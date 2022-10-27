© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Rick Steves' Art of Europe

The Middle Ages

Season 1 Episode 103 | 55m 35s

After Rome fell, Europe spent a thousand years in its Middle Ages. Its art shows how the light of civilization flickered in monasteries and on Europe’s fringes: Christian Byzantium, Moorish Spain, and pagan Vikings. Then, around A.D. 1000, Europe rebounded. The High Middle Ages brought majestic castles, radiant Gothic cathedrals, and exquisite art that dazzled the faithful and the secular alike.

Aired: 09/30/22 | Expires: 12/15/22
The Middle Ages
Ancient Rome
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Ancient Rome
The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art.
Baroque
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Baroque
The art of "divine" kings and popes tells the story of a Europe in transition.
The Modern Age
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Modern Age
Artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dalí express the complexity of our modern world.
The Renaissance
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Renaissance
Around 1400, Europe rediscovered the aesthetics of ancient Greece and Rome.
Stone Age to Ancient Greece
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Stone Age to Ancient Greece
As the Ice Age glaciers melted, European civilization was born—and with it, so was art.
