The Middle Ages
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Middle Ages
Europe spent 1000 years in its Middle Ages after Rome fell and rebounded Around A.D. 1000.
Episode: S1 E103 | 55:35
The Modern Age
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Modern Age
Artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dalí express the complexity of our modern world.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:35
The Renaissance
Watch 55:36
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Renaissance
Around 1400, Europe rediscovered the aesthetics of ancient Greece and Rome.
Episode: S1 E104 | 55:36